April 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Saturday, April 3, 2021 coronavirus update. All changes in today's update are for the last two days and not one as normal (no new data was published yesterday because of the holiday.)
There's been a large drop in active cases in Oakville amid a group of recoveries, even as active cases in Halton are slightly higher. Two elementary schools in town declare outbreaks.
Ontario reports more than 3,000 new cases both yesterday (on Good Friday) and again today, a 25% daily increase in just two days. Canada records its one millionth case of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 65 years of age and older (born 1956 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends (the next update will be on April 6 due to the Easter long weekend.)
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Those age 65 and older can now book their vaccination appointment in Oakville and throughout Halton Region
- Those age 60 and over can book an appointment beginning on Tuesday, April 6
- Oakville's active cases are down by 20, but Halton Region's total is slightly up
- Pharmacies in town will begin vaccination appointments for those age 55+ soon
- Two elementary schools, Oodenawi Public and Queen of Heaven, declare outbreaks
- There have been no deaths in Halton Region from COVID-19 for over two weeks (the last was on March 19)
- Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton's Medical Officer of Health, has a new video update
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 1, 2021.
- 129 active cases - minus 20
- 15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 251 variant cases - plus 21
- 3,556 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,368 recoveries - plus 56
- 3,427 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.9% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 479 active cases - plus 6
- 42 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 852 variant cases - plus 111
- 11,221 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 163
- 200 deaths - no change
- 10,542 recoveries - plus 157
- 10,742 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.7% of cases
- 19 outbreaks - plus 3
Local schools update
- 28 active cases in Oakville - no change
- 89 active cases in Halton - plus 6
- 56 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's third province-wide shutdown begins today for a minimum of four-weeks
- New cases in the province have been over 3,000 both yesterday and today (3,089 and 3,009 respectively)
- Hospitalizations in Ontario have dropped by nearly 400 just today with no explanation from the province
- New modelling from Dr. David Williams and Dr. Adelsteinn Brown shows how lockdowns in Ontario are necessary to mitigate growth
- Active cases in Ontario have more than doubled in the last three weeks
- More than one-quarter (25.7%) of schools in Ontario have at least one active case of COVID-19
- The province's ICUs now have more COVID-19 patients than ever before; 451 in all
- The seven-day rolling average is now 2,552 daily cases; an increase from 1,944 one week ago
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 3, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 23,190 active cases - plus 2,315
- 796 people hospitalized - minus 366
- 2.10 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (14.27% of pop.)
- 2.42 million vaccine doses administered
- 358,558 confirmed cases - plus 6,098
- 327,940 recovered cases - plus 3,744
- 7,428 deaths - plus 39
- 335,368 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.5%
- 59,117 tests conducted, coming back 5% positive (one-day)
- 451 people in ICU - plus 18
- 261 people on ventilators - plus 2
- 143 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 5
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 2,042 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 89
- 70 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3
- 102 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 6
- 24,459 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 2,088
Summary of school cases and outbreaks
- 2,487 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 106
- 1,240 schools with at least one active case (25.7%) - plus 41
- 63 schools closed (1.3%) - no change
Canadian and global COVID-19 updates
- Canada reports the one millionth confirmed case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began
- This means approximately 2.67% of all Canadians have contracted COVID-19 in the last year
- Active cases in Canada are again above 50,000
- Pfizer-BioNTech moves a delivery of five million vaccine doses to Canada up two months; the late summer delivery will now arrive in June 2021
- Like Ontario, France begins a third national lockdown, lasting at least one month
- Worldwide deaths reach 2.8 million people
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 50,102 active cases - plus 2,085
- 5.48 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (14.42% of pop.)
- 6.18 million vaccine doses administered
- 1.00 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 9,600
- 23,008 deaths - plus 48
- 2,601 active hospitalizations - plus 50
- 925,900 recoveries - plus 6,700
USA COVID-19 status
- 30.42 million confirmed cases - plus 150,000
- 552,829 deaths - plus 3,731
- 162 million vaccine doses administered - plus 8.3 million
Global COVID-19 status
- 129.9 million confirmed cases - plus 1.4 million
- 2.83 million deaths
- At least 547.7 million vaccine doses administered
Sources:
- Halton Region (and halton.ca/covid19)
- Halton Healthcare
- The Government of Ontario dashboard
- Government of Canada
- N. Little. COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker Canada (2020), COVID19Tracker.ca
- Centre for Disease Control
- World Health Organization
However you celebrate this weekend, please take health measures into consideration, staying at home or outdoors and ONLY with members of your immediate household. Happy Easter!