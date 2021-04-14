April 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, April 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up again in Oakville and Halton but by much smaller numbers today. Two new workplaces in town report outbreaks.

After yesterday saw a record-setting 112,000 vaccinations, more than three million people in Ontario have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Unfortunately, the number of hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients also record high totals, and the continued spread of the B.1.1.7 variant means the number keeps growing.

Hospitalizations see a large jump across Canada, while the USA is close to 200 million total administered doses of vaccine.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. More priority populations can book their appointments beginning this Friday.

Ten Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online only.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 13, 2021.

  • 328 active cases - plus 9
  • 50 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
  • 525 variant cases - plus 70
  • 4,051 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 50
  • 59 deaths - no change
  • 3,664 recoveries - plus 41
  • 3,723 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases
  • 9 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

  • 975 active cases - plus 27
  • 108 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
  • 1,759 variant cases - plus 77
  • 12,726 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 153
  • 202 deaths - no change
  • 11,549 recoveries  - plus 126
  • 11,751 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.3% of cases
  • 29 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update 

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 14, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

  • 36,808 active cases - plus 968
  • 1,877 people hospitalized - plus 55
  • 3.08 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (20.94% of pop.)
  • 3.42 million vaccine doses administered - plus 112,000
  • 398,835 confirmed cases - plus 4,156
  • 354,417 recovered cases - plus 3,160
  • 7,610 deaths - plus 28
  • 362,027 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.7%
  • 54,211 tests conducted, coming back 8.6% positive
  • 642 people in ICU - plus 16
  • 442 people on ventilators - plus 20
  • 111 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

  • 24,467 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3,980
  • 84 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3
  • 176 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 33
  • 26,005 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 624

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 77,491 active cases - plus 990
  • 7.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (20.98% of pop.)
  • 8.81 million vaccine doses administered - plus 293,000
  • 1.08 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
  • 23,388 deaths - plus 41
  • 3,627 active hospitalizations - plus 219
  • 986,700 recoveries - plus 6,100
  • Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

  • 31.16 million cases - plus 85,000
  • 560,576 deaths - plus 835
  • At least 195 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

  • 136.99 million or more cases - plus 681,000
  • 2.95 million people have died worldwide
  • At least 733.28 million vaccine doses have been administered

