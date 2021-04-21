April 21, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Wednesday, April 21, 2021 coronavirus update. A large number of Oakville recoveries leads to a noticeable drop of active cases in town and in Halton. More than 150,000 vaccine doses have now been administered in Halton.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals has tripled in the last two weeks. ICU and ventilator patients are also at record-high numbers, and the total is likely to grow for at least another week.
More than 25% of all Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine. Every person age 16 and older in the USA is now eligible to receive a vaccine. More than 840 million doses have been given worldwide, though some organizations say the number is above 900 million.
Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.
Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for anyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online again.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville is home to 34 of the 37 fewer active cases in Halton Region today
- More than one-quarter of Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine, with today's cumulative total Halton doses administered reaching 150,000
- While active cases are slightly up today, hospitalizations are down in both Oakville and Halton
- The Town of Oakville has updated its current offerings and services following last week's announcement of an extended stay-at-home order
- One day after closing four outbreaks, four new ones open today across Halton
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 20, 2021.
- 293 active cases - minus 34
- 53 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 4,410 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 40
- 60 deaths - no change
- 4,057 recoveries - plus 74
- 4,117 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.4% of cases
- 807 variant cases - plus 41
- 7 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 973 active cases - minus 37
- 120 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 146,350+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (28% of pop.)
- 153,970 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,138
- 13,823 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 133
- 207 deaths - plus 1
- 12,643 recoveries - plus 169
- 12,850 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 92.9% of cases
- 2,590 variant cases - plus 112
- 28 outbreaks - plus 4
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- After months of pressure, the Ontario government is considering "enhancements" for paid sick leave to combat COVID-19
- Active cases and hospitalizations are down in Ontario today, but by much smaller drops compared to the large increases in the last 48 hours
- Public health units in Ontario administered a record high of 136,695 vaccine doses yesterday
- ICU patients province-wide is almost at 800
- The number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals has tripled in the last two weeks
- Toronto and Peel Region are issuing Section 22 orders forcing businesses with five or more cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks to close
- Premier Doug Ford is isolating after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- The seven-day average of new cases has now reached 4,327, triple the daily average of 1,400 just one month ago
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 21, 2021, at the end of yesterday.
- 42,917 active cases - minus 24
- 2,335 people hospitalized - minus 25
- 3.78 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (25.67% of pop.)
- 4.13 million vaccine doses administered - plus 136,000
- 429,123 confirmed cases - plus 4,212
- 378,417 recovered cases - plus 4,204
- 7,789 deaths - plus 32
- 386,206 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.9%
- 51,877 tests conducted, coming back 7.9% positive
- 790 people in ICU - plus 17
- 566 people on ventilators - plus 29
- 88 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 6
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 41,395 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,119
- 108 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3
- 212 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 1
- 28,310 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 339
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases are down for the second day in a row in Canada
- More than 25% of all Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine
- Dr. David Naylor, the co-chair of the Federal Immunity Task Force, says, "We are at the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic."
- Yesterday, every person age 16 and older in the USA is now eligible to receive a vaccine
- Three million people worldwide have now died of coronavirus
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 86,475 active cases - minus 345
- 9.74 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (25.63% of pop.)
- 10.69 million vaccine doses administered - plus 282,000
- 1.15 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.04 million recoveries
- 23,708 deaths - plus 39
- 4,339 active hospitalizations - plus 191
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 31.48 million cases - plus 40,000
- 564,292 deaths - plus 312
- At least 212 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 142.25 million cases
- 3.03 million people have died worldwide
- At least 843.15 million vaccine doses have been administered
Sources: