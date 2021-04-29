× Expand Markus Winkler/Unsplash COVID-19 Update

This is the Thursday, April 29, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Oakville's active cases go down as Halton's again goes up today.

Ontario is planning to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in the province by the end of next month while total administered doses in the province now total more than five million. Cumulative Ontario deaths reached 8,000, P.1 variant cases jump 25% and ICU patients stubbornly keep rising, even as hospitalizations drop.

Canada's cumulative doses given, however, reached 13 million today, with over 30% of all Canadians who've now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Active cases nationwide are slightly up despite falling in Ontario.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region is delayed by several hours before reporting today's new figures

Oakville has a drop in active cases while Halton's total rises

Pregnant women in Halton Region can now book a vaccination appointment

Two-third of all active outbreaks in Halton are from workplaces; but Halton Region still does not publicly name what or where those workplaces are

37% of Halton's population has now received at least one dose of vaccine

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 28, 2021.

252 active cases - minus 3

39 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

4,736 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 35

62 deaths - no change

4,442 recoveries - plus 38

4,504 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.1% of cases

1,097 variant cases - plus 48

7 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

905 active cases - plus 17

96 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6

188,300+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (37% of pop.)

187,648 192,387 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,739

14,929 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 150

211 deaths - no change

13,813 recoveries - plus 133

14,024 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases

3,588 variant cases - plus 117

33 outbreaks - plus 1

22 workplace outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 29, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

38,438 active cases - minus 415

2,248 people hospitalized - minus 31

4.66 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (31.62% of pop.)

5.02 million vaccine doses administered - plus 120,000

459,477 confirmed cases - plus 3,871

413,010 recovered cases - plus 4,245

8,021 deaths - plus 41

421,031 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.5%

56,939 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.6%

884 people in ICU - plus 7

620 people on ventilators - plus 15

96 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

62,944 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,589

243 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 23

501 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 96

31,329 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 432

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

83,827 active cases - plus 150

11.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (31.50% of pop.)

13.05 million vaccine doses administered - plus 320,000

1.21 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.11 million recoveries

24,121 deaths - plus 56

4,408 active hospitalizations - minus 43

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

31.97 million cases

570,421 deaths - plus 1,149

At least 235 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

149.21 million cases - plus 890,000

3.14 million people have died worldwide

At least 983.11 million vaccine doses have been administered

