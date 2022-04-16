April 16, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, April 16, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. This week, now 27 months into the pandemic, cumulative global cases surpassed 500 million people.

More than 95% of all doses administered in Halton last week were boosters, meaning it was either a third or fourth dose. Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60+ and select other groups.

There were two new reported deaths in Oakville this week, and two more in other parts of Halton. The Region's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are slightly down this week, breaking nearly a month of rising admissions.

At the most extreme, there was 18 second doses administered in Halton on the same day that 2,335 boosters were given - that's 99.24% of all administered doses being boosters. This means unless there is a dramatic increase of new people getting vaccinated, neither Oakville or Halton will never reach the provincial target of 90% immunization across the eligible population. (Oakville is currently at 86% fully vaccinated for those eligible.)

With active cases in Ontario up more than 20% for the third week in a row, provincial government is considering a pause on the next stage of repealing COVID-19 health protocols, including an extension of mandatory mask wearing in hospitals, long-term care and public transit. Active cases surpass 36,000 in total.

Cases to date in Canada have reached 3.6 million, and hospitalizations in Canada have risen by more than 1,000 people this past week. The United States surpasses 80 million cumulative cases, with active cases rising again in major cities and a death total approaching one million.

Since Halton Region has last revised their website for reporting COVID-19 data, there is far less information being provided daily as local case counts decrease. The regional data is no longer reporting the number of recoveries or active cases of COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

71% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

72% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 9, 2022.

9 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

15,395 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 251

97 deaths - plus 2

2 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

72% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

73% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.29 million total vaccinations have been administered

49% of the population has received three or more doses

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 9, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

22 patients in hospitals across Halton - minus 6

46,777 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 747

349 deaths - plus 4

10 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Active cases in Ontario have again risen to more than 35,000, up more than 20% for the third week in a row

The number of open outbreaks in Ontario is still increasing by nearly 100 each week

Hospitalizations had increased by nearly 200 cases, but just today the province's active hospitalizations dropped by a season-high 197 people

The Ontario government is considering a pause on the next stage of repealing COVID-19 health protocols, including an extension of mandatory mask wearing in hospitals, long-term care and public transit

86.03% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 4% from the provincial goal

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.82 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (86.49% of total pop.)

At least 12.14 million people are fully vaccinated (81.90% of total pop.)

7.36 million people have received a third dose (48.85% of total pop.)

32.31 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on April 16, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

36,016 active cases - plus 5,960

1,130 people hospitalized - minus 58

Over 1.21 million confirmed cases

Over 1.16 million recovered cases

12,629 deaths - plus 81

Over 1.18 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%

185 people in ICU - plus 17

80 people on ventilators - minus 6

382 active institutional outbreaks - plus 91

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

The pandemic advisory table says Canada is definitively "in a sixth wave" of COVID-19

Active cases are back above 200,000 Canadians

Hospitalizations in Canada have risen by more than 1,000 people this past week

The BA.2 variant (similar to Omicron) is now the dominant variant of coronavirus in Canada and around the world

The United States surpasses 80 million cumulative cases, and the country's death count is approaching one million people

Cumulative cases worldwide now exceed 500 million

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

33.15 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (86.70% of total pop.)

At least 31.32 million people are fully vaccinated (81.68% of total pop.)

82.86 million total doses administered - plus 458,000

18.31 million booster doses administered (47.89% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 9, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

202,504 active cases - plus 23,191

5,958 active hospitalizations - plus 1,004

3.60 million confirmed cases to date

3.35 million recoveries

38,237 deaths - plus 313

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 100.74 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

80.44 million cumulative cases

986,042 deaths - plus 3,379

65.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated

82.2% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 300.15 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

500.18 million cases to date - plus 5.62 million

6.19 million people have died worldwide

At least 11.37 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 14.8% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

