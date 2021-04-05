April 5, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Easter Monday, April 5, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases jumped by 22 in Oakville pushing the current total to 159, and by 44 in Halton. Hospitalizations remain unchanged.

Concerning health indicators for Oakville & Halton

Incidence rate of 93.4 new cases per 100,000 people per week

Effective Reproductive Number of 1.3

Daily hospital patient intake rate is 1.7 (7 day rolling average)

Testing positivity rate of 3.8%

For the first time in several days, Ontario recorded less than 3,000 daily new cases, but active cases now exceed 25,000. ICU's are now taking care of the largest number of COVID-19 patients (451), since the pandemic began.

Peel's Medical Officer of Health has decided to close all schools in the region moving children back to online learning effective April 6, 2021.

Ontario as well as Canada has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to over 15% of the population.

Update on vaccine appointments:

Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment on April 6th at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

On April 6th, six Oakville pharmacies providing COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccination for people born between and including 1957 and 1966.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends (the next update will be on April 6 due to the Easter long weekend.)

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

There are no outbreaks in Long Term Care or Retirement Homes in Oakville

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 4, 2021.

159 active cases - plus 22

19 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

261 variant cases - plus 4

3,619 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 34

59 deaths - no change

3,401 recoveries - plus 12

3,460 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.6% of cases

4 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

549 active cases - plus 44

48 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

906 variant cases - plus 16

11,421 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 107

200 deaths - no change

10,672 recoveries - plus 63

10,872 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.1% of cases

20 outbreaks - plus 1

Local schools update

28 active cases in Oakville - no change

89 active cases in Halton - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

× Ontario Regions of Concern Name # of new cases wkly ave/100K 2 wk change Varriant Cases number % increase Durham 140 156.2 46.4% 1779 Niagara 124 101.2 56.7% 323 Ottawa 230 102.1 60.5% 572 Peel 533 193.5 21.5% 3761 Toronto 906 174.9 19.5% 10665 York 391 153.9 32.0% 3164 Total 2324 20264

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 3, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

25,480 active cases - plus 1,167 (1 day)

942 people hospitalized

2,545,640 vaccine doses administered

364,537 confirmed cases - plus 2,938 (1 day)

331,600 recovered cases - plus 1,761 (1 day)

7,450 deaths - plus 10

339,050 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.0%

36,563 tests conducted, coming back 7.8% positive (1 day)

451 people in ICU - plus 43 (2 days)

293 people on ventilators - plus 32 (2 days)

158 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 15 (2 days)

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

2,135 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 21 (1 day)

71 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - no change

103 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - no change

26,125 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 655 (1 day)

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,487 cases reported in the last two weeks - no change

1,240 schools with at least one active case (25.7%) - no change

63 schools closed (1.3%) - no change

Summary of child care cases

662 cases reported in the last two weeks

341 centres/homes have at least one active case (6.46%)

89 centres/homes closed (1.69%)

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to over 15% of the population, and has delivered 8.6 million doses to the provinces.

Active cases continue to increase across the country.

National-level data records a 7-day average of 5,194 new cases daily (Mar 26-Apr 1).

The rise in severe and critical illnesses is placing renewed strain on the health system and healthcare workforce.

Pfizer-BioNTech moves a delivery of five million vaccine doses to Canada up two months; the late summer delivery will now arrive in June 2021

US super spreader event linked to rural Illinois bar opening in February where 46 of the patrons were confirmed positive. This event lead to multiple additional cases, and was linked to one school closure which affected 650 students.

CDC provides updated list of underlining conditions that are known to case more severe cases of COVID-19.

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

61,198 active cases - plus 3,814

2,604 people hospitalized - plus 6

6.45 million vaccine doses administered - plus 160,000

1,014,356 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 5,051

23,059 deaths - plus 19

804 people in critical condition - no change

930,099 recoveries - plus 1,120

US COVID-19 Update

30.49 million cases

553,681 people have died

165.05 million vaccination have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

131.02 million cases

2.85 million people have died

547.72 million vaccinations have been administered

Sources: