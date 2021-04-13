April 13, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Mufid Majnun on Unsplash Coronavirus Test Kit

This is the Tuesday, April 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has 59 new cases of COVID-19 today, setting a one-day new case record. Halton Region's 172 new cases today sets its fourth one-day record in the last week.

More than 20% of both Ontario and Canada's total populations have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 73.4% of all new cases are testing positive for a variant of concern, most of which are the B.1.1.7 variant. Much like Canada, the US is also experiencing a surge of variant cases, particularly B.1.1.7.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. More priority populations can book their appointments beginning this Friday.

Ten Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends, and are not updating during the April Break. An update on school data beyond the break will come later this week.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 12, 2021.

319 active cases - plus 31

51 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

455 variant cases - plus 17

4,001 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 59

59 deaths - no change

3,623 recoveries - plus 28

3,682 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

8 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

948 active cases - plus 69

110 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

1,682 variant cases - plus 125

12,573 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 172

202 deaths - no change

11,423 recoveries - plus 103

11,625 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.4% of cases

29 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 13, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

35,840 active cases - plus 1,082

1,822 people hospitalized - plus 184

2.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (20.19% of pop.)

3.31 million vaccine doses administered - plus 95,000

394,679 confirmed cases - plus 3,670

351,257 recovered cases - plus 2,573

7,585 deaths - plus 15

358,842 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.9%

42,167 tests conducted, coming back 10.3% positive

626 people in ICU - plus 7

422 people on ventilators - plus 14

111 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 8

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

20,487 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3,947

81 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - no change

143 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 3

25,381 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 409

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

76,501 active cases - plus 3,253

7.70 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (20.27% of pop.)

8.52 million vaccine doses administered - plus 191,000

1.08 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

23,347 deaths - plus 58

3,408 active hospitalizations - plus 67

980,600 recoveries - plus 8,100

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.07 million cases - plus 110,000

559,741 deaths - plus 1,713

At least 192 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

136.29 million or more cases - plus 567,000

2.94 million people have died worldwide

At least 732.98 million vaccine doses have been administered

