About 93 per cent of town staff vaccinated

According to statistics from the town's human resources department, about 93 per cent of Town of Oakville staff are fully vaccinated or say they will be by the end of October.

The number is considerably higher than in the general population, where about 80 per cent of eligible Oakville residents are fully vaccinated.

A mandatory vaccination policy approved by town council on Sept. 13 requires all staff to get two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccination by the end of October or face an unpaid leave of absence and possible dismissal.

About seven per cent of town staff have either not declared their status or are not vaccinated.

“We are pleased with the high compliance rate so far in our continued efforts to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public,” said Susan Ashmore, the town’s interim director of human resources.

“The town is now focused on following up with unvaccinated staff to provide them with educational materials to encourage compliance with the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.”

Ashmore said that all 15 members of town council are fully vaccinated.

According to town statistics:

Number of staff: 1,756

Declaration completed: 1,698

Fully vaccinated: 1,509

Partially vaccinated/intend to comply with the policy: 123

Not vaccinated: 66

Undeclared: 58

Oakville long-term care homes

A mandatory vaccination policy for all staff in Ontario long-term care homes was announced by the province last Friday.

Staff have until Nov. 15 to show proof of vaccination or a valid medical exemption, or they won’t be able to enter homes to work.

The province is also publicly releasing statistics of vaccination rates at all Ontario homes.

“We know that long-term care residents have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. As new variants continue to spread, we are seeing a growing number of outbreaks in long-term care homes where the risk to those most vulnerable remains high,” said Rod Phillips, Ontario’s minister of long-term care.

“This enhanced suite of measures, including mandatory vaccinations for those working in the homes of long-term care residents, is one more way we will provide them the greatest level of protection possible.”

Fully vaccinated staff in Oakville long-term care homes:

Chartwell Waterford: 92 per cent

Revera Northridge: 88 per cent

Post Inn Village: 87 per cent

Revera West Oak Village: 90 per cent

Wyndham Manor: 93 per cent

School board vaccination statistics

Teachers, staff and trustees with all Ontario school boards are required to be vaccinated or provide regular negative COVID tests.

Current statistics for the Halton District School Board:

Number of school board employees and trustees: 9,998

Declaration completed: 9,059

Fully vaccinated: 8497 (85 per cent)

Medical exemption: 23

The board separates out statistics for visitors, contractors, volunteers, drivers and others who are required to comply with the policy.

Others: 1,266

Declaration completed: 993

Fully vaccinated: 973 (77 per cent)

Medical exemption: 4

Current statistics for the Halton Catholic District School Board:

Number of school board employees and trustees: 5,187

Declaration completed: 4209

Fully vaccinated: 3886 (75 per cent)

Medical exemption: 10

Other board visitors, contractors, drivers, volunteers required to comply with the policy.