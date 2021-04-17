April 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is the Saturday, April 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton have significant drops in new and active cases today. Nearly 25% of Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine, but regional hospitalizations have tripled in the last two weeks.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Ontario are above 2,000 for the first time ever. Also setting records are ICU patients above 725 and ventilator patients above 500. Some new provincial orders go into effect today, including the exclusion of outdoor activities and all outdoor gatherings, while others (like border checkpoints) begin on Monday, April 19.

While there have been 1.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 nationwide, almost nine million people in Canada have received one or more doses of vaccine. Global vaccinations reach 750 million.

New, concerning data, covering dozens of statistics on COVID-19 in Ontario, was made available yesterday in a modelling video conference by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown and chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams. The full video is available to watch online here.

Update on vaccine appointments: Beginning today, residents who meet any of several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker or being over 60 years of age.

Ten Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online again.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 16, 2021.

314 active cases - minus 36

56 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

4,203 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 28

60 deaths - no change

3,829 recoveries - plus 64

3,889 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.5% of cases

666 variant cases - plus 66

8 outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

967 active cases - minus 78

125 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5

125,169 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (24% of eligible pop.)

133,423 million vaccine doses administered

13,193 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 104

206 deaths - no change

12,020 recoveries - plus 182

12,226 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.7% of cases

2,176 variant cases - plus 211

28 outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 17, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

40,694 active cases - plus 717

2,065 people hospitalized - plus 110

3.40 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (23.12% of pop.)

3.75 million vaccine doses administered - plus 107,000

412,745 confirmed cases - plus 4,362

364,353 recovered cases - plus 3,611

7,698 deaths - plus 34

372,051 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.1%

56,852 tests conducted, coming back 6.9% positive

726 people in ICU - plus 25

501 people on ventilators - plus 21

102 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

32,327 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,152

101 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 2

207 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 5

27,032 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 172

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

84,263 active cases - plus 1,586

8.84 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (23.27% of pop.)

9.73 million vaccine doses administered - plus 305,000

1.11 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.01 million recoveries

23,542 deaths - plus 49

3,947 active hospitalizations - plus 186

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.82 million cases - plus 52,000

563,216 deaths - plus 920

At least 206 million vaccine doses have been administered

The country is averaging 3.35 million vaccine shots per day

World COVID-19 Update

139.51 million or more cases - plus 820,000

2.99 million people have died worldwide

At least 751.45 million vaccine doses have been administered

India has overtaken Brazil as the second most infected country in the world, with 14.2 million cumulative cases reported and a world-leading 175,000 new cases being added per day

