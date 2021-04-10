April 10, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CC BY-SA 4.0 COVID-19 Coronavirus Animation

This is the Saturday, April 10, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are up today, but by smaller numbers than other days this week, and Halton's active cases are neutral. Patients in hospital at both OTMH and across all Halton have doubled in the last ten days.

Ontario's active cases have more than tripled in the last month. Provincial hospitalizations have increased from 940 on Monday (five days ago) to over 1,500 today - ICU patients have doubled in the last two weeks and ventilator patients doubled this month.

Even as variants of concern are outpacing vaccinations in Canada, over seven million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine as of today. Global deaths reach 2.9 million.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Six Oakville pharmacies are also now providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between and including 1957 and 1966 (those age 55 to 65.)

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

As of yesterday, Halton has administered over 100,000 doses of vaccine

More priority populations, including those with high-risk health conditions, teachers and emergency service workers, can book their vaccine appointments beginning next Friday, April 16

Halton Region reported two record-settings days of new COVID-19 cases this week

The number of patients both at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and across Halton have more than doubled in the last 10 days

Halton's active cases have increased from 470 to 760 in one week; Oakville's have increased by 40%

Total cases at schools in Halton are at an all-time high, with cases having doubled in the last week

Oakville has three new workplace outbreaks

Three-quarters of coronavirus outbreaks are either in a workplace or congregate living setting

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 9, 2021.

242 active cases - plus 8

34 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

412 variant cases - plus 55

3,821 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 32

59 deaths - no change

3,520 recoveries - plus 24

3,579 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases

6 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

763 active cases - no change

79 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6

1,400 variant cases - plus 173

12,074 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 100

202 deaths - plus 1

11,109 recoveries - plus 99

11,311 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.6% of cases

26 outbreaks - plus 1

Local schools update

39 active cases in Oakville - plus 1

134 active cases in Halton - plus 15

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 10, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

30,999 active cases - plus 1,372

1,524 people hospitalized - plus 32

2.71 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (18.41% of pop.)

3.04 million vaccine doses administered - plus 104,000

382,152 confirmed cases - plus 3,813

343,622 recovered cases - plus 2,422

7,531 deaths - plus 19

351,153 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.8%

61,439 tests conducted, coming back 6.5% positive

585 people in ICU - plus 33

384 people on ventilators - plus 25

120 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 20**

**Note: eight of today's reduced outbreaks are a correction from a previous day when they went unreported.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

13,213 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,721

76 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - no change

134 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 1

24,244 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,618 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 26

1,300 schools with at least one active case (26.9%) - plus 6

69 schools closed - plus 7

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

67,374 active cases - plus 2,609

7.00 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (18.42% of pop.)

7.78 million vaccine doses administered - plus 310,000

1.05 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

23,243 deaths - plus 36

3,138 active hospitalizations - plus 117

963,900 recoveries - plus 6,500

US COVID-19 Update

30.81 million cases - plus 84,000

557,093 deaths - plus 987

179 million vaccine doses have been administered (at least)

While new, daily cases are rising in a fourth wave, daily deaths in America have been steadily declining amid high vaccination numbers (almost three million per day)

World COVID-19 Update

134.3 million or more cases - plus 755,000

2.9 million people have died worldwide

At least 669.2 million vaccinations have been administered

