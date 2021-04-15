April 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Thursday, April 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Both Halton Region and the province of Ontario report new, record-setting one-day numbers of new cases. Oakville only has one new active case, but Halton's total is now above 1,000 for the first time. Halton has also, however, now administered over 125,000 doses of vaccine.
Ontario's seven-day average of daily cases has risen to 4,208, a new pandemic high by a considerable margin. Cumulative cases are now above 400,000, and Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce further measures (in addition to the active shutdown and stay-at-home orders) tomorrow afternoon.
Total doses of vaccine administered in the USA will pass 200 million tomorrow and 750 million doses worldwide by the end of the week.
Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. More priority populations can book their appointments beginning tomorrow, Friday, April 16.
Ten Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a vaccination here.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online only.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton Region's 180 new COVID-19 cases today again set a one-day record
- Active cases regionally are above 1,000 for the first time
- Halton has now administered over 125,000 doses of vaccine
- More priority populations, including those with high-risk health conditions, teachers and emergency service workers, can book their vaccine appointments beginning tomorrow, Friday, April 16
- Hospitals in Halton are caring for a record-high number of COVID-19 patients
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 14, 2021.
- 329 active cases - plus 1
- 52 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 581 variant cases - plus 76
- 4,105 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 54
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,717 recoveries - plus 53
- 3,776 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.0% of cases
- 10 outbreaks - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 1,038 active cases - plus 63
- 113 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5
- 1,915 variant cases - plus 156
- 125,913 vaccine doses administered in the Region
- 12,906 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 180
- 203 deaths - plus 1
- 11,665 recoveries - plus 116
- 11,868 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases
- 30 outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario sets another one-day record of new cases, with almost 5,000 new cases today
- The seven-day average of daily cases has climbed to 4,208, a new pandemic peak by a considerable margin
- "Unfortunately, our situation is dire," says Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, in an update today from Queen's Park
- There are now over 20,000 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ontario
- Exactly 55 hospitalizations are added to the province's total for the second day in a row
- All Ontario elementary and secondary schools will return to remote learning after April Break (27% of schools reported at least one active case in the days leading up to the closure announcement)
- Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Ontario surpass 400,000
- More than three million people in Ontario have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; three and a half million doses have been administered
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 15, 2021, at the end of yesterday.
- 38,341 active cases - plus 1,533
- 1,932 people hospitalized - plus 55
- 3.18 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (21.64% of pop.)
- 3.52 million vaccine doses administered - plus 105,000
- 403,571 confirmed cases - plus 4,736
- 357,591 recovered cases - plus 3,174
- 7,639 deaths - plus 29
- 365,230 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%
- 65,559 tests conducted, coming back 8.0% positive
- 659 people in ICU - plus 17
- 442 people on ventilators - no change
- 104 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 7
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 27,278 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,811
- 95 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 11
- 191 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 15
- 26,420 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 415
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- For the first time, Canada has over 80,000 active cases of COVID-19
- More than 20% of Canada's population have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, totalling more than eight million people.
- Despite rapidly rising cases, Canada only ranks 61st in deaths per capita of all countries in the world (according to John Hopkins University research centre)
- The United States will administer its 200 millionth vaccination tomorrow
- Global vaccinations approach 750 million
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 80,160 active cases - plus 2,669
- 8.26 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (21.77% of pop.)
- 9.12 million vaccine doses administered - plus 310,000
- 1.09 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 23,447 deaths - plus 59
- 3,719 active hospitalizations - plus 92
- 993,200 recoveries - plus 6,500
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 31.24 million cases - plus 80,000
- 561,356 deaths - plus 780
- At least 198 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 137.86 million or more cases - plus 850,000
- 2.96 million people have died worldwide
- At least 734.12 million vaccine doses have been administered
