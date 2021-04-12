April 12, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, April 12, 2021 coronavirus update. Over 17 patients were admitted to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, which raises the total number to 51. The specialized COVID-19 ward created at OTMH for the pandemic was 40 patients. Halton had 111 patients treated in a hospital, up by 32 patients in the past 24 hours. 73.4% of all new cases are testing positive for a variant.

Halton Region is currently tracking 130.5 new cases per 100,000 per week, which is up by 54.8% from two weeks ago. Ontario is recording 155.8 new cases per 100,000 per week, which is up 27.8% over the past two weeks.

Ontario administered 74,722 vaccinations on Sunday or 20,000 less than on Saturday. The province recorded 4,401 new cases or 5.8% of all vaccinations during the same 24 hour period. 19.55% of Ontario residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. B-117 variant cases increased by 14.9% in one day and accounted for 48.9% of all new cases.

Canada has administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 19.296% of the population. The US has vaccinated 35.95% of Americans with at least one dose. Much like Canada, the US is also experiencing a surge of variant cases, particularly B-117.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Six Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a vaccination.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 11, 2021.

288 active cases - plus 5

51 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 17

455 variant cases - plus 17

3,942 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 47

59 deaths - no change

3,595 recoveries - plus 42

3,654 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.6% of cases

7 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

879 active cases - plus 41

111 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 32

1,557 variant cases - plus 119

12,401 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 161

202 deaths - no change

11,320 recoveries - plus 120

11,522 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.9% of cases

28 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

The general testing positivity rate of 9.5%

Ontario's elementary and secondary school move to remote learning after Spring Break.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 12, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

34,758 active cases - plus 1,941

1,646 people hospitalized - minus 133

3.214 million vaccine doses administered - plus 74,000

391,009 confirmed cases - plus 4,401

348,684 recovered cases - plus 2,445

7,567 deaths - plus 15

356,251 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.1%

47,929 tests conducted, coming back 9.5% positive

619 people in ICU - plus 14

408 people on ventilators - plus 26

120 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

16,540 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,153

83 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3

140 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 6

24,972 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 203

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

73,248 active cases - plus 3,124

3,341 people in hospital - plus 181

1,045 in critical condition - plus 45

8.13 million vaccine doses administered - plus 140,000

1.069 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 7,577

23,289 deaths - plus 20

972,538 recoveries - plus 4,433

US COVID-19 Update

30.965 million cases - plus 75,000

558,028 deaths - plus 815

187 million vaccine doses have been administered (at least) - plus 4 million

World COVID-19 Update

135.64 million or more cases - plus 690,000

2.93 million people have died worldwide - plus 20,000

At least 18.44 million vaccinations have been administered - plus 18.44 million

Sources: