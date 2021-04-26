April 26, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Some positive news in Monday's, April 25, 2021, coronavirus Oakville update. Active cases declined a further 16 cases to 245 in Oakville but grew by 9 in Halton to 884. OTMH staff treat five more patients.

The Effective Reproductive Number as of April 17 in the region dropped below 1 to 0.9, which is 0.4 below the province. One other regional health indicator showing a positive momentum is the increased availability of acute care beds (14%) and ICU beds (23%). Two concerning regional health indicators are a positive testing rate of 8.9% recorded on April 17, and contact tracers reach just 68% of people with newly confirmed cases in one day; the goal is 90%.

The region is making steady vaccination progress. It has now vaccinated 34% of eligible residents (i.e. those over 18). Over the weekend, public health workers administered 4,300 plus vaccinations per day, raising our cumulative total to 177,473 doses.

Halton is recording 157 new cases per 100,000 per week, down 11.1% over the previous two weeks. Ontario is documenting 191 new cases, down 7.5%. The daily rolling number of new cases in Ontario drops below 4,000 and now sits at 3,917.

The number of active cases across the province dropped by 571 to 40,585. There were 3,510 new cases, and daily recorded deaths remained at 24. Over 400,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The drop in hospitalizations seen yesterday rebounded, and then some. There are now 145 more people in hospitals, bringing the total number of patients to 2,271. ICUs saw admissions grow by 26 patients and now care for 877 people, the highest number recorded. With nine more patients requiring ventilators, there are currently 605 individuals requiring these life-saving machines.

COVID-19 testing in the province was down to 33,822, but the positivity rate was 10.9%, breaking 10.5%.

Halton accounts for 3.7% of the province's variant and mutation cases. Halton cases test positive for variants/mutations 74.7%, and across the province, it is 75.2%. Variants and mutation cases now account for 68.7% of all new cases.

Ontario administered 69,308 vaccinations bringing the total number of vaccinations up to 4.69 million. The province has administered a single COVID-19 dose to 29.42% of the population. Over the weekend, Canada fully inoculated over one million residents, and 29.31% of the Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest national-level data show a 7-day average of 8,444 new cases daily (Apr 16-22), a 2.6% decrease compared to the previous seven days; but the positivity rate for testing increased to 7.4% as of April 17 from 6.5% the week earlier.

In the US, 42.5% of the population has received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 28.9% are fully vaccinated. US President Biden commented about potentially releasing additional vaccine doses last week. Currently, the US, Canada and several other first-world nations are rallying to provide a beleaguered India with much-needed support - especially emergency medical oxygen. For the past several days, India has recorded over 300,000 new cases per day.

NIAID via Foter.com

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, including pregnancy, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for anyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 25, 2021.

245 active cases - minus 16

43 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 5

4,616 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 48

61 deaths - no change

4,310 recoveries - plus 58

4,371 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.6% of cases

977 variant cases - plus 31

8 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

884 active cases - plus 9

103 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

172,645 people have received at least one vaccine dose (34% of pop.) plus 3%

177,473 vaccine doses administered - plus 13,319 (3 days) or 4,439 per day

14,520 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 148

209 deaths - no change

13,427 recoveries - plus 139

13,636 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases

3,237 variant cases - plus 105

31 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 26, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

40,586 active cases - minus 571

2,2271 people hospitalized - plus 145

4.69 million vaccine doses administered - plus 69,000

448,861 confirmed cases - plus 3,510

400,340 recovered cases - plus 4,047

7,935 deaths - plus 24

408,275 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.9%

33,822 tests conducted with a positive rate of 10.9%

877 people in ICU - plus 26

605 people on ventilators - plus 9

95 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

54,436 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,038

162 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - minus 2

351 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 4

29,770 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 373

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

84,481 active cases - plus 200

11.14 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (29.31% of pop.)

12.16 million vaccine doses administered

1.187 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.079 million recoveries

23,954 deaths - plus 37

4,219 active hospitalizations - minus 123

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.88 million cases

569,272 deaths - plus 1,000

At least 231 million vaccine doses were administered - plus 5 million

World COVID-19 Update

146.84 million cases

3.1 million people have died worldwide

At least 933.82 million vaccine doses were administered

Sources: