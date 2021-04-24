April 24, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Spring Flowers, Oakville News

This is the Saturday, April 24, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are down slightly, but Halton's new cases and recoveries match. Local hospitalizations are down 30% this week, but several small outbreaks have also opened both in town and across Halton. Halton's frontline healthcare workers will likely have administered 175,000 vaccine doses by the end of this weekend.

Hospital cases are also down in Ontario for the second-day, but higher across Canada and worldwide. Ontario's problem continues to be continually upsetting and record-setting numbers in the ICU and those on ventilators, now respectively above 800 and 600.

More than ten million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine, with nearly one million Canadians having also received a second dose to be fully vaccinated.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for anyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 23, 2021.

274 active cases - minus 3

38 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 8

4,529 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 46

61 deaths - no change

4,194 recoveries - plus 49

4,255 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases

903 variant cases - plus 17

9 outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

901 active cases - no change

102 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 9

157,700+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (31% of pop.)

164,154 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,216

14,252 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 160

209 deaths - no change

13,142 recoveries - plus 160

13,351 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.6% of cases

3,010 variant cases - plus 118

34 outbreaks - plus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario also announced earlier this week that some pharmacies will now be offering vaccine appointments non-stop:

× Beginning as early as April 21, Ontario, in collaboration with Shoppers Drug Mart, is offering 24/7 #COVID19 vaccination service for Ontarians aged 40+ at 20 pharmacy locations, with the majority located in hot spot communities. https://t.co/8qSv7qCYoB pic.twitter.com/DHRI52H4Ai — Ontario Ministry of Health (@ONThealth) April 20, 2021

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 24, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

41,473 active cases - minus 262

2,277 people hospitalized - minus 10

4.16 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (28.34% of pop.)

4.52 million vaccine doses administered - plus 126,000

441,404 confirmed cases - plus 4,094

392,044 recovered cases - plus 4,332

7,887 deaths - plus 24

399,931 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%

52,160 tests conducted, coming back 7.8% positive

833 people in ICU - plus 15

600 people on ventilators - plus 7

95 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

49,860 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,955

150 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 16

267 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 43

29,269 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 13

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

83,892 active cases - plus 138

10.74 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (28.27% of pop.)

11.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 219,000

1.17 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.06 million recoveries

23,877 deaths - plus 50

4,332 active hospitalizations - minus 63

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.73 million cases - plus 68,000

567,352 deaths - plus 858

At least 222.5 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

145.21 million cases

3.08 million people have died worldwide

At least 899.90 million vaccine doses have been administered

The dose total hasn't been updated since Thursday, and is now certainly over 900 million

