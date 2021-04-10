April 10, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

CC BY-SA 4.0
COVID-19 Coronavirus Animation
This is the Saturday, April 10, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are up today, but by smaller numbers than other days this week, and Halton's active cases are neutral. Patients in hospital at both OTMH and across all Halton have doubled in the last ten days.
Ontario's active cases have more than tripled in the last month. Provincial hospitalizations have increased from 940 on Monday (five days ago) to over 1,500 today - ICU patients have doubled in the last two weeks and ventilator patients doubled this month.
Even as variants of concern are outpacing vaccinations in Canada, over seven million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine as of today. Global deaths reach 2.9 million.
Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
Six Oakville pharmacies are also now providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between and including 1957 and 1966 (those age 55 to 65.)
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- As of yesterday, Halton has administered over 100,000 doses of vaccine
- More priority populations, including those with high-risk health conditions, teachers and emergency service workers, can book their vaccine appointments beginning next Friday, April 16
- Halton Region reported two record-settings days of new COVID-19 cases this week
- The number of patients both at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and across Halton have more than doubled in the last 10 days
- Halton's active cases have increased from 470 to 760 in one week; Oakville's have increased by 40%
- Total cases at schools in Halton are at an all-time high, with cases having doubled in the last week
- Oakville has three new workplace outbreaks
- Three-quarters of coronavirus outbreaks are either in a workplace or congregate living setting
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 9, 2021.
- 242 active cases - plus 8
- 34 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 412 variant cases - plus 55
- 3,821 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 32
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,520 recoveries - plus 24
- 3,579 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 763 active cases - no change
- 79 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6
- 1,400 variant cases - plus 173
- 12,074 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 100
- 202 deaths - plus 1
- 11,109 recoveries - plus 99
- 11,311 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.6% of cases
- 26 outbreaks - plus 1
Local schools update
- 39 active cases in Oakville - plus 1
- 134 active cases in Halton - plus 15
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Yesterday, Ontario had its second highest ever single day of new cases (4,200 province-wide)
- Active cases in the province have tripled in the last month, once again totalling above 30,000
- Provincial hospitalizations have increased from 940 on Monday this week to over 1,500 today
- The province's ICUs now have more COVID-19 patients than ever before and the total, now nearly 600, continues growing
- Ontario Premier Ford received his first dose of vaccine at a pharmacy in Toronto
- 1 in 40 Ontarians have contracted COVID-19 in the last year
- Ontario is now averaging 100,000 administered vaccine doses per day
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 10, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 30,999 active cases - plus 1,372
- 1,524 people hospitalized - plus 32
- 2.71 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (18.41% of pop.)
- 3.04 million vaccine doses administered - plus 104,000
- 382,152 confirmed cases - plus 3,813
- 343,622 recovered cases - plus 2,422
- 7,531 deaths - plus 19
- 351,153 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.8%
- 61,439 tests conducted, coming back 6.5% positive
- 585 people in ICU - plus 33
- 384 people on ventilators - plus 25
- 120 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 20**
**Note: eight of today's reduced outbreaks are a correction from a previous day when they went unreported.
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 13,213 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,721
- 76 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - no change
- 134 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 1
- 24,244 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations
Summary of school cases and outbreaks
- 2,618 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 26
- 1,300 schools with at least one active case (26.9%) - plus 6
- 69 schools closed - plus 7
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- More than 7 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine
- Canada set a new daily record for new cases yesterday at 9,200+, while variants of concern are outpacing vaccinations with no signs of slowing down
- Hospitalizations nationwide surpass 3,000
- Canada has now conducted more than 29 million COVID-19 tests nationwide
- Vaccinations globally surpass 650 million doses
- Brazil's rapidly increasing case numbers now poses the greatest threat of any country to the global pandemic; almost one third of new deaths worldwide are from Brazil
- Deaths worldwide reach 2.9 million
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 67,374 active cases - plus 2,609
- 7.00 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (18.42% of pop.)
- 7.78 million vaccine doses administered - plus 310,000
- 1.05 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 23,243 deaths - plus 36
- 3,138 active hospitalizations - plus 117
- 963,900 recoveries - plus 6,500
US COVID-19 Update
- 30.81 million cases - plus 84,000
- 557,093 deaths - plus 987
- 179 million vaccine doses have been administered (at least)
- While new, daily cases are rising in a fourth wave, daily deaths in America have been steadily declining amid high vaccination numbers (almost three million per day)
World COVID-19 Update
- 134.3 million or more cases - plus 755,000
- 2.9 million people have died worldwide
- At least 669.2 million vaccinations have been administered
