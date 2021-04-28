April 28, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, April 28, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Both Oakville and Halton report increased active cases today larger than the drops from earlier this week.

The Region reports a new death for the second day in a row, while three new unnamed workplaces declare outbreaks. 36% of Halton's population has now received at least one dose of vaccine.

Active cases in Ontario drop by more than 1,000 - the best day of recoveries in almost two months. Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton introduces a provincial sick leave benefit from Ontario's government, but it will only be good for three paid days off (instead of the 14 days recommended for COVID-19 isolation) and the benefit will expire in September this year.

Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Canada reach 1.2 million. More than 30% of all Canadians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including more than one million Canadians who are fully vaccinated. 

Update on vaccine appointments:  Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 27, 2021.

  • 255 active cases - plus 7
  • 40 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
  • 4,701 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 42
  • 62 deaths - no change
  • 4,384 recoveries - plus 35
  • 4,446 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases
  • 1,049 variant cases - plus 35
  • 7 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

  • 888 active cases - plus 27
  • 90 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 10
  • 183,350+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (36% of pop.)
  • 187,648 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,937
  • 14,779 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 135
  • 211 deaths - plus 1
  • 13,680 recoveries - plus 107
  • 13,891 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases
  • 3,471 variant cases - plus 139
  • 32 outbreaks - plus 1
  • 23 workplace outbreaks - plus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update 

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 28, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

  • 38,853 active cases - minus 1,061
  • 2,281 people hospitalized - minus 55
  • 4.54 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (30.82% of pop.)
  • 4.90 million vaccine doses administered - plus 106,000
  • 455,606 confirmed cases - plus 3,480
  • 408,765 recovered cases - plus 4,517
  • 7,988 deaths - plus 24
  • 416,753 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.4%
  • 50,194 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.2% 
  • 877 people in ICU - plus 2
  • 605 people on ventilators - plus 16
  • 95 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

  • 60,355 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,932
  • 220 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 21
  • 405 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 34
  • 30,897 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 650

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 83,677 active cases - plus 356
  • 11.69 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (30.77% of pop.)
  • 12.75 million vaccine doses administered - plus 265,000
  • 1.20 million confirmed and suspected cases to date 
  • 1.09 million recoveries
  • 24,065 deaths - plus 44
  • 4,451 active hospitalizations - minus 40
  • Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

  • 31.97 million cases 
  • 570,421 deaths - plus 1,149
  • At least 235 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

  • 148.32 million cases - plus 760,000
  • 3.12 million people have died worldwide
  • At least 983.11 million vaccine doses have been administered

