April 24, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, April 24, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are down slightly, but Halton's new cases and recoveries match. Local hospitalizations are down 30% this week, but several small outbreaks have also opened both in town and across Halton. Halton's frontline healthcare workers will likely have administered 175,000 vaccine doses by the end of this weekend.
Hospital cases are also down in Ontario for the second-day, but higher across Canada and worldwide. Ontario's problem continues to be continually upsetting and record-setting numbers in the ICU and those on ventilators, now respectively above 800 and 600.
More than ten million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine, with nearly one million Canadians having also received a second dose to be fully vaccinated.
Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.
Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for anyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- New cases and recoveries in Halton today match exactly
- Hospitalizations in Oakville and Halton are down for the fourth straight day; Oakville is home to most of today's recoveries and the local total is down 30% this week
- Halton reports its 3,000th confirmed variant of concern case
- Over 30% of Halton residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine
- The Town of Oakville has updated its current offerings and services following last week's announcement of an extended stay-at-home order
- One day after closing four outbreaks, ten new ones across Halton open in the last three days
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 23, 2021.
- 274 active cases - minus 3
- 38 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 8
- 4,529 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 46
- 61 deaths - no change
- 4,194 recoveries - plus 49
- 4,255 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases
- 903 variant cases - plus 17
- 9 outbreaks - plus 2
Status in Halton
- 901 active cases - no change
- 102 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 9
- 157,700+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (31% of pop.)
- 164,154 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,216
- 14,252 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 160
- 209 deaths - no change
- 13,142 recoveries - plus 160
- 13,351 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.6% of cases
- 3,010 variant cases - plus 118
- 34 outbreaks - plus 3
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- More than four million Ontarians have now received at least one dose of vaccine
- A triage protocol plan has been prepared in case it's needed at Ontario hospitals
- Peel Region has partially closed two Amazon fulfilment centres to control COVID-19 outbreaks; one is in Brampton and the other in Bolton
- After millions of administered doses, Ontario confirms the first two (and so far only) cases of rare blood-clotting from an AstraZeneca vaccine recipient
- Ontario's active cases are down again today, with a total within 100 cases from six days ago; a good early indicator the third wave's daily cases could possibly have peaked
- ICU patients province-wide are now above 800 and ventilator patients are at 600
- The first 36 cases of the new B1617 variant, first found in India, have been confirmed in Ontario
Ontario also announced earlier this week that some pharmacies will now be offering vaccine appointments non-stop:
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 24, 2021, at the end of yesterday.
- 41,473 active cases - minus 262
- 2,277 people hospitalized - minus 10
- 4.16 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (28.34% of pop.)
- 4.52 million vaccine doses administered - plus 126,000
- 441,404 confirmed cases - plus 4,094
- 392,044 recovered cases - plus 4,332
- 7,887 deaths - plus 24
- 399,931 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%
- 52,160 tests conducted, coming back 7.8% positive
- 833 people in ICU - plus 15
- 600 people on ventilators - plus 7
- 95 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 49,860 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,955
- 150 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 16
- 267 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 43
- 29,269 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 13
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- More than ten million Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine, including one million Canadians fully vaccinated (with both doses)
- In a strange reversal, Canada's active cases are up today but hospitalizations are now down
- More patients are dying at home before they can receive medical attention
- Dr. David Naylor, the co-chair of the Federal Immunity Task Force, says, "We are at the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic."
- India has set a record for most single-day cases in a single country two days in a row, both over 300,000 cases
- 900 million vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 83,892 active cases - plus 138
- 10.74 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (28.27% of pop.)
- 11.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 219,000
- 1.17 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.06 million recoveries
- 23,877 deaths - plus 50
- 4,332 active hospitalizations - minus 63
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 31.73 million cases - plus 68,000
- 567,352 deaths - plus 858
- At least 222.5 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 145.21 million cases
- 3.08 million people have died worldwide
- At least 899.90 million vaccine doses have been administered
- The dose total hasn't been updated since Thursday, and is now certainly over 900 million
Sources: