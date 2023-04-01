April 1, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, April 1, 2023. There has been a small increase in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both in Oakville and in other areas of Halton.

Three new outbreaks have opened across Halton this week, including one on the fourth floor at Oakville's Sunrise Senior Living retirement home. Two people have died, though neither from the Oakville outbreak.

Halton is falling behind on our booster shots: less than one-quarter of all Haltonians are up to date with their COVID-19 immunization, and the percentage of residents with outdated immunization has grown every week since the beginning of 2023.

The number of active cases and hospitalizations have also increased throughout Ontario and Canada-wide, including a large surge in hospitalizations that negates last week's large number of recoveries.

The bivalent booster vaccine is now available to those ages 5 and up. Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace now 80% slower from fall 2021. Ontario's cumulative known cases has surpassed 1.6 million people.

Over 760 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic; 6.88 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

23 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (same as than last week)

4 people were hospitalized (2 more than last week)

Zero new deaths (No change)

1 active outbreak in Oakville - plus 1

Halton COVID-19 Update:

102 new cases of COVID-19 (8 more than last week)

8 people were hospitalized (same as than last week)

2 new deaths (1 more than last week)

8 active outbreaks in Halton - plus 3

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.54 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

23% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

40% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.60 million cases in Ontario to date

16,368 deaths to date (+54 this week)

783 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (+154 this week)

There are 74 people in ICU (+2 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

89.93% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (No change)

82.49% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.001%)

51.97% of people have received a third dose (+0.001%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.54 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 539,900 active cases in Canada (+3,400 this week)

3,249 people are currently in hospital (+667 this week)

There are 50,469 deaths to date (+143 this week)

82.70% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.01%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases to date are now above 104.13 million; 1.12 million have died

Only 16.5% of Americans are up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses

761.40 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.88 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region last year showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated - numbers that have remained consistent since vaccine deployment began in early 2021.

