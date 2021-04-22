April 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Ellis Don Hospitalization OTMH Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

This is the Thursday, April 22, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down in Oakville and Halton, with more recoveries and hospital cases at OTMH going down. Nearly 160,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the region.

Ontario today reports its largest drop of active cases in two months, but the number of patients in the province's hospitals, ICUs and with ventilators remains dire. ICU patients surpass 800 today as all three total rise even higher; all three numbers have at least doubled since April 1.

Canadian active cases are also down today, while the country reports over ten million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for anyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. School updates are suspended indefinitely as classes are online again.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases drop in Oakville and in Halton today

More than 30% of Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine, with today's cumulative total Halton doses administered nearing 160,000

The Town of Oakville has updated its current offerings and services following last week's announcement of an extended stay-at-home order

One day after closing four outbreaks, seven new ones across Halton open in the last 36 hours

All three fewer Halton hospitalizations are discharges today from OTMH

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 21, 2021.

281 active cases - minus 12

50 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

4,446 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36

60 deaths - no change

4,105 recoveries - plus 48

4,165 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases

839 variant cases - plus 32

7 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

954 active cases - minus 19

117 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

151,950+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (30% of pop.)

158,938 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,968

13,966 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 143

207 deaths - no changes

12,805 recoveries - plus 162

13,012 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.2% of cases

2,718 variant cases - plus 128

31 outbreaks - plus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 20, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

41,926 active cases - minus 955

2,350 people hospitalized - plus 15

3.91 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (26.57% of pop.)

4.26 million vaccine doses administered - plus 134,000

432,805 confirmed cases - plus 3,682

383,014 recovered cases - plus 4,597

7,829 deaths - plus 40

390,843 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.2%

54,246 tests conducted, coming back 7.8% positive

806 people in ICU - plus 16

588 people on ventilators - plus 22

95 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 7

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

44,205 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,810

113 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 5

218 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 6

28,969 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 659

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

85,833 active cases - minus 642

10.09 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (26.57% of pop.)

11.06 million vaccine doses administered - plus 263,000

1.15 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.05 million recoveries

23,776 deaths - plus 68

4,369 active hospitalizations - plus 30

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.66 million cases - plus 65,000

566,494 deaths - plus 881

At least 219 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

143.45 million cases

3.05 million people have died worldwide

At least 889.90 million vaccine doses have been administered

