April 21, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, April 21, 2021 coronavirus update. A large number of Oakville recoveries leads to a noticeable drop of active cases in town and in Halton. More than 150,000 vaccine doses have now been administered in Halton.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals has tripled in the last two weeks. ICU and ventilator patients are also at record-high numbers, and the total is likely to grow for at least another week.

More than 25% of all Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine. Every person age 16 and older in the USA is now eligible to receive a vaccine. More than 840 million doses have been given worldwide, though some organizations say the number is above 900 million.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for anyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online again.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville is home to 34 of the 37 fewer active cases in Halton Region today

More than one-quarter of Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine, with today's cumulative total Halton doses administered reaching 150,000

While active cases are slightly up today, hospitalizations are down in both Oakville and Halton

The Town of Oakville has updated its current offerings and services following last week's announcement of an extended stay-at-home order

One day after closing four outbreaks, four new ones open today across Halton

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 20, 2021.

293 active cases - minus 34

53 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

4,410 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 40

60 deaths - no change

4,057 recoveries - plus 74

4,117 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.4% of cases

807 variant cases - plus 41

7 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

973 active cases - minus 37

120 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

146,350+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (28% of pop.)

153,970 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,138

13,823 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 133

207 deaths - plus 1

12,643 recoveries - plus 169

12,850 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.9% of cases

2,590 variant cases - plus 112

28 outbreaks - plus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 21, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

42,917 active cases - minus 24

2,335 people hospitalized - minus 25

3.78 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (25.67% of pop.)

4.13 million vaccine doses administered - plus 136,000

429,123 confirmed cases - plus 4,212

378,417 recovered cases - plus 4,204

7,789 deaths - plus 32

386,206 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.9%

51,877 tests conducted, coming back 7.9% positive

790 people in ICU - plus 17

566 people on ventilators - plus 29

88 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 6

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

41,395 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,119

108 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3

212 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 1

28,310 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 339

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases are down for the second day in a row in Canada

More than 25% of all Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine

Dr. David Naylor, the co-chair of the Federal Immunity Task Force, says, "We are at the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Yesterday, every person age 16 and older in the USA is now eligible to receive a vaccine

Three million people worldwide have now died of coronavirus

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

86,475 active cases - minus 345

9.74 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (25.63% of pop.)

10.69 million vaccine doses administered - plus 282,000

1.15 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.04 million recoveries

23,708 deaths - plus 39

4,339 active hospitalizations - plus 191

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.48 million cases - plus 40,000

564,292 deaths - plus 312

At least 212 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

142.25 million cases

3.03 million people have died worldwide

At least 843.15 million vaccine doses have been administered

