This is the Friday, April 30, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. There's a big drop in Halton's active cases today and 90% of the decrease comes from recoveries in Oakville. Four deaths and four new outbreaks have been reported in Halton Region since Tuesday.

Ontario is planning to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in the province in the next 30 days. Premier Doug Ford answered questions for the first time in a week while he isolates at home, and troubling growth of the P.1 variant show known cases of it in Ontario have almost doubled this week. ICU and ventilator patients keep rising.

Canada's active cases drop by more than 1,500; their biggest drop in over a month. Cumulative infections from around the world total 150 million today, but there's another more hopeful milestone today: more than one billion doses worldwide have now been administered worldwide.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

90% of today's drop in Halton's active cases come from recoveries in Oakville

Pregnant women in Halton Region can now book a vaccination appointment

Two-third of all active outbreaks in Halton are from workplaces; but Halton Region still does not publicly name what or where those workplaces are

Four deaths and four new outbreaks have been reported in Halton Region since Tuesday

38% of Halton's population has now received at least one dose of vaccine

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 29, 2021.

232 active cases - minus 20

37 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

4,768 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 32

62 deaths - no change

4,474 recoveries - plus 52

4,536 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.8% of cases

1,125 variant cases - plus 28

8 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

883 active cases - minus 22

100 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

192,900+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (38% of pop.)

196,967 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,580

15,075 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 146

213 deaths - plus 2

13,979 recoveries - plus 166

14,192 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases

3,700 variant cases - plus 112

36 outbreaks - plus 3

23 workplace outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario's new plan to make COVID-19 vaccine booking appointments available to all adults by the end of May has been laid out in a table from the provincial government here: (as of April 29, 2021)

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of April 30, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

38,062 active cases - minus 376

2,201 people hospitalized - minus 47

4.76 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (32.37% of pop.)

5.14 million vaccine doses administered - plus 112,000

463,364 confirmed cases - plus 3,887

417,252 recovered cases - plus 4,242

8,050 deaths - plus 29

425,302 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.8%

53,074 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.4%

883 people in ICU - minus 1

632 people on ventilators - plus 12

101 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

65,960 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3,016

274 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 31

645 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 144

31,590 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 261

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases across Canada today see their biggest drop this month; less 1,500+ cases in one day

More than 12 million Canadians have now received at least one vaccine dose, almost one third of the entire country's population

US President Biden is releasing 60 million AstraZeneca doses to go to other countries

America has administered over 240 million vaccines (almost double Canada's per capita)

Brazil became the second country (after India) to record more than 400,000 new cases in one day

Cumulative cases worldwide now total 150 million people as global vaccinations surpass one billion

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 29, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

82,292 active cases - minus 1,535

12.25 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (32.26% of pop.)

13.34 million vaccine doses administered - plus 286,000

1.22 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.11 million recoveries

24,184 deaths - plus 63

4,325 active hospitalizations - minus 83

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.09 million cases

572,190 deaths - plus 769

At least 240 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

150.11 million cases - plus 878,000

3.16 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.01 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

