April 2, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Oakville News OHF Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, April 2, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. The biggest change this week was the new arrival guidelines for entry into Canada: fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country.

While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.

In Halton Region, COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than tripled in the last week, including seven new patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. That total is up from zero patients less than two weeks ago.

The percentage of Halton's population that is vaccinated has not improved in almost two months. In good news, no new deaths have been reported in Halton Region. Non-essential businesses in Ontario can allow non-vaccinated residents to return, but some businesses are still choosing to enforce a proof of vaccination policy.

Mask mandates are no longer in effect for most public places in Oakville and across Ontario. The province's active cases and hospitalizations, however, are both up more than 25% in the last week.

After nearly two years since the Town of Oakville declared COVID-19 an emergency, in light of declining cases and public health improvements, Mayor Rob Burton has officially ended that declaration.

Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, with far less information being provided daily as local case counts decrease. The regional data is no longer reporting the number of recoveries or active cases of COVID-19.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

70% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

72% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 19, 2022.

11 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 7

14,923 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 232

95 deaths - no change

1 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

72% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

73% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.27 million total vaccinations have been administered

49% of the population has received a third, booster dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 19, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

23 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 16

44,154 5,325 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 623

345 deaths - no change

7 active outbreaks - plus 5

Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.65 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.37% of total pop.)

At least 12.17 million people are fully vaccinated (81.73% of total pop.)

7.24 million people have received a third dose (47.96% of total pop.)

32.06 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on April 2, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

23,387 active cases - plus 6,811

855 people hospitalized - plus 242

Over 1.16 million confirmed cases

Over 1.13 million recovered cases

12,460 deaths - plus 131

Over 1.14 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.5%

165 people in ICU - minus 20

99 people on ventilators - plus 2

193 active institutional outbreaks - plus 74

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.81 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.43% of total pop.)

At least 31.18 million people are fully vaccinated (81.54% of total pop.)

82.16 million total doses administered - plus 122,000

18.15 million booster doses administered (47.46% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 19, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

156,072 active cases - plus 19,312

4,225 active hospitalizations - plus 395

3.47 million confirmed cases to date

3.28 million recoveries

37,630 deaths - plus 526

Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 98.75 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

79.97 million cumulative cases

978,852 deaths - plus 11,584

65.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated

81.6% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 295.52 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

486.76 million cases to date

6.14 million people have died worldwide

At least 10.97 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 14.4% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: