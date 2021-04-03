April 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Saturday, April 3, 2021 coronavirus update. All changes in today's update are for the last two days and not one as normal (no new data was published yesterday because of the holiday.)

There's been a large drop in active cases in Oakville amid a group of recoveries, even as active cases in Halton are slightly higher. Two elementary schools in town declare outbreaks.

Ontario reports more than 3,000 new cases both yesterday (on Good Friday) and again today, a 25% daily increase in just two days. Canada records its one millionth case of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 65 years of age and older (born 1956 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends (the next update will be on April 6 due to the Easter long weekend.)

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 1, 2021.

129 active cases - minus 20

15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

251 variant cases - plus 21

3,556 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36

59 deaths - no change

3,368 recoveries - plus 56

3,427 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.9% of cases

6 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

479 active cases - plus 6

42 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

852 variant cases - plus 111

11,221 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 163

200 deaths - no change

10,542 recoveries - plus 157

10,742 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.7% of cases

19 outbreaks - plus 3

Local schools update

28 active cases in Oakville - no change

89 active cases in Halton - plus 6

56 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 3, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

23,190 active cases - plus 2,315

796 people hospitalized - minus 366

2.10 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (14.27% of pop.)

2.42 million vaccine doses administered

358,558 confirmed cases - plus 6,098

327,940 recovered cases - plus 3,744

7,428 deaths - plus 39

335,368 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.5%

59,117 tests conducted, coming back 5% positive (one-day)

451 people in ICU - plus 18

261 people on ventilators - plus 2

143 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

2,042 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 89

70 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3

102 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 6

24,459 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 2,088

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,487 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 106

1,240 schools with at least one active case (25.7%) - plus 41

63 schools closed (1.3%) - no change

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

Canada reports the one millionth confirmed case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began

This means approximately 2.67% of all Canadians have contracted COVID-19 in the last year

Active cases in Canada are again above 50,000

Pfizer-BioNTech moves a delivery of five million vaccine doses to Canada up two months; the late summer delivery will now arrive in June 2021

Like Ontario, France begins a third national lockdown, lasting at least one month

Worldwide deaths reach 2.8 million people

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

50,102 active cases - plus 2,085

5.48 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (14.42% of pop.)

6.18 million vaccine doses administered

1.00 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 9,600

23,008 deaths - plus 48

2,601 active hospitalizations - plus 50

925,900 recoveries - plus 6,700

USA COVID-19 status

30.42 million confirmed cases - plus 150,000

552,829 deaths - plus 3,731

162 million vaccine doses administered - plus 8.3 million

Global COVID-19 status

129.9 million confirmed cases - plus 1.4 million

2.83 million deaths

At least 547.7 million vaccine doses administered

Sources:

However you celebrate this weekend, please take health measures into consideration, staying at home or outdoors and ONLY with members of your immediate household. Happy Easter!