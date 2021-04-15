April 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Thursday, April 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Both Halton Region and the province of Ontario report new, record-setting one-day numbers of new cases. Oakville only has one new active case, but Halton's total is now above 1,000 for the first time. Halton has also, however, now administered over 125,000 doses of vaccine.

Ontario's seven-day average of daily cases has risen to 4,208, a new pandemic high by a considerable margin. Cumulative cases are now above 400,000, and Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce further measures (in addition to the active shutdown and stay-at-home orders) tomorrow afternoon.

Total doses of vaccine administered in the USA will pass 200 million tomorrow and 750 million doses worldwide by the end of the week.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. More priority populations can book their appointments beginning tomorrow, Friday, April 16.

Ten Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online only.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 14, 2021.

329 active cases - plus 1

52 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

581 variant cases - plus 76

4,105 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 54

59 deaths - no change

3,717 recoveries - plus 53

3,776 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.0% of cases

10 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

1,038 active cases - plus 63

113 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5

1,915 variant cases - plus 156

125,913 vaccine doses administered in the Region

12,906 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 180

203 deaths - plus 1

11,665 recoveries - plus 116

11,868 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases

30 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 15, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

38,341 active cases - plus 1,533

1,932 people hospitalized - plus 55

3.18 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (21.64% of pop.)

3.52 million vaccine doses administered - plus 105,000

403,571 confirmed cases - plus 4,736

357,591 recovered cases - plus 3,174

7,639 deaths - plus 29

365,230 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%

65,559 tests conducted, coming back 8.0% positive

659 people in ICU - plus 17

442 people on ventilators - no change

104 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 7

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

27,278 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,811

95 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 11

191 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 15

26,420 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 415

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

For the first time, Canada has over 80,000 active cases of COVID-19

More than 20% of Canada's population have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, totalling more than eight million people.

Despite rapidly rising cases, Canada only ranks 61st in deaths per capita of all countries in the world (according to John Hopkins University research centre)

The United States will administer its 200 millionth vaccination tomorrow

Global vaccinations approach 750 million

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

80,160 active cases - plus 2,669

8.26 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (21.77% of pop.)

9.12 million vaccine doses administered - plus 310,000

1.09 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

23,447 deaths - plus 59

3,719 active hospitalizations - plus 92

993,200 recoveries - plus 6,500

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.24 million cases - plus 80,000

561,356 deaths - plus 780

At least 198 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

137.86 million or more cases - plus 850,000

2.96 million people have died worldwide

At least 734.12 million vaccine doses have been administered

Sources: