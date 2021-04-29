Markus Winkler/Unsplash
COVID-19 Update
This is the Thursday, April 29, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Oakville's active cases go down as Halton's again goes up today.
Ontario is planning to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in the province by the end of next month while total administered doses in the province now total more than five million. Cumulative Ontario deaths reached 8,000, P.1 variant cases jump 25% and ICU patients stubbornly keep rising, even as hospitalizations drop.
Canada's cumulative doses given, however, reached 13 million today, with over 30% of all Canadians who've now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Active cases nationwide are slightly up despite falling in Ontario.
Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.
Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton Region is delayed by several hours before reporting today's new figures
- Oakville has a drop in active cases while Halton's total rises
- Pregnant women in Halton Region can now book a vaccination appointment
- Two-third of all active outbreaks in Halton are from workplaces; but Halton Region still does not publicly name what or where those workplaces are
- 37% of Halton's population has now received at least one dose of vaccine
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 28, 2021.
- 252 active cases - minus 3
- 39 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 4,736 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 35
- 62 deaths - no change
- 4,442 recoveries - plus 38
- 4,504 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.1% of cases
- 1,097 variant cases - plus 48
- 7 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 905 active cases - plus 17
- 96 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6
- 188,300+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (37% of pop.)
- 187,648 192,387 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,739
- 14,929 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 150
- 211 deaths - no change
- 13,813 recoveries - plus 133
- 14,024 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases
- 3,588 variant cases - plus 117
- 33 outbreaks - plus 1
- 22 workplace outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario is planning to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in the province by the end of next month
- More than five million doses of vaccine have now been administered in Ontario to date
- New modelling is shared today by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams
- Cumulative deaths in Ontario top 8,000 today
- Labour Minister Monte McNaughton proposes a worker sick benefit offering only three paid sick days, less than the 14 days mandated for COVID-19 isolation (and will expire in September)
- Hospitalizations are down again, but ICU and ventilator patients are still rising
- Known cases of the P.1 variant are up by 25% today; almost 100 cases in one day
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 29, 2021, at the end of yesterday.
- 38,438 active cases - minus 415
- 2,248 people hospitalized - minus 31
- 4.66 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (31.62% of pop.)
- 5.02 million vaccine doses administered - plus 120,000
- 459,477 confirmed cases - plus 3,871
- 413,010 recovered cases - plus 4,245
- 8,021 deaths - plus 41
- 421,031 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.5%
- 56,939 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.6%
- 884 people in ICU - plus 7
- 620 people on ventilators - plus 15
- 96 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 62,944 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,589
- 243 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 23
- 501 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 96
- 31,329 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 432
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases today are again up nationwide, but by smaller numbers every day this week
- Canadian Armed Forces have arrived in Ontario to help manage COVID-19 critical care
- More than 30% of Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine, now totalling more than 13 million Canadians
- Cumulative cases in Canada from COVID-19 now total 1.2 million, cumulative deaths 24,000 people
- US President Biden is releasing 60 million AstraZeneca doses to go to other countries
- Daily new cases globally nearly hit 900,000 yesterday; close to the one-day record
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 83,827 active cases - plus 150
- 11.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (31.50% of pop.)
- 13.05 million vaccine doses administered - plus 320,000
- 1.21 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.11 million recoveries
- 24,121 deaths - plus 56
- 4,408 active hospitalizations - minus 43
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 31.97 million cases
- 570,421 deaths - plus 1,149
- At least 235 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 149.21 million cases - plus 890,000
- 3.14 million people have died worldwide
- At least 983.11 million vaccine doses have been administered
