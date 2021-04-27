× Expand Unsplash Face masks mandatory

This is the Tuesday, April 27, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. A new death is reported in town, and active cases are slightly up, but Halton's active cases see a noticeable drop today. 35% of Halton's population has now received at least one dose of vaccine, 5% of the national number.

Active cases in Ontario are slowly but steadily declining, with the number once again below 40,000. The province has its lowest day of new cases in three weeks, but only because of today's very low testing numbers.

The Federal government rejects Ontario Premier Doug Ford's proposal of increasing federal sick leave instead of Ford designing his own provincial paid sick leave system. Proposals from opposition MPPs in Ontario to create a provincial sick leave from work system have repeatedly been voted down by Ford and his team this year, despite 83% of Ontarians wanting it.

More than 30% of all Canadians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including more than one million Canadians who are fully vaccinated. The world approaches one billion administered doses.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

There have now been more than 1,000 confirmed variant cases in Oakville

Oakville's active cases are up today and one new death is reported

Pregnant women in Halton Region can now book a vaccination appointment

Two-thirds of all active outbreaks in Halton are from workplaces; the list of open outbreaks is available here

35% of Halton's population has now received at least one dose of vaccine

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 26, 2021.

248 active cases - plus 3

43 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

4,659 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 43

62 deaths - plus 1

4,349 recoveries - plus 39

4,411 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases

1,014 variant cases - plus 37

8 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

861 active cases - minus 23

100 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

178,000+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (35% of pop.)

182,711 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,238

14,644 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 124

210 deaths - plus 1

13,573 recoveries - plus 146

13,783 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.1% of cases

3,332 variant cases - plus 95

31 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario has its lowest day of new cases in three weeks, but only because of extremely low testing.

Active cases are again below 40,000

Patients in the ICU are down by two (and have dropped for the first time in over a month), but the total has still increased by more than 100 patients in the last week

Federal government rejects Premier Ford's proposal of increasing federal sick leave instead of Ford designing his own provincial paid sick leave system

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 27, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

39,914 active cases - minus 672

2,336 people hospitalized - plus 65

4.42 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (30.05% of pop.)

4.79 million vaccine doses administered - plus 95,000

452,126 confirmed cases - plus 3,265

404,248 recovered cases - plus 3,908

7,964 deaths - plus 29

412,212 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.2%

34,000 tests conducted with a positive rate of 10.2%

875 people in ICU - minus 2

589 people on ventilators - minus 16

93 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

57,423 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,987

199 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 37

371 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 20

30,247 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 477

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

83,321 active cases - minus 1,160

11.43 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (30.07% of pop.)

12.46 million vaccine doses administered

1.19 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.09 million recoveries

24,021 deaths - plus 67

4,387 active hospitalizations - plus 168

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.88 million cases

569,272 deaths

At least 231 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

147.53 million cases - plus 695,000

3.12 million people have died worldwide

At least 961.23 million vaccine doses have been administered

