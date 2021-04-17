April 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

CDC / Unsplash
This is the Saturday, April 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton have significant drops in new and active cases today. Nearly 25% of Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine, but regional hospitalizations have tripled in the last two weeks.
Coronavirus hospitalizations in Ontario are above 2,000 for the first time ever. Also setting records are ICU patients above 725 and ventilator patients above 500. Some new provincial orders go into effect today, including the exclusion of outdoor activities and all outdoor gatherings, while others (like border checkpoints) begin on Monday, April 19.
While there have been 1.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 nationwide, almost nine million people in Canada have received one or more doses of vaccine. Global vaccinations reach 750 million.
New, concerning data, covering dozens of statistics on COVID-19 in Ontario, was made available yesterday in a modelling video conference by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown and chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams. The full video is available to watch online here.
Update on vaccine appointments: Beginning today, residents who meet any of several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker or being over 60 years of age.
Ten Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a pharmacy vaccination here.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online again.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases are down 10% both in Oakville and throughout Halton today
- Halton has now administered over 130,000 doses of vaccine, with 24% of the population having received at least one dose of vaccine
- Cumulative recoveries in Halton surpass 12,000
- After three weeks with no deaths, Halton reports four this week (including one in Oakville)
- Hospitals in Halton are caring for a record-high number of COVID-19 patients, having tripled the number of patients since April 1, 2021
- A record number of variant confirmations, over 200, are reported today
- Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner says the "HRPS will NOT be randomly stopping vehicles for no reason during the pandemic"
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 16, 2021.
- 314 active cases - minus 36
- 56 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 4,203 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 28
- 60 deaths - no change
- 3,829 recoveries - plus 64
- 3,889 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.5% of cases
- 666 variant cases - plus 66
- 8 outbreaks - minus 2
Status in Halton
- 967 active cases - minus 78
- 125 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5
- 125,169 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (24% of eligible pop.)
- 133,423 million vaccine doses administered
- 13,193 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 104
- 206 deaths - no change
- 12,020 recoveries - plus 182
- 12,226 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.7% of cases
- 2,176 variant cases - plus 211
- 28 outbreaks - minus 3
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU occupancy are all at their highest levels since March 2020
- Variant cases continue to rise sharply, with Ontario's active cases now above 40,000
- New provincial orders are beginning, including some today and others on Monday
- For the first time ever, coronavirus hospitalizations province-wide are above 2,000, ICU patients exceed 700 and ventilator patients exceed 500
- Ontario Premier Ford announces several new restrictions and rules, most notably a two-week extension of the stay-at-home order and emergency orders
- Regional police departments across the province announce they will not be conducting random address and travel purpose checks after being granted the power to do so yesterday
- According to a Queens Park update by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, "Without stronger system level measures and immediate support for essential workers and high-risk communities, high case rates will persist through the summer"
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 17, 2021, at the end of yesterday.
- 40,694 active cases - plus 717
- 2,065 people hospitalized - plus 110
- 3.40 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (23.12% of pop.)
- 3.75 million vaccine doses administered - plus 107,000
- 412,745 confirmed cases - plus 4,362
- 364,353 recovered cases - plus 3,611
- 7,698 deaths - plus 34
- 372,051 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.1%
- 56,852 tests conducted, coming back 6.9% positive
- 726 people in ICU - plus 25
- 501 people on ventilators - plus 21
- 102 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 32,327 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,152
- 101 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 2
- 207 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 5
- 27,032 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 172
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada has nearly 85,000 active cases, higher than any other time in the pandemic
- More than 23% of Canada's population have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, totalling more than 8.5 million people
- Over 30 million COVID-19 tests have been done nation-wide
- Despite rapidly rising cases, Canada only ranks 61st in deaths per capita of all countries in the world (according to John Hopkins University research centre)
- The United States has administered its 200 millionth dose of vaccine
- Global vaccinations surpass 750 million
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 84,263 active cases - plus 1,586
- 8.84 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (23.27% of pop.)
- 9.73 million vaccine doses administered - plus 305,000
- 1.11 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.01 million recoveries
- 23,542 deaths - plus 49
- 3,947 active hospitalizations - plus 186
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 31.82 million cases - plus 52,000
- 563,216 deaths - plus 920
- At least 206 million vaccine doses have been administered
- The country is averaging 3.35 million vaccine shots per day
World COVID-19 Update
- 139.51 million or more cases - plus 820,000
- 2.99 million people have died worldwide
- At least 751.45 million vaccine doses have been administered
- India has overtaken Brazil as the second most infected country in the world, with 14.2 million cumulative cases reported and a world-leading 175,000 new cases being added per day
