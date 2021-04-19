April 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, April 19, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases and hospitalizations are unchanged, but Halton recorded 1,009 active cases and 113 people being treated in our hospitals. 11,244 more vaccinations occurred, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 144,667, translating to 27% of the population. Over the weekend, 7,200 plus vaccinations occurred.

There are 24 pharmacies in Oakville offering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The province expanded the vaccine eligibility for people who turn 40 this year or older (40 to 54 year-olds can book their appointment starting tomorrow).

Halton is recording 175.3 infections per 100,000 per week, up 29% over the past two weeks, and Ontario is recording 206.5 up 27%.

COVID-19 has infected 2.54% of Halton's population and 2.83% of Ontarians.

Ontario is adding on average 4,370 new cases per day over the past week. It recorded 4,447 new cases. 10.5% of COVID-19 tests were positive, which breaks the previous record. 2,202 people are in a hospital, up 95, of which 14 more people were admitted to an ICU, and doctors put 10 more people on a ventilator.

The province is sitting on 978,000 plus COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 8.5 days of inventory. Over the past five days, the max number of vaccinations the province has completed in one day has been 115,000+. Ontario has vaccinated 24.15% of its population.

Ontario expanded the eligibility for those turning 40 plus to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, April 20.

Canada administered its 10 millionth vaccination, which translates to 24% plus our population having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Over 20 Oakville pharmacies are also providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1981 (those aged 40 to 65.) Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online again.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 18, 2021.

324 active cases - no change

56 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

4,322 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 47

60 deaths - no change

3,938 recoveries - plus 47

3,998 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.4% of cases

720 variant cases - plus 34

9 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

1,009 active cases - plus 11

133 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

144,667 million vaccine doses administered - plus 11,244

13,542 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 151

206 deaths - no change

12,327 recoveries - plus 140

12,533 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.5% of cases

2,339 variant cases - plus 92

28 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 19, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

42,863 active cases - plus 1,275

2,202 people hospitalized - plus 95

3.90 million vaccine doses administered - plus 70,000 plus

421,442 confirmed cases - plus 4,447

370,844 recovered cases - plus 3,157

7,735 deaths - plus 19

375,407 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.8%

42,873 tests conducted, coming back 10.5% positive

744 people in ICU - plus 14

516 people on ventilators - plus 10

96 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

36,579 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,467

104 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - no change

211 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 4

27,749 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 376

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

87,252 active cases

4,013 people in hospital

10.1 million vaccine doses administered

1.13 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.017 million recoveries

23,624 deaths

1,245 people in critical care

US COVID-19 Update

31.44 million cases

563,980 deaths

At least 209 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

140.88 million or more cases

3.01 million people have died worldwide

792.79 million vaccine doses have been administered

