Suffering with allergies can ruin summer fun

Michelle is suffering from nasal drip and congestion. She comes to the pharmacy looking for remedies for her allergies.

What are seasonal allergies?

Seasonal allergies, commonly referred to as hay fever or allergic rhinitis, can significantly impact individuals living in Canada. They are caused by ragweed, grass, tree, or pollen.

The country's diverse climate and abundant flora contribute to a high prevalence of allergens, causing discomfort and affecting daily life for many Canadians. In Canada, seasonal allergies range from late April. Tree pollen peaks in the spring (late April to May), while grass and weed pollen peaks in the summer (late May to mid-July) and fall (mid-August to October).

According to Dr. Anne Ellis, president of the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, about one-quarter of Canadians suffer from seasonal allergies.

According to Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell this year especially, tree pollen and grass may hit allergy sufferers at once. Climate change increases the quantities and allergenic potential of ragweed.

What causes allergies?

When we encounter these foreign substances like ragweed, grass, tree, or pollen, they bind with cells in our body called mast cells which are loaded with histamine. As a response, our immune cells, in turn, produce chemicals like histamine, which causes reactions like sneezing, red itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, cough, and nasal congestion.

Symptoms of allergies can be recognized by nasal symptoms that include sneezing, itching, congestion, and runny nose. Eye symptoms include redness, watering, itching, and swollen eyelids.

Prevent seasonal allergies

Staying indoors to prevent any pollen exposure is hard to do during this summer time.

Wearing a mask and glasses can help prevent any direct exposure.

Pollen release peaks in the mornings and early afternoon, so minimize exposure to pollen.

Keeping the windows of your house and car closed and turning the air conditioning on are also ways to prevent pollen allergy.

Treatment for allergies

Avoiding things that you are allergic to whenever possible. Limit exposure to allergens by staying indoors during peak pollen times, keeping windows closed, and using air purifiers with HEPA filters.

Over-the-counter medications like antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids, and decongestants will help to reduce allergic symptoms. Eye drops and nasal rinses can alleviate eye and nasal symptoms.

Emergency medicine like Epipen for a severe allergic or anaphylactic reaction

Desensitization (immunotherapy) for severe allergic reaction-This involves carefully exposing you to things you are allergic to over time, so the body gets used to it over time and does not react so badly.

Regularly washing hands, showering, and changing clothes after spending time outdoors can also help remove pollen from the body.

So, if you suffer from severe allergies, visit your family physician or an allergist for an accurate diagnosis and a personalized treatment care plan.