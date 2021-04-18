April 18, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, April 18, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville and Halton increased, with Halton recording just under 1,000 and Oakville at 324. Halton's rolling seven-day average is 179.7 cases per 100,000 per week. Ontario recorded 201.6 new cases per 100,000 per week, which is up by 29.3% over the past two weeks.

Local health indicators show ICUs operating at 100% capacity, and contact tracers only reach 65% of newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients in one day.

Variants in the region account for 43.32% of all new cases. According to the province, Halton's seven-day rolling testing percentage for variants is 78.8%, and Ontario is at 71.7%.

The percentage of Halton residents vaccinated is 24%, and this is how it reads according to age groups that are permitted to have a COVID-19 vaccination:

× Age Range % vaccinated 80 plus 85% 75 to 79 83% 70 to 74 75% 65 to 69 57% 69 to 64 38% 55 to 59 26%

Ontario administered 80,000 plus vaccinations. The number of active cases increased by 894 people. In the past 10 days, active cases have increased by 10,000. Ontario added 42 hospital patients and 15 new ICU admissions. ICU admissions have increased by 50% since March 26, and hospitalizations have increased by almost 100% since April 6.

Ontario will restrict inter-provincial border access starting tomorrow, April 19, at 12:01 AM.

The bright spots are: the number of new cases has decreased over the past few days; institution outbreaks are below 100, and there were recorded deaths of long-term care residents.

Regions of concern

× Region New Cases Cases/100k/week Variants Total Cases % (+ -) Total Cases Testing % Ottawa 239 215.8 51.20% 2485 66.40% Durham 279 254.1 52.30% 4299 81.70% Peel 714 335.7 24.50% 13224 73.30% York 483 282.6 30.10% 8274 79.90% Toronto 1392 269.9 23.50% 18645 73.60%

Over one million Canadians have recovered from COVID-19. Canada has vaccinated 23.7% of its population. In the US, they are vaccinating about three million-plus people per day. 31.44 million Americans have now contracted COVID-19. Around the world, over three million people have now died of COVID-19; 140 million people have contracted the virus.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Ten Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1966 (those aged 55 to 65.) Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online again.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 17, 2021.

324 active cases - plus 10

56 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

4,275 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 72

60 deaths - no change

3,891 recoveries - plus 62

3,951 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.4% of cases

686 variant cases - plus 20

8 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

998 active cases - minus 31

130 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5

125,169 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (24% of eligible pop.) - not updated

133,423 million vaccine doses administered - not updated

13,391 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 198

206 deaths - no change

12,187 recoveries - plus 161

12,393 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.5% of cases

2,247 variant cases - plus 71

28 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 18, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

41,588 active cases - plus 894

2,107 people hospitalized - plus 42

3.83 million vaccine doses administered - plus 80,000 plus

416,995 confirmed cases - plus 4,250

367,691 recovered cases - plus 3,338

7,716 deaths - plus 18

375,407 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90%

53,776 tests conducted, coming back 9.2% positive

741 people in ICU - plus 15

506 people on ventilators - plus 5

98 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

34,112 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,785

104 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3

207 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - no change

27,373 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 341

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 17, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

83,993 active cases - minus 270

4,007 people in hospital - plus 60

9.95 million vaccine doses administered - plus 320,000

1.12 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 10,000

1.01 million recoveries

23,582 deaths

1,229 people in critical care

US COVID-19 Update

31.44 million cases

563,980 deaths - plus 764

At least 209 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

140.32 million or more cases

3 million people have died worldwide

At least 751.45 million vaccine doses have been administered - no change as figures are updated only during the week.

