This is the Wednesday, April 28, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Both Oakville and Halton report increased active cases today larger than the drops from earlier this week.

The Region reports a new death for the second day in a row, while three new unnamed workplaces declare outbreaks. 36% of Halton's population has now received at least one dose of vaccine.

Active cases in Ontario drop by more than 1,000 - the best day of recoveries in almost two months. Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton introduces a provincial sick leave benefit from Ontario's government, but it will only be good for three paid days off (instead of the 14 days recommended for COVID-19 isolation) and the benefit will expire in September this year.

Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Canada reach 1.2 million. More than 30% of all Canadians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including more than one million Canadians who are fully vaccinated.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Yesterday's drop in active cases from Oakville and Halton have been overturned with larger increases today

One death is reported in Halton for the second straight day

Pregnant women in Halton Region can now book a vaccination appointment

Nearly three-quarters of all active outbreaks in Halton are from workplaces; but Halton Region still does not publicly name what or where those workplaces are

35% of Halton's population has now received at least one dose of vaccine

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 27, 2021.

255 active cases - plus 7

40 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

4,701 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 42

62 deaths - no change

4,384 recoveries - plus 35

4,446 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases

1,049 variant cases - plus 35

7 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

888 active cases - plus 27

90 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 10

183,350+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (36% of pop.)

187,648 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,937

14,779 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 135

211 deaths - plus 1

13,680 recoveries - plus 107

13,891 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases

3,471 variant cases - plus 139

32 outbreaks - plus 1

23 workplace outbreaks - plus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 28, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

38,853 active cases - minus 1,061

2,281 people hospitalized - minus 55

4.54 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (30.82% of pop.)

4.90 million vaccine doses administered - plus 106,000

455,606 confirmed cases - plus 3,480

408,765 recovered cases - plus 4,517

7,988 deaths - plus 24

416,753 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.4%

50,194 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.2%

877 people in ICU - plus 2

605 people on ventilators - plus 16

95 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

60,355 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,932

220 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 21

405 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 34

30,897 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 650

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

83,677 active cases - plus 356

11.69 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (30.77% of pop.)

12.75 million vaccine doses administered - plus 265,000

1.20 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.09 million recoveries

24,065 deaths - plus 44

4,451 active hospitalizations - minus 40

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.97 million cases

570,421 deaths - plus 1,149

At least 235 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

148.32 million cases - plus 760,000

3.12 million people have died worldwide

At least 983.11 million vaccine doses have been administered

