April 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, April 22, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down in Oakville and Halton, with more recoveries and hospital cases at OTMH going down. Nearly 160,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the region.
Ontario today reports its largest drop of active cases in two months, but the number of patients in the province's hospitals, ICUs and with ventilators remains dire. ICU patients surpass 800 today as all three total rise even higher; all three numbers have at least doubled since April 1.
Canadian active cases are also down today, while the country reports over ten million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine.
Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.
Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for anyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases drop in Oakville and in Halton today
- More than 30% of Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine, with today's cumulative total Halton doses administered nearing 160,000
- The Town of Oakville has updated its current offerings and services following last week's announcement of an extended stay-at-home order
- One day after closing four outbreaks, seven new ones across Halton open in the last 36 hours
- All three fewer Halton hospitalizations are discharges today from OTMH
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 21, 2021.
- 281 active cases - minus 12
- 50 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
- 4,446 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36
- 60 deaths - no change
- 4,105 recoveries - plus 48
- 4,165 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases
- 839 variant cases - plus 32
- 7 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 954 active cases - minus 19
- 117 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 151,950+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (30% of pop.)
- 158,938 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,968
- 13,966 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 143
- 207 deaths - no changes
- 12,805 recoveries - plus 162
- 13,012 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.2% of cases
- 2,718 variant cases - plus 128
- 31 outbreaks - plus 3
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- After months of pressure, the Ontario government considers "enhancements" for paid sick leave to combat COVID-19
- A triage protocol plan has been prepared in case it's needed at Ontario hospitals
- Ontario's active cases are down in Ontario for the second day in a row, but high recoveries mean today's drop is by nearly 1,000 cases
- Total ICU patients province-wide are now above 800
- Ventilator patients have gone from 260 on April 1, 2021 to almost 600 today
- The number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals has tripled in the last two weeks
- Toronto and Peel Region are issuing Section 22 orders forcing businesses with five or more cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks to close
- Premier Doug Ford apologizes today for the over-aggressive measures he announced last Friday, including police powers and playground closures
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 20, 2021, at the end of yesterday.
- 41,926 active cases - minus 955
- 2,350 people hospitalized - plus 15
- 3.91 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (26.57% of pop.)
- 4.26 million vaccine doses administered - plus 134,000
- 432,805 confirmed cases - plus 3,682
- 383,014 recovered cases - plus 4,597
- 7,829 deaths - plus 40
- 390,843 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.2%
- 54,246 tests conducted, coming back 7.8% positive
- 806 people in ICU - plus 16
- 588 people on ventilators - plus 22
- 95 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 7
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 44,205 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,810
- 113 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 5
- 218 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 6
- 28,969 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 659
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases in Canada are down for the third day in a row
- More than ten million Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine
- Dr. David Naylor, the co-chair of the Federal Immunity Task Force, says, "We are at the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic."
- Every person age 16 and older in the USA is now eligible to receive a vaccine
- India set a record yesterday for most single-day cases from a single country: 314,000
- Almost 900 million vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 85,833 active cases - minus 642
- 10.09 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (26.57% of pop.)
- 11.06 million vaccine doses administered - plus 263,000
- 1.15 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.05 million recoveries
- 23,776 deaths - plus 68
- 4,369 active hospitalizations - plus 30
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 31.66 million cases - plus 65,000
- 566,494 deaths - plus 881
- At least 219 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 143.45 million cases
- 3.05 million people have died worldwide
- At least 889.90 million vaccine doses have been administered
