April 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, April 3, 2021 coronavirus update. All changes in today's update are for the last two days and not one as normal (no new data was published yesterday because of the holiday.)

There's been a large drop in active cases in Oakville amid a group of recoveries, even as active cases in Halton are slightly higher. Two elementary schools in town declare outbreaks.

Ontario reports more than 3,000 new cases both yesterday (on Good Friday) and again today, a 25% daily increase in just two days. Canada records its one millionth case of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 65 years of age and older (born 1956 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends (the next update will be on April 6 due to the Easter long weekend.)

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 1, 2021.

  • 129 active cases - minus 20
  • 15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
  • 251 variant cases - plus 21
  • 3,556 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36
  • 59 deaths - no change
  • 3,368 recoveries - plus 56
  • 3,427 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.9% of cases
  • 6 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

  • 479 active cases - plus 6
  • 42 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
  • 852 variant cases - plus 111
  • 11,221 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 163
  • 200 deaths - no change
  • 10,542 recoveries  - plus 157
  • 10,742 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.7% of cases
  • 19 outbreaks - plus 3

Local schools update

  • 28 active cases in Oakville - no change
  • 89 active cases in Halton - plus 6
  • 56 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 3, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 23,190 active cases - plus 2,315
  • 796 people hospitalized - minus 366
  • 2.10 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (14.27% of pop.)
  • 2.42 million vaccine doses administered
  • 358,558 confirmed cases - plus 6,098
  • 327,940 recovered cases - plus 3,744
  • 7,428 deaths - plus 39
  • 335,368 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.5%
  • 59,117 tests conducted, coming back 5% positive (one-day)
  • 451 people in ICU - plus 18
  • 261 people on ventilators - plus 2
  • 143 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

  • 2,042 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7  variant - plus 89
  • 70 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3
  • 102 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 6
  • 24,459 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 2,088

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

  • 2,487 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 106
  • 1,240 schools with at least one active case (25.7%) - plus 41
  • 63 schools closed (1.3%) - no change

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 50,102 active cases - plus 2,085
  • 5.48 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (14.42% of pop.)
  • 6.18 million vaccine doses administered
  • 1.00 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 9,600
  • 23,008 deaths - plus 48
  • 2,601 active hospitalizations - plus 50
  • 925,900 recoveries - plus 6,700

USA COVID-19 status

  • 30.42 million confirmed cases - plus 150,000
  • 552,829 deaths - plus 3,731
  • 162 million vaccine doses administered - plus 8.3 million

Global COVID-19 status

  • 129.9 million confirmed cases - plus 1.4 million
  • 2.83 million deaths
  • At least 547.7 million vaccine doses administered 

However you celebrate this weekend, please take health measures into consideration, staying at home or outdoors and ONLY with members of your immediate household. Happy Easter!