April 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, April 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports 70 new cases of COVID-19 in town today, almost 20% higher than any previous day. This is the third time in the last week Oakville set a daily high of new cases. After three weeks with no deaths, Halton has four in the last 36 hours.

Halton Region and the province of Ontario also set one-day records for both new cases and active cases today, with Halton's total above 1,000 active cases for the first time. Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces several new restrictions and rules, most notably a two-week extension of the stay-at-home order and emergency orders

While there have been 1.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 nationwide, Canadian recoveries to date crossed the one million mark today. 8.5 million people in Canada have received at least one dose of vaccine.

A wide spread of concerning data, covering dozens of statistics on COVID-19 in Ontario, was made available today in a modelling conference that was captured on video by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown and chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams. The full video is available to watch online here.

Update on vaccine appointments: Beginning today, residents who meet any of several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker or being over 60 years of age.

Ten Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online only.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Both the Town of Oakville and Halton Region report a record high number of new cases

After three weeks with no deaths, Halton has four in the last 36 hours (including one in Oakville)

Halton has now administered over 130,000 doses of vaccine, with 24% of the population having received at least one dose of vaccine

More priority populations, including those with high-risk health conditions, teachers and emergency service workers, can now book their vaccine appointments

Hospitals in Halton are caring for a record-high number of COVID-19 patients

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 15, 2021.

350 active cases - plus 21

54 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

4,175 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 70

60 deaths - plus 1

3,765 recoveries - plus 48

3,825 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.6% of cases

600 variant cases - plus 19

10 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

1,045 active cases - plus 7

120 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 7

125,169 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (24% of eligible pop.)

133,423 million vaccine doses administered

13,089 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 183

206 deaths - plus 3

11,838 recoveries - plus 173

12,044 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.0% of cases

1,965 variant cases - plus 50

31 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 16, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

39,977 active cases - plus 1,636

1,955 people hospitalized - plus 23

3.30 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (22.41% of pop.)

3.64 million vaccine doses administered - plus 115,000

408,383 confirmed cases - plus 4,812

360,742 recovered cases - plus 3,174

7,664 deaths - plus 25

368,406 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.2%

64,304 tests conducted, coming back 8.2% positive

701 people in ICU - plus 42

480 people on ventilators - plus 38

105 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

30,175 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,897

99 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 4

202 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 11

26,860 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 440

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

For the first time, Canada has over 80,000 active cases of COVID-19

Cumulative recoveries nationwide surpass one million today

More than 22% of Canada's population have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, totalling more than 8.5 million people

Despite rapidly rising cases, Canada only ranks 61st in deaths per capita of all countries in the world (according to John Hopkins University research centre)

The United States has administered its 200 millionth dose of vaccine

Global vaccinations surpass 750 million

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

82,677 active cases - plus 2,517

8.54 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (22.48% of pop.)

9.43 million vaccine doses administered - plus 300,000

1.10 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1 million recoveries

23,493 deaths - plus 46

3,761 active hospitalizations - plus 42

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.30 million cases - plus 65,000

562,296 deaths - plus 940

At least 202 million vaccine doses have been administered

The country is averaging 3.35 million vaccine shots per day

World COVID-19 Update

138.68 million or more cases - plus 790,000

2.97 million people have died worldwide

At least 751.45 million vaccine doses have been administered

India has overtaken Brazil as the second most infected country in the world, with 14.2 million cumulative cases reported and a world-leading 175,000 new cases being added per day

