April 1, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Thursday, April 1, 2021 coronavirus update. New cases continue to outnumber recoveries both in Oakville and Halton. Local school cases keep increasing and Halton's Medical Officer of Health releases a new safety video.

New modelling showing the severe danger in variants of concern in Ontario prompt the provincial government to impose a minimum four-week shutdown beginning on Saturday. With 433 ICU patients in Ontario, the province's ICUs now have more COVID-19 patients than ever before.

In vaccination news, five million Canadians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Ontario is averaging just over 80,000 vaccinations every day.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 65 years of age and older (born 1956 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends (the next update will be on April 6 due to the Easter long weekend.)

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 31, 2021.

149 active cases - plus 15

16 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

230 variant cases - plus 12

3,520 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24

59 deaths - no change

3,312 recoveries - plus 9

3,371 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.8% of cases

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

473 active cases - plus 30

42 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

741 variant cases - plus 46

11,058 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 77

200 deaths - no change

10,385 recoveries - plus 47

10,585 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.7% of cases

16 outbreaks - no change

Local schools update

28 active cases in Oakville - no change

89 active cases in Halton - plus 6

56 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario will enter a minimum four-week, province-wide shutdown on Saturday, April 3, 2021

New modelling from Dr. David Williams and Dr. Adelsteinn Brown shows how lockdowns in Ontario are necessary to mitigate growth

Active cases in Ontario are close to 21,000, up from 10,300 just three weeks ago

Cumulative cases in Ontario surpassed 350,000 today

More than one-quarter (25.7%) of schools in Ontario have at least one active case of COVID-19

The province's ICUs now have more COVID-19 patients than ever before; 433 in all

Testing is currently showing more than 67% of all new cases are variants of concern (and most are the B.1.1.7 variant)

Ontario is currently averaging 80,000 vaccinations per day

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 1, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

20,875 active cases - plus 720

1,116 people hospitalized - plus 5

1.86 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (13.29% of pop.)

2.27 million vaccine doses administered

352,460 confirmed cases - plus 2,557

324,196 recovered cases - plus 1,814

7,389 deaths - plus 23

331,585 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.1%

62,290 tests conducted, coming back 4.8% positive

433 people in ICU - plus 12

259 people on ventilators - plus 7

138 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

1,953 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 55

67 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - no change

96 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 4

22,371 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 1,025

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,487 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 106

1,240 schools with at least one active case (25.7%) - plus 41

63 schools closed (1.3%) - no change

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

Over five million people nationwide have received at least one dose of vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech moves a delivery of five million vaccine doses to Canada up two months; the late summer delivery will now arrive in June 2021

Cumulative infections of COVID-19 in Canada will surpass one million by the end of this week

1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses have arrived from the USA

France will begin a third national lockdown, lasting at least one month

2.8 million people worldwide have now died from COVID-19

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 31, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

48,013 active cases - plus 1,385

5.09 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (13.55% of pop.)

5.84 million vaccine doses administered

990,200 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 6,200

22,970 deaths - plus 47

2,551 active hospitalizations

919,200 recoveries - plus 4,800

USA COVID-19 status

30.27 million confirmed cases - plus 65,000

549,098 deaths - plus 936

153.7 million vaccine doses administered - plus 2.9 million

Global COVID-19 status

128.5 million confirmed cases - plus 630,000

2.8 million deaths

At least 527.7 million vaccine doses administered

Sources: