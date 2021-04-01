April 1, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, April 1, 2021 coronavirus update. New cases continue to outnumber recoveries both in Oakville and Halton. Local school cases keep increasing and Halton's Medical Officer of Health releases a new safety video.

New modelling showing the severe danger in variants of concern in Ontario prompt the provincial government to impose a minimum four-week shutdown beginning on Saturday. With 433 ICU patients in Ontario, the province's ICUs now have more COVID-19 patients than ever before.

In vaccination news, five million Canadians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Ontario is averaging just over 80,000 vaccinations every day.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 65 years of age and older (born 1956 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends (the next update will be on April 6 due to the Easter long weekend.)

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 31, 2021.

  • 149 active cases - plus 15
  • 16 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
  • 230 variant cases - plus 12
  • 3,520 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24
  • 59 deaths - no change
  • 3,312 recoveries - plus 9
  • 3,371 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.8% of cases
  • 5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

  • 473 active cases - plus 30
  • 42 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
  • 741 variant cases - plus 46
  • 11,058 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 77
  • 200 deaths - no change
  • 10,385 recoveries  - plus 47
  • 10,585 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.7% of cases
  • 16 outbreaks - no change

Local schools update

  • 28 active cases in Oakville - no change
  • 89 active cases in Halton - plus 6
  • 56 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 1, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 20,875 active cases - plus 720
  • 1,116 people hospitalized - plus 5
  • 1.86 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (13.29% of pop.)
  • 2.27 million vaccine doses administered
  • 352,460 confirmed cases - plus 2,557
  • 324,196 recovered cases - plus 1,814
  • 7,389 deaths - plus 23
  • 331,585 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.1%
  • 62,290 tests conducted, coming back 4.8% positive
  • 433 people in ICU - plus 12
  • 259 people on ventilators - plus 7
  • 138 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

  • 1,953 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7  variant - plus 55
  • 67 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - no change
  • 96 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 4
  • 22,371 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 1,025

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

  • 2,487 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 106
  • 1,240 schools with at least one active case (25.7%) - plus 41
  • 63 schools closed (1.3%) - no change

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 31, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 48,013 active cases - plus 1,385
  • 5.09 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (13.55% of pop.)
  • 5.84 million vaccine doses administered
  • 990,200 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 6,200
  • 22,970 deaths - plus 47
  • 2,551 active hospitalizations
  • 919,200 recoveries - plus 4,800

USA COVID-19 status

  • 30.27 million confirmed cases - plus 65,000
  • 549,098 deaths - plus 936
  • 153.7 million vaccine doses administered - plus 2.9 million

Global COVID-19 status

  • 128.5 million confirmed cases - plus 630,000
  • 2.8 million deaths
  • At least 527.7 million vaccine doses administered 

