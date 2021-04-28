Unsplash
This is the Wednesday, April 28, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Both Oakville and Halton report increased active cases today larger than the drops from earlier this week.
The Region reports a new death for the second day in a row, while three new unnamed workplaces declare outbreaks. 36% of Halton's population has now received at least one dose of vaccine.
Active cases in Ontario drop by more than 1,000 - the best day of recoveries in almost two months. Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton introduces a provincial sick leave benefit from Ontario's government, but it will only be good for three paid days off (instead of the 14 days recommended for COVID-19 isolation) and the benefit will expire in September this year.
Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Canada reach 1.2 million. More than 30% of all Canadians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including more than one million Canadians who are fully vaccinated.
NIAID via Foter.com
Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.
Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Yesterday's drop in active cases from Oakville and Halton have been overturned with larger increases today
- One death is reported in Halton for the second straight day
- Pregnant women in Halton Region can now book a vaccination appointment
- Nearly three-quarters of all active outbreaks in Halton are from workplaces; but Halton Region still does not publicly name what or where those workplaces are
- 35% of Halton's population has now received at least one dose of vaccine
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 27, 2021.
- 255 active cases - plus 7
- 40 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
- 4,701 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 42
- 62 deaths - no change
- 4,384 recoveries - plus 35
- 4,446 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases
- 1,049 variant cases - plus 35
- 7 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 888 active cases - plus 27
- 90 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 10
- 183,350+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (36% of pop.)
- 187,648 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,937
- 14,779 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 135
- 211 deaths - plus 1
- 13,680 recoveries - plus 107
- 13,891 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases
- 3,471 variant cases - plus 139
- 32 outbreaks - plus 1
- 23 workplace outbreaks - plus 3
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton introduces the "COVID-19 Worker Income Protection Benefit", but the bill has not yet passed
- McNaughton's proposal today would offer three paid sick days, less than the 14 days mandated for COVID-19 isolation (and will expire in September)
- Active cases drop by more than 1,000 cases today, even with higher testing numbers
- The drops in new cases and active ones means the current shutdown is working
- Hospitalizations are down today, but ICU and ventilator patients are up
- As of today, there have been more than 60,000 cumulative confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ontario
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 28, 2021, at the end of yesterday.
- 38,853 active cases - minus 1,061
- 2,281 people hospitalized - minus 55
- 4.54 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (30.82% of pop.)
- 4.90 million vaccine doses administered - plus 106,000
- 455,606 confirmed cases - plus 3,480
- 408,765 recovered cases - plus 4,517
- 7,988 deaths - plus 24
- 416,753 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.4%
- 50,194 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.2%
- 877 people in ICU - plus 2
- 605 people on ventilators - plus 16
- 95 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 60,355 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,932
- 220 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 21
- 405 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 34
- 30,897 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 650
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases are up nationwide today
- Canadian Armed Forces have arrived in Ontario to help manage COVID-19 critical care
- More than 30% of Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine
- Cumulative cases in Canada from COVID-19 now total 1.2 million, cumulative deaths 24,000 people
- US President Biden is releasing 60 million AstraZeneca doses to go to other countries
- Over 950 million vaccines doses have been administered worldwide
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 83,677 active cases - plus 356
- 11.69 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (30.77% of pop.)
- 12.75 million vaccine doses administered - plus 265,000
- 1.20 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.09 million recoveries
- 24,065 deaths - plus 44
- 4,451 active hospitalizations - minus 40
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 31.97 million cases
- 570,421 deaths - plus 1,149
- At least 235 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 148.32 million cases - plus 760,000
- 3.12 million people have died worldwide
- At least 983.11 million vaccine doses have been administered
Sources: