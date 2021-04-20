April 20, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Bara Buri Face Masks Oakville Transit

This is the Tuesday, April 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are slightly higher today, but hospitalizations in town and Halton report their largest drops this month. More than 25% of people in Halton have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Starting today, 24 pharmacies in Oakville are now offering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 has infected 2.54% of Halton's population and 2.83% of Ontarians.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals has tripled in the last two weeks. ICU and ventilator patients are also at record-high numbers, and the total is likely to grow for at least another week.

Canada administered its 10 millionth dose of vaccine, which translates to one-quarter of our population having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Yesterday, every person age 16 and older in the USA is now eligible to receive a vaccine.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for anyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online again.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

More than one-quarter of Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine

While active cases are slightly up today, hospitalizations are down in both Oakville and Halton

The Town of Oakville has updated its current offerings and services following last week's announcement of an extended stay-at-home order

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 19, 2021.

327 active cases - plus 3

53 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

4,370 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 48

60 deaths - no change

3,983 recoveries - plus 45

4,043 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.5% of cases

766 variant cases - plus 46

7 outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

1,010 active cases - plus 1

121 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 12

140,900+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (27% of eligible pop.)

148,832 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,165

13,690 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 148

206 deaths - no change

12,474 recoveries - plus 147

12,680 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.6% of cases

2,478 variant cases - plus 139

24 outbreaks - minus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Both new cases and active cases had their smallest increases in the last two weeks today, but only because today's testing was the lowest total since Easter

Hospitalizations in Ontario continue to skyrocket, adding another 158 today

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals has tripled in the last two weeks

Toronto and Peel Region are issuing Section 22 orders forcing businesses with five or more cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks to close

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 20, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

42,941 active cases - plus 78

2,360 people hospitalized - plus 158

3.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (24.75% of pop.)

3.99 million vaccine doses administered - plus 90,000

424,911 confirmed cases - plus 3,469

374,213 recovered cases - plus 3,369

7,757 deaths - plus 22

375,407 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.8%

40,596 tests conducted, coming back 10% positive

773 people in ICU - plus 18

537 people on ventilators - plus 21

94 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

39,276 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,697

105 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 1

211 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - no change

28,316 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 567

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Dr. David Naylor, the co-chair of the Federal Immunity Task Force, says, "We are at the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Yesterday, every person age 16 and older in the USA is now eligible to receive a vaccine.

Three million people worldwide have now died of coronavirus

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

86,820 active cases - plus 568

9.47 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (24.93% of pop.)

10.41 million vaccine doses administered - plus 169,700

1.14 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.03 million recoveries

23,669 deaths - plus 45

4,148 active hospitalizations - plus 135

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.48 million cases - plus 40,000

564,292 deaths - plus 312

At least 212 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

141.75 million cases

3.025 million people have died worldwide

At least 843.15 million vaccine doses have been administered

