April 13, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Coronavirus Test Kit
This is the Tuesday, April 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has 59 new cases of COVID-19 today, setting a one-day new case record. Halton Region's 172 new cases today sets its fourth one-day record in the last week.
More than 20% of both Ontario and Canada's total populations have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 73.4% of all new cases are testing positive for a variant of concern, most of which are the B.1.1.7 variant. Much like Canada, the US is also experiencing a surge of variant cases, particularly B.1.1.7.
Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. More priority populations can book their appointments beginning this Friday.
Ten Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a vaccination here.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends, and are not updating during the April Break. An update on school data beyond the break will come later this week.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 12, 2021.
- 319 active cases - plus 31
- 51 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 455 variant cases - plus 17
- 4,001 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 59
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,623 recoveries - plus 28
- 3,682 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 948 active cases - plus 69
- 110 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 1,682 variant cases - plus 125
- 12,573 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 172
- 202 deaths - no change
- 11,423 recoveries - plus 103
- 11,625 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.4% of cases
- 29 outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Hospitalizations in the province are at an all-time high, as is the 7-day average of new, daily cases
- There are now over 20,000 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ontario
- Almost 200 hospital patients are added to the provincial total today
- The rate of testing positivity is above 10% today for the first time ever
- All Ontario elementary and secondary schools will return to remote learning after April Break (27% of schools reported at least one active case in the days leading up to the closure announcement)
- Etobicoke will be home to Ontario's first community vaccine clinic, opening tomorrow
- 15 deaths are reported for the second straight day
- SickKids hospital, for the first time in its history, is accepting some adult patients to help make space at other hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
- While cases are at an all-time high, vaccination efforts lead to a drop in residence outbreaks
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 13, 2021, at the end of yesterday.
- 35,840 active cases - plus 1,082
- 1,822 people hospitalized - plus 184
- 2.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (20.19% of pop.)
- 3.31 million vaccine doses administered - plus 95,000
- 394,679 confirmed cases - plus 3,670
- 351,257 recovered cases - plus 2,573
- 7,585 deaths - plus 15
- 358,842 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.9%
- 42,167 tests conducted, coming back 10.3% positive
- 626 people in ICU - plus 7
- 422 people on ventilators - plus 14
- 111 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 8
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 20,487 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3,947
- 81 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - no change
- 143 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 3
- 25,381 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 409
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- More than 20% of Canada's population have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, totalling more than 7.7 million people
- Despite rapidly rising cases, Canada only ranks 61st in deaths per capita of all countries in the world (according to John Hopkins University research centre)
- US cases now exceed 30 million (about 22.8% of the global total)
- Global vaccinations approach 750 million
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 76,501 active cases - plus 3,253
- 7.70 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (20.27% of pop.)
- 8.52 million vaccine doses administered - plus 191,000
- 1.08 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 23,347 deaths - plus 58
- 3,408 active hospitalizations - plus 67
- 980,600 recoveries - plus 8,100
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 31.07 million cases - plus 110,000
- 559,741 deaths - plus 1,713
- At least 192 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 136.29 million or more cases - plus 567,000
- 2.94 million people have died worldwide
- At least 732.98 million vaccine doses have been administered
Sources: