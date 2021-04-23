April 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Friday, April 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville, Halton and Canada's active cases are down for the third straight day.

Two deaths are reported today in Halton Region, including one in Oakville. Halton has also opened ten new outbreaks in the last three days, a nearly 50% increase. Halton's frontline healthcare workers have administered about 165,000 vaccine doses.

Ontario's active cases are down again today, but the situation remains dire as the number of patients in hospitals, ICUs, and those requiring ventilators remains extraordinarily high. Eight hundred plus patients are in ICUs, and nearly 600 people are on ventilators; all three numbers have at least doubled since April 1.

More than ten million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine, with nearly one million Canadians having also received a second dose to be fully vaccinated. Worldwide close to 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for anyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 22, 2021.

277 active cases - minus 4

46 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4

4,483 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 37

61 deaths - plus 1

4,145 recoveries - plus 40

4,206 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.8% of cases

886 variant cases - plus 47

9 outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

901 active cases - minus 53

111 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 6

157,700+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (31% of pop.)

164,154 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,216

14,092 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 126

209 deaths - plus 2

12,982 recoveries - plus 177

13,191 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.6% of cases

2,892 variant cases - plus 174

34 outbreaks - plus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 23, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

41,735 active cases - minus 227

2,287 people hospitalized - minus 63

4.05 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (27.45% of pop.)

4.40 million vaccine doses administered - plus 133,800

437,310 confirmed cases - plus 4,505

387,712 recovered cases - plus 4,698

7,863 deaths - plus 34

395,575 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%

56,206 tests conducted, coming back 8.8% positive

818 people in ICU - plus 12

593 people on ventilators - plus 5

93 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

46,905 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,700

134 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 21

224 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 6

29,256 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 287

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

83,754 active cases - minus 2,079

10.44 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (27.48% of pop.)

11.43 million vaccine doses administered - plus 272,000

1.16 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.05 million recoveries

23,827 deaths - plus 51

4,395 active hospitalizations - plus 26

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.73 million cases - plus 68,000

567,352 deaths - plus 858

At least 222.5 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

144.35 million cases

3.06 million people have died worldwide

At least 899.90 million vaccine doses have been administered

Sources: