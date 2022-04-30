April 30, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, April 30, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week.

Four more people in Halton died this week from COVID-19, including three in the town of Oakville. That brings the cumulative number of deaths in Oakville to 100 people since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Hospital admissions are rising locally: Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has doubled its COVID-19 admissions in the last five days. Even as Oakville has a new outbreak at an undisclosed congregate living location, the number of active outbreaks in Halton is lower this week.

More than 95% of vaccinations now happening in Halton are boosters. Unless there is a dramatic increase of new people getting vaccinated, neither Oakville or Halton will never reach the provincial target of 90% immunization across the eligible population. (Oakville is currently at 86% fully vaccinated for those eligible.)

Provincially, Ontario's active cases have decreased for the second week in a row; a sign that sixth wave cases have likely peaked. Active hospitalizations and ICU admissions , however, are mostly unchanged, within 0.1% of last week's total.

Nearly 200 people died in Ontario this week and over 50 new outbreaks opened. The Ontario government is extending mandatory mask wearing in hospitals, long-term care and public transit until at least June 11, 2022.

Canada made some minor changes to entry requirements this week, including no longer needing a quarantine plan on arrival - but masking on planes and trains is still mandatory.

Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

71% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

72% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 23, 2022.

14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 7

15,904 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 258

100 deaths - plus 3

5 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

72% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

74% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.31 million total vaccinations have been administered

50% of the population has received three or more doses

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 23, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

41 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

48,250 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 731

356 deaths - plus 4

13 active outbreaks - minus 2

Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

13.12 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (88.52% of total pop.)

At least 12.16 million people are fully vaccinated (82.04% of total pop.)

7.41 million people have received a third dose (49.21% of total pop.)

32.69 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on April 30, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

30,370 active cases - minus 3,250

1,676 people hospitalized - minus 8

Over 1.25 million confirmed cases

Over 1.21 million recovered cases

12,825 deaths - plus 196

Over 1.23 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.6%

209 people in ICU - minus 3

89 people on ventilators - plus 8

507 active institutional outbreaks - plus 56

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

34.07 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (88.58% of total pop.)

At least 31.30 million people are fully vaccinated (81.84% of total pop.)

83.84 million total doses administered - plus 416,000

18.47 million booster doses administered (48.29% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 23, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

236,281 active cases - plus 13,942

6,742 active hospitalizations - minus 45

3.70 million confirmed cases to date

3.43 million recoveries

38,982 deaths - plus 296

Ranked 79th in global deaths per capita at 102.70 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

81.17 million cumulative cases

991,030 deaths - plus 2,441

66.2% of the total population is fully vaccinated

82.5% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 301.58 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

510.27 million cases to date - plus 5.63 million

6.23 million people have died worldwide

At least 11.51 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 15.2% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

