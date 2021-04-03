April 4, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, April 4, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active outbreaks dropped by two, so now there are no outbreaks in long term care or retirement residences; however active cases continued to increase along with hospitalizations. Halton also recorded more active cases and hospitalizations.

Halton's health indicators of concern are:

Daily incident rate of 90.7 cases per 100,000

Effective Reproductive Number at 1.3

Hospitalizations daily intake rate of 1.7 new patients

Positivity rate of 3.8%,

Acute care occupancy of 90%

82% of new cases are reached in one day

Halton has administered 82,112 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of April 1, 2021. This number should jump dramatically as pharmacies and primary health care providers are now involved in the vaccination program.

Government of Ontario will not be updating numbers on Sunday, April 4 due to it being Easter Sunday. It will provide its next update on Monday, April 5, 2021. The province is currently sitting with one million COVID-19 vaccination doses.

Update on vaccine appointments:

Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment on April 6th at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

On April 6th, six Oakville pharmacies providing COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccination for people born between and including 1957 and 1966.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends (the next update will be on April 6 due to the Easter long weekend.)

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

There are no outbreaks in Long Term Care or Retirement Homes in Oakville

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 3, 2021.

137 active cases - plus 8

19 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4

257 variant cases - plus 6

3,585 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 29

59 deaths - no change

3,389 recoveries - plus 21

3,448 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.1% of cases

4 outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

505 active cases - plus 26

48 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6

890 variant cases - plus 38

11,314 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 93

200 deaths - no change

10,609 recoveries - plus 67

10,809 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.5% of cases

19 outbreaks - no change

Local schools update

28 active cases in Oakville - no change

89 active cases in Halton - no change

56 Halton classrooms closed - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update - NO UPDATE on Sunday, April 5.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 3, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

23,190 active cases - plus 2,315

796 people hospitalized - minus 366

2.10 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (14.27% of pop.)

2.42 million vaccine doses administered

358,558 confirmed cases - plus 6,098

327,940 recovered cases - plus 3,744

7,428 deaths - plus 39

335,368 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.5%

59,117 tests conducted, coming back 5% positive (one-day)

451 people in ICU - plus 18

261 people on ventilators - plus 2

143 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

2,042 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 89

70 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3

102 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 6

24,459 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 2,088

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,487 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 106

1,240 schools with at least one active case (25.7%) - plus 41

63 schools closed (1.3%) - no change

Canadian COVID-19 updates

Only Quebec and Nova Scotia will be providing updates on Easter Sunday, April 4.

14.722% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech moves a delivery of five million vaccine doses to Canada up two months; the late summer delivery will now arrive in June 2021

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

57,286 active cases - plus 7,184

2,598 people hospitalized - minus 3

6.29 million vaccine doses administered - plus 110,000

1,009,305 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

23,040 deaths - plus 32

805 people in critical condition

928,979 recoveries - plus 3,079

However you celebrate this weekend, please take health measures into consideration, staying at home or outdoors and ONLY with members of your immediate household. Happy Easter!