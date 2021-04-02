On April 6th residents 60+ and old can book a COVID-19 vaccination

Starting Tuesday, April 6, Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born in or before 1961) can book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are available in April.

"This is another great step forward in our plan to get priority populations vaccinated," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. "Our six clinics are operating seven days a week to serve our community and I want to thank our staff and partners for the hard work they are doing each day to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible. We continue to follow Provincial direction on prioritization and our ability to keep vaccinating at this pace relies on ongoing supply from the Federal and Provincial Governments."

Halton Region continues to follow Provincial direction on prioritization and is reminding residents that Public Health does not have the authority to make any exceptions; only those who are eligible can book appointments. The following groups are currently eligible for vaccination in Halton:

all Halton residents 60 years of age and older (born in 1961 or earlier);

Indigenous adults (including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit populations) 55 years of age or older;

staff and essential caregivers from long-term care or retirement homes in Halton who have not received their first dose;

health care workers identified as highest priority, very high priority and high priority (providing direct, non-virtual care at least once a week) who live OR work in Halton; and

adults receiving chronic home care through a Local Health Integration Network or a home care agency.

"While we continue to make progress, vaccine coverage is not yet widespread and many are still susceptible to experiencing severe illness from COVID-19, including the variants of concern," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. "As cases continue to rise, we all need to stay focused on protecting our own health, the health of our loved ones, and that of our community. Even if you or someone you know has been partially or fully vaccinated, public health measures like wearing a mask, physical distancing and limiting your close contacts to people you live with are still critical."

Even if you or someone you know has been partially or fully vaccinated, public health measures like wearing a mask, physical distancing and limiting your close contacts to people you live with are still critical.

Important information & instructions:

In addition to the groups that are currently eligible, on Tuesday, April 6 , Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born in 1961 or earlier) will also be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Halton’s online booking system.

, Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born in 1961 or earlier) will also be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Halton’s online booking system. While booking online is the fastest way to schedule an appointment, residents can also call 311 if they require booking support. Residents who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine are asked not to call 311 or visit the online booking system to ensure eligible residents have access.

Vaccinations are by appointment only (no walk-ins) and must be booked through Halton Region’s online system or through 311. Please do not contact clinics directly. Bookings for Halton residents are not available through the Provincial booking system; residents who access the Provincial booking system will be redirected back to Halton’s system.

and must be booked through Halton Region’s online system or through 311. Please do not contact clinics directly. Bookings for Halton residents are not available through the Provincial booking system; residents who access the Provincial booking system will be redirected back to Halton’s system. Residents who have already scheduled an appointment for vaccination through Halton Region can now verify their appointment details online, including appointment time, date and location.

Eligible residents can book appointments at any one of Halton’s six COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics located in Burlington (including Joseph Brant Hospital), Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville (including Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital). Residents are reminded that parking is free at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Joseph Brant Hospital for those with scheduled appointments at these clinics.

for those with scheduled appointments at these clinics. Halton Region continues to offer transportation services to and from appointments for residents who require support, free of charge, including residents 60 years of age and older.

All appointments are contingent on the availability of vaccine supply.

To maintain physical distancing and safety measures, please arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment (not earlier) and remember to wear a non-medical mask.

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including who is currently eligible and how to book an appointment, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.