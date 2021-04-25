April 25, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Hope is revealed in Sunday's, April 25, 2021, coronavirus Oakville update. The number of active cases dropped by 5% in Oakville to 261 and dropped below 900 to 875 in Halton. Halton and Oakville both recorded drops in outbreaks. Hospitalizations dropped in Halton but not at OTMH. Variants continue to be the driving force of new cases in the region.

Though the number of vaccinations is not recorded on weekends, the region has been administering 5,000 vaccinations per day on Thursday and Friday of last week. This would suggest a potential of 15,000 new vaccinations occurred Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. New numbers should be released on Monday, April 26.

Halton and Ontario are both reporting fewer new cases per week. Halton is recording 165.4 new cases per 100,000 per week, down 6% over the past two weeks. Ontario is recording 193 new cases per 100,000 per week, down 6.9%. Halton is currently reporting a rolling daily average of 139.1 new cases, and the Effective Reproduction Number of 1 is slightly better than Ontario's 1.03.

Testing results for variants in Halton are coming back 74.5% positive. For Ontario, they are positive 75.6% Something that is concerning over the past day is the P-1 variant growing by 80 new cases bringing the new cumulative total to 347.

It appears that Ontario is cresting the wave as new active cases in Ontario dropped to 41,157 down 316, and new cases were again below 4,000. This could be attributable to a few factors, including the new enhanced safety restrictions, and almost 29% or 4.26 million Ontarians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. There were also over 6% fewer patients in Ontario's hospitals, though ICU admissions continue to grow. With the province pivoting to vaccinate hotspots more aggressively, this is expected to result in even better outcomes.

In Canada's Chief Public Health Officer daily COVID-19 update, Dr. Tam states, "we are cautiously optimistic that our efforts and strengthened restrictions are beginning to have an impact, as presented in the latest (April 23) epidemiology and modelling update."

Like in Ontario, she continues, "the continued rise in P.1 cases remains concerning, particularly with early evidence suggesting the P.1 variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, making it even more important to control its spread".

Canada's active case numbers increased, but total vaccinations are just under 12 million administered doses.

NIAID via Foter.com

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for anyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 24, 2021.

261 active cases - minus 13

38 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

4,574 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 45

61 deaths - no change

4,252 recoveries - plus 58

4,313 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.2% of cases

946 variant cases - plus 43

9 outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

875 active cases - minus 26

99 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

157,700+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (31% of pop.) - no update

164,154 vaccine doses administered - no update

14,372 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 120

209 deaths - no change

13,288 recoveries - plus 146

13,497 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases

3,132 variant cases - plus 122

31 outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario also announced earlier this week that some pharmacies will now be offering vaccine appointments non-stop:

× Beginning as early as April 21, Ontario, in collaboration with Shoppers Drug Mart, is offering 24/7 #COVID19 vaccination service for Ontarians aged 40+ at 20 pharmacy locations, with the majority located in hot spot communities. https://t.co/8qSv7qCYoB pic.twitter.com/DHRI52H4Ai — Ontario Ministry of Health (@ONThealth) April 20, 2021

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 25, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

41,157 active cases - minus 316

2,126 people hospitalized - minus 151

4.62 million vaccine doses administered - plus 99,535

445,351 confirmed cases - plus 3,947

396,283 recovered cases - plus 4,239

7,911 deaths - plus 24

404,194 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.7%

46,694 tests conducted, coming back 8.7% positive

851 people in ICU - plus 18

596 people on ventilators - plus 7

95 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

52,398 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,538

164 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 14

347 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 80

29,397 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 128

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

British Columbia, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Prince Edward Island, do not provide updates on Sundays.

More patients are dying at home before they can receive medical attention

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 24, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

84,281 active cases

10.96 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (28.86% of pop.)

11.98 million vaccine doses administered - plus 220,000

1.18 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.07 million recoveries

23,917 deaths - plus 40

4,342 active hospitalizations - plus 10

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.795 million cases

568,237 deaths

At least 226 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

146.054 million cases

3.092 million people have died worldwide

At least 899.90 million vaccine doses have been administered

The dose total hasn't been updated since Thursday and is now certainly over 900 million

Sources: