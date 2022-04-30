April 30, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, April 30, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week.
Four more people in Halton died this week from COVID-19, including three in the town of Oakville. That brings the cumulative number of deaths in Oakville to 100 people since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Hospital admissions are rising locally: Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has doubled its COVID-19 admissions in the last five days. Even as Oakville has a new outbreak at an undisclosed congregate living location, the number of active outbreaks in Halton is lower this week.
More than 95% of vaccinations now happening in Halton are boosters. Unless there is a dramatic increase of new people getting vaccinated, neither Oakville or Halton will never reach the provincial target of 90% immunization across the eligible population. (Oakville is currently at 86% fully vaccinated for those eligible.)
Provincially, Ontario's active cases have decreased for the second week in a row; a sign that sixth wave cases have likely peaked. Active hospitalizations and ICU admissions , however, are mostly unchanged, within 0.1% of last week's total.
Nearly 200 people died in Ontario this week and over 50 new outbreaks opened. The Ontario government is extending mandatory mask wearing in hospitals, long-term care and public transit until at least June 11, 2022.
Canada made some minor changes to entry requirements this week, including no longer needing a quarantine plan on arrival - but masking on planes and trains is still mandatory.
Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.
**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.
Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.
First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Three of the four regional deaths this week were in Oakville
- The new total means 100 people have died in Oakville since the pandemic began in March 2020
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has doubled its COVID-19 admissions since Monday this week
- Even as Oakville has a new outbreak at an undisclosed congregate living location, the number of active outbreaks in Halton is lower this week
- More than 95% of all doses administered in Halton in April 2022 were boosters (either a third or fourth dose)
Summary of Oakville vaccinations
- 71% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated
- 72% of all Oakville have received at least one dose
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 23, 2022.
- 14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 7
- 15,904 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 258
- 100 deaths - plus 3
- 5 active outbreaks - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 72% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 74% of all residents have received at least one dose
- More than 1.31 million total vaccinations have been administered
- 50% of the population has received three or more doses
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 23, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.
- 41 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 48,250 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 731
- 356 deaths - plus 4
- 13 active outbreaks - minus 2
Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's active cases have decreased for the second week in a row; a sign that sixth wave cases have likely peaked
- Active hospitalizations, however, are mostly unchanged, within 0.1% of last week's total
- Nearly 200 people died in Ontario this week and over 50 new outbreaks opened
- The Ontario government is extending mandatory mask wearing in hospitals, long-term care and public transit until at least June 11, 2022
- COVID-19 recovery will be a discussion topic as campaigning for June's provincial election officially begins next week
- 86.18% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 4% from the provincial goal
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 13.12 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (88.52% of total pop.)
- At least 12.16 million people are fully vaccinated (82.04% of total pop.)
- 7.41 million people have received a third dose (49.21% of total pop.)
- 32.69 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on April 30, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.
Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.
- 30,370 active cases - minus 3,250
- 1,676 people hospitalized - minus 8
- Over 1.25 million confirmed cases
- Over 1.21 million recovered cases
- 12,825 deaths - plus 196
- Over 1.23 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.6%
- 209 people in ICU - minus 3
- 89 people on ventilators - plus 8
- 507 active institutional outbreaks - plus 56
As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada began minor changes to entry requirements this week, including no longer needing a quarantine plan on arrival
- The BA.2 variant (similar to Omicron) is now the dominant variant of coronavirus in Canada and around the world
- The United States is extending their vaccine mandate to enter the country by land or ferry
- Cumulative cases worldwide now exceed 510 million, deaths exceed 6.2 million
Summary of national vaccinations in Canada
- 34.07 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (88.58% of total pop.)
- At least 31.30 million people are fully vaccinated (81.84% of total pop.)
- 83.84 million total doses administered - plus 416,000
- 18.47 million booster doses administered (48.29% of total pop.)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 23, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 236,281 active cases - plus 13,942
- 6,742 active hospitalizations - minus 45
- 3.70 million confirmed cases to date
- 3.43 million recoveries
- 38,982 deaths - plus 296
- Ranked 79th in global deaths per capita at 102.70 per 100,000 people
U.S. COVID-19 Update
- 81.17 million cumulative cases
- 991,030 deaths - plus 2,441
- 66.2% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- 82.5% of the eligible population has at least one dose
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 301.58 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 510.27 million cases to date - plus 5.63 million
- 6.23 million people have died worldwide
- At least 11.51 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
- Only 15.2% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose
Halton Region
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.
Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.
