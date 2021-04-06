April 6, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Stephen Cornfield Vaccination (Unsplash) A patient receives their COVID-19 vaccination

This is the Tuesday, April 6, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region has ten new hospital cases today, five of which are in Oakville.

Ontario's active cases increase by more than 1,000 today as the positivity rate in COVID-19 tests is above 8% for the first time in over three months. Toronto and Guelph join Peel region in temporarily moving schools online; Halton says they remain committed to keeping in-person classes.

Canada has now received over ten million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines and deployed them to the provinces and territories.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Also beginning today, six Oakville pharmacies are now providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between and including 1957 and 1966 (those age 55 and over.)

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Beginning today, anyone over 60 in Halton can book a vaccine appointment at a Halton clinic, while those 55 and over can book an appointment at select pharmacies

Halton Region adds over 100 new cases today; among the most infectious days in 2021

There are five new hospitalizations in Oakville today and ten more across Halton

Halton's effective reproduction number is 1.3 (meaning 1.3 new cases for every positive test)

Abbey Park high school currently has five cases, the most of any school in Oakville

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 5, 2021.

179 active cases - plus 20

24 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 5

285 variant cases - plus 24

3,656 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 37

59 deaths - no change

3,418 recoveries - plus 17

3,477 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.1% of cases

6 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

584 active cases - plus 35

58 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 10

985 variant cases - plus 79

11,523 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 102

200 deaths - no change

10,739 recoveries - plus 67

10,939 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.9% of cases

21 outbreaks - plus 1

Local schools update

25 active cases in Oakville - minus 3

81 active cases in Halton - minus 8

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 6, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

26,568 active cases - plus 1,081

1,161 people hospitalized - plus 219

2.3 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (15.60% of pop.)

2.62 million vaccine doses administered - plus 80,000

367,602 confirmed cases - plus 3,065

333,576 recovered cases - plus 1,976

7,458 deaths - plus 8

341,034 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.8%

37,541 tests conducted, coming back 8.9% positive

510 people in ICU - plus 16

310 people on ventilators - plus 17

148 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

2,165 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 30

71 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - no change

106 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 3

27,193 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 1,068

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,028 cases reported in the last two weeks

1,062 schools with at least one active case (22.1%)**

83 schools closed (1.7%) - plus 10

**Note: this number is down by 150 schools because many with cases have been closed region-wide and moved to online classes.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada reaches a vaccine milestone: more than 10 million doses have been delivered to the country so far

15% of the population at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose nation-wide

Nova Scotia opens to those from Newfoundland & Labrador; the "Atlantic Bubble" is scheduled to resume in two weeks

The rise in severe and critical illnesses is placing renewed strain on the health system and healthcare workforce, with active cases still rising

Pfizer-BioNTech moves a delivery of five million vaccine doses to Canada up two months; the late summer delivery will now arrive in June 2021

CDC provides updated list of underlining conditions that are known to case more severe cases of COVID-19

New daily cases are rising again in the USA

Global vaccinations surpass 600 million doses

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

61,198 active cases - plus 3,814

5.98 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (15.76% of pop.)

6.71 million vaccine doses administered - plus 260,000

1.02 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

23,106 deaths - plus 47

2,666 active hospitalizations - plus 62

940,900 recoveries - plus 10,800

US COVID-19 Update

30.59 million cases - plus 110,000

554,420 deaths - plus 739

169 million vaccination have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

131.48 million or more cases - plus 460,000

2.85 million people have died worldwide

At least 604.03 million vaccinations have been administered

