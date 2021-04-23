April 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Friday, April 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville, Halton and Canada's active cases are down for the third straight day.
Two deaths are reported today in Halton Region, including one in Oakville. Halton has also opened ten new outbreaks in the last three days, a nearly 50% increase. Halton's frontline healthcare workers have administered about 165,000 vaccine doses.
Ontario's active cases are down again today, but the situation remains dire as the number of patients in hospitals, ICUs, and those requiring ventilators remains extraordinarily high. Eight hundred plus patients are in ICUs, and nearly 600 people are on ventilators; all three numbers have at least doubled since April 1.
More than ten million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine, with nearly one million Canadians having also received a second dose to be fully vaccinated. Worldwide close to 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.
Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.
Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for anyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Hospitalizations in Oakville and Halton have decreased for the third straight day
- Cumulative cases in Halton Region reach 14,000
- Two deaths are reported today, including one in Oakville
- Active cases in Halton drop by more than 50 cases today
- More than 30% of Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine, with today's cumulative total Halton doses administered now over 160,000
- The Town of Oakville has updated its current offerings and services following last week's announcement of an extended stay-at-home order
- One day after closing four outbreaks, ten new ones across Halton open in the last three days
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 22, 2021.
- 277 active cases - minus 4
- 46 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4
- 4,483 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 37
- 61 deaths - plus 1
- 4,145 recoveries - plus 40
- 4,206 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.8% of cases
- 886 variant cases - plus 47
- 9 outbreaks - plus 2
Status in Halton
- 901 active cases - minus 53
- 111 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 6
- 157,700+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (31% of pop.)
- 164,154 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,216
- 14,092 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 126
- 209 deaths - plus 2
- 12,982 recoveries - plus 177
- 13,191 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.6% of cases
- 2,892 variant cases - plus 174
- 34 outbreaks - plus 3
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- More than four million Ontarians have now received at least one dose of vaccine
- A triage protocol plan has been prepared in case it's needed at Ontario hospitals
- After millions of administered doses, Ontario confirms the first (and so far only) case of rare blood-clotting from an AstraZeneca vaccine recipient
- Ontario's active cases are down in Ontario for the third day in a row but by 80% less of a drop today
- Hospital cases are down today for the first time in two weeks, but total ICU patients province-wide are now above 800
- Ventilator patients have gone from 260 on April 1, 2021, to almost 600 today
- Toronto and Peel Region issue Section 22 orders, forcing businesses with five or more cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks to close
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 23, 2021, at the end of yesterday.
- 41,735 active cases - minus 227
- 2,287 people hospitalized - minus 63
- 4.05 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (27.45% of pop.)
- 4.40 million vaccine doses administered - plus 133,800
- 437,310 confirmed cases - plus 4,505
- 387,712 recovered cases - plus 4,698
- 7,863 deaths - plus 34
- 395,575 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%
- 56,206 tests conducted, coming back 8.8% positive
- 818 people in ICU - plus 12
- 593 people on ventilators - plus 5
- 93 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 46,905 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,700
- 134 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 21
- 224 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 6
- 29,256 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 287
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases in Canada have gone down, even if only slightly, every day this week
- More than ten million Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly one million Canadians are fully vaccinated (with both doses)
- Dr. David Naylor, the co-chair of the Federal Immunity Task Force, says, "We are at the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic."
- India has set a record for most single-day cases in a single country two days in a row, both over 300,000 cases
- Almost 900 million vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 83,754 active cases - minus 2,079
- 10.44 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (27.48% of pop.)
- 11.43 million vaccine doses administered - plus 272,000
- 1.16 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.05 million recoveries
- 23,827 deaths - plus 51
- 4,395 active hospitalizations - plus 26
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 31.73 million cases - plus 68,000
- 567,352 deaths - plus 858
- At least 222.5 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 144.35 million cases
- 3.06 million people have died worldwide
- At least 899.90 million vaccine doses have been administered
