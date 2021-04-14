April 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Marcel Painchaud
Oakville Harbour Lighthouse
Sunrise, Oakville Harbour, Lighthouse
This is the Wednesday, April 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up again in Oakville and Halton but by much smaller numbers today. Two new workplaces in town report outbreaks.
After yesterday saw a record-setting 112,000 vaccinations, more than three million people in Ontario have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Unfortunately, the number of hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients also record high totals, and the continued spread of the B.1.1.7 variant means the number keeps growing.
Hospitalizations see a large jump across Canada, while the USA is close to 200 million total administered doses of vaccine.
Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. More priority populations can book their appointments beginning this Friday.
Ten Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a vaccination here.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online only.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville had a one-day record-setting 59 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday
- The cumulative number of cases in Oakville is now above 4,000
- More priority populations, including those with high-risk health conditions, teachers and emergency service workers, can book their vaccine appointments beginning this Friday, April 16
- Hospitals in Halton are caring for more than 100 COVID-19 patients for the first time in the pandemic
- Oakville records two new workplace outbreaks.
- Today marks one year since the filming of One Pandemic Day, a documentary about the pandemic in Oakville
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 13, 2021.
- 328 active cases - plus 9
- 50 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 525 variant cases - plus 70
- 4,051 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 50
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,664 recoveries - plus 41
- 3,723 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 975 active cases - plus 27
- 108 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 1,759 variant cases - plus 77
- 12,726 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 153
- 202 deaths - no change
- 11,549 recoveries - plus 126
- 11,751 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.3% of cases
- 29 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- More than three million people in Ontario have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Ontario has its highest day of vaccinations yet, administering 112,000 doses province-wide
- Hospitalizations in the province are at an all-time high, as is the 7-day average of new, daily cases.
- There are now over 20,000 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ontario
- All Ontario elementary and secondary schools will return to remote learning after April Break (27% of schools reported at least one active case in the days leading up to the closure announcement)
- SickKids hospital, for the first time in its history, is accepting some adult patients to help make space at other hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
- While cases are at an all-time high, vaccination efforts lead to a drop in residence outbreaks
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 14, 2021, at the end of yesterday.
- 36,808 active cases - plus 968
- 1,877 people hospitalized - plus 55
- 3.08 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (20.94% of pop.)
- 3.42 million vaccine doses administered - plus 112,000
- 398,835 confirmed cases - plus 4,156
- 354,417 recovered cases - plus 3,160
- 7,610 deaths - plus 28
- 362,027 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.7%
- 54,211 tests conducted, coming back 8.6% positive
- 642 people in ICU - plus 16
- 442 people on ventilators - plus 20
- 111 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 24,467 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3,980
- 84 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3
- 176 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 33
- 26,005 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 624
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- More than 20% of Canada's population have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, totalling almost eight million people.
- Ontario is home to two-thirds of deaths in Canada today
- Total hospitalizations in Canada increase by 200 today
- Despite rapidly rising cases, Canada only ranks 61st in deaths per capita of all countries in the world (according to John Hopkins University research centre)
- US cases now exceed 30 million (about 22.8% of the global total)
- Global vaccinations approach 750 million
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 77,491 active cases - plus 990
- 7.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (20.98% of pop.)
- 8.81 million vaccine doses administered - plus 293,000
- 1.08 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 23,388 deaths - plus 41
- 3,627 active hospitalizations - plus 219
- 986,700 recoveries - plus 6,100
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 31.16 million cases - plus 85,000
- 560,576 deaths - plus 835
- At least 195 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 136.99 million or more cases - plus 681,000
- 2.95 million people have died worldwide
- At least 733.28 million vaccine doses have been administered
Sources: