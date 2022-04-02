April 2, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Oakville News
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, April 2, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. The biggest change this week was the new arrival guidelines for entry into Canada: fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country.
While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.
In Halton Region, COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than tripled in the last week, including seven new patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. That total is up from zero patients less than two weeks ago.
The percentage of Halton's population that is vaccinated has not improved in almost two months. In good news, no new deaths have been reported in Halton Region. Non-essential businesses in Ontario can allow non-vaccinated residents to return, but some businesses are still choosing to enforce a proof of vaccination policy.
Mask mandates are no longer in effect for most public places in Oakville and across Ontario. The province's active cases and hospitalizations, however, are both up more than 25% in the last week.
After nearly two years since the Town of Oakville declared COVID-19 an emergency, in light of declining cases and public health improvements, Mayor Rob Burton has officially ended that declaration.
Halton Region has revised its website for reporting COVID-19 data, with far less information being provided daily as local case counts decrease. The regional data is no longer reporting the number of recoveries or active cases of COVID-19.
**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- There are newly updated isolation guidelines if you test positive for COVID-19 now in place
- Halton's COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than tripled in the last week
- After the total went to zero, there are now 11 Oakville residents in hospital with COVID-19, including seven from just the last three days
- Halton Regional Council has repealed the regional mask by-law, effective March 21
- The percentage of Halton's population that is vaccinated has not improved in almost two months
- A new outbreak opened this week at Oakville's Chartwell retirement home
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 70% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 72% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 19, 2022.
- 11 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 7
- 14,923 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 232
- 95 deaths - no change
- 1 active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 72% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 73% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.27 million total vaccinations have been administered
- 49% of the population has received a third, booster dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 19, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 23 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 16
- 44,154 5,325 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 623
- 345 deaths - no change
- 7 active outbreaks - plus 5
Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Active cases and hospitalizations in Ontario are both up more than 25% in the last week
- More than a dozen new outbreaks are opening Ontario-wide every day
- Over the next two months, all mask mandates will be ending in Ontario
- 85.86% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 5% from the provincial goal
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.65 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.37% of total pop.)
- At least 12.17 million people are fully vaccinated (81.73% of total pop.)
- 7.24 million people have received a third dose (47.96% of total pop.)
- 32.06 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on April 2, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 23,387 active cases - plus 6,811
- 855 people hospitalized - plus 242
- Over 1.16 million confirmed cases
- Over 1.13 million recovered cases
- 12,460 deaths - plus 131
- Over 1.14 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.5%
- 165 people in ICU - minus 20
- 99 people on ventilators - plus 2
- 193 active institutional outbreaks - plus 74
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- The BA.2 variant (similar to Omicron) is now the dominant variant of coronavirus in Canada and around the world
- The federal government has ended pre-departure COVID-19 testing to enter Canada as of yesterday, April 1
- The United States is approaching 80 million cumulative cases
- Cumulative cases worldwide reach 485 million, cumulative deaths surpass six million
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 32.81 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.43% of total pop.)
- At least 31.18 million people are fully vaccinated (81.54% of total pop.)
- 82.16 million total doses administered - plus 122,000
- 18.15 million booster doses administered (47.46% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 19, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 156,072 active cases - plus 19,312
- 4,225 active hospitalizations - plus 395
- 3.47 million confirmed cases to date
- 3.28 million recoveries
- 37,630 deaths - plus 526
- Ranked 80th in global deaths per capita at 98.75 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 79.97 million cumulative cases
- 978,852 deaths - plus 11,584
- 65.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 81.6% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 295.52 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 486.76 million cases to date
- 6.14 million people have died worldwide
- At least 10.97 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 14.4% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
