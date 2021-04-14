April 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Oakville Harbour Lighthouse Sunrise, Oakville Harbour, Lighthouse

This is the Wednesday, April 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up again in Oakville and Halton but by much smaller numbers today. Two new workplaces in town report outbreaks.

After yesterday saw a record-setting 112,000 vaccinations, more than three million people in Ontario have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Unfortunately, the number of hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients also record high totals, and the continued spread of the B.1.1.7 variant means the number keeps growing.

Hospitalizations see a large jump across Canada, while the USA is close to 200 million total administered doses of vaccine.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. More priority populations can book their appointments beginning this Friday.

Ten Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online only.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 13, 2021.

328 active cases - plus 9

50 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

525 variant cases - plus 70

4,051 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 50

59 deaths - no change

3,664 recoveries - plus 41

3,723 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

9 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

975 active cases - plus 27

108 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

1,759 variant cases - plus 77

12,726 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 153

202 deaths - no change

11,549 recoveries - plus 126

11,751 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.3% of cases

29 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 14, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

36,808 active cases - plus 968

1,877 people hospitalized - plus 55

3.08 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (20.94% of pop.)

3.42 million vaccine doses administered - plus 112,000

398,835 confirmed cases - plus 4,156

354,417 recovered cases - plus 3,160

7,610 deaths - plus 28

362,027 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.7%

54,211 tests conducted, coming back 8.6% positive

642 people in ICU - plus 16

442 people on ventilators - plus 20

111 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

24,467 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3,980

84 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3

176 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 33

26,005 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 624

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than 20% of Canada's population have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, totalling almost eight million people.

Ontario is home to two-thirds of deaths in Canada today

Total hospitalizations in Canada increase by 200 today

Despite rapidly rising cases, Canada only ranks 61st in deaths per capita of all countries in the world (according to John Hopkins University research centre)

US cases now exceed 30 million (about 22.8% of the global total)

Global vaccinations approach 750 million

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

77,491 active cases - plus 990

7.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (20.98% of pop.)

8.81 million vaccine doses administered - plus 293,000

1.08 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

23,388 deaths - plus 41

3,627 active hospitalizations - plus 219

986,700 recoveries - plus 6,100

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.16 million cases - plus 85,000

560,576 deaths - plus 835

At least 195 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

136.99 million or more cases - plus 681,000

2.95 million people have died worldwide

At least 733.28 million vaccine doses have been administered

