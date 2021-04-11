April 11, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, April 11, 2021 coronavirus update. New cases skyrocket in Oakville by 74, which pushed up active cases by 41 to 283. This situation mirrors what is happening in Halton, with 166 new cases being recorded, which added 75 new active cases. Currently, Halton is reporting 148.8 new cases per 100,000 per week.

Halton health indicators of concern are:

2.1 people are being admitted to hospital per day

Effective Reproductive Number is 1.3

The testing positivity rate is 5.4%.

Acute care bed capacity is at 96%

69% of people with new cases are being reached in one day.

As Ontario enters Spring break, it recorded its highest number of new cases since the pandemic began - 4,456. Hospitalization and ICU admissions are up, yet the number of vaccinations drops to 94,000 even with 22% of vaccination doses still available.

The federal government has delivered over 10 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, of which 25% is unused.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Six Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a vaccination.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

More priority populations, including those with high-risk health conditions, teachers and emergency service workers, can book their vaccine appointments beginning next Friday, April 16

Halton has administered 104,297 vaccine doses.

There will be no school updates because all schools are closed for Spring Break.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 10, 2021.

283 active cases - plus 41

34 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

438 variant cases - plus 26

3,895 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 74

59 deaths - no change

3,553 recoveries - plus 33

3,612 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.7% of cases

6 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

838 active cases - plus 75

79 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

1,438 variant cases - plus 38

12,240 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 166

202 deaths - no change

11,200 recoveries - plus 91

11,402 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.1% of cases

27 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario broke two records: the highest number of new cases was 4,456, and the most active cases at 32,817. This translates to 149.3 new cases per 100,000 per week, an increase of 26.1% over the past two weeks. Hots spots record the following: Ottawa - 143, Durham - 160, Peel - 256.7, York - 204.3, and Toronto at 208.8.

Effective Reproductive Number is 1.18.

Variants account for 38.17% of new cases.

Vaccinations drop again over the weekend as 10,000 fewer vaccinations are administered, and 22% of doses still available to be administered.

The general testing positivity rate of 7.7% was recorded. 18 to 24-year-olds have the highest rate of 8.36%.

Hot spots recorded the following number of new cases: Ottawa - 327, Durham - 329, Peel - 860, York - 444, and Toronto 1,353. These regions account for 75% of all the province's new cases.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 11, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

32,817 active cases - plus 1,818

1,513 people hospitalized - minus 11

3.139 million vaccine doses administered - plus 94,700

386.608 confirmed cases - plus 4,456

346,239 recovered cases - plus 2,617

7,552 deaths - plus 21

353,791 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.5%

56,378 tests conducted, coming back 7.7% positive

605 people in ICU - plus 20

382 people on ventilators - minus 2

119 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

14,387 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,174

78 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 2

134 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - no change

24,769 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 525

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

70,498 active cases - plus 3,124

3,160 people in hospital - 1,020 in critical condition

7.99 million vaccine doses administered

1.06 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

23,269 deaths

968,105 recoveries - plus 6,500

US COVID-19 Update

30.89 million cases - plus 100,000

558,028 deaths - plus 950

183 million vaccine doses have been administered (at least) - plus 4 million

World COVID-19 Update

134.95 million or more cases - plus 755,000

2.91 million people have died worldwide

At least 669.24 million vaccinations have been administered

