April 7, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, April 7, 2021 coronavirus update. More than half of Halton's new hospitalizations this week are in Oakville. With 21 new cases today, the total number of active cases in Halton schools exceeds 100 for the first time in the pandemic.

With ICUs reporting their highest number of COVID-19 patients ever and active cases having nearly tripled in the last month, Premier Doug Ford declared a third state of emergency in Ontario that will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow, April 8, 2021. Ontario, however, did vaccinate over 100,000 people in a day for the first time yesterday.

Canada has distributed over ten million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines, and as of today, over six million Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Also beginning today, six Oakville pharmacies are now providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between and including 1957 and 1966 (those age 55 and over.)

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Anyone over 60 in Halton can book a vaccine appointment at a Halton clinic, while those 55 and over can book an appointment at select pharmacies

Oakville adds 20 new active cases for the second day in a row

Halton's effective reproduction number is 1.3 (meaning 1.3 new cases for every positive test)

The total number of active cases in Halton schools exceeds 100 for the first time in the pandemic

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 6, 2021.

199 active cases - plus 20

28 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4

312 variant cases - plus 27

3,699 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 43

59 deaths - no change

3,441 recoveries - plus 23

3,500 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.6% of cases

5 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

642 active cases - plus 58

67 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 9

1,059 variant cases - plus 74

11,658 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 135

200 deaths - no change

10,816 recoveries - plus 77

11,016 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases

21 outbreaks - no change

Local schools update

31 active cases in Oakville - plus 6

102 active cases in Halton - plus 21

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 7, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

27,359 active cases - plus 791

1,397 people hospitalized - plus 236

2.4 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (16.30% of pop.)

2.72 million vaccine doses administered - plus 102,000

370,817 confirmed cases - plus 3,215

335,983 recovered cases - plus 2,407

7,475 deaths - plus 17

343,458 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.6%

49,889 tests conducted, coming back 6.7% positive

504 people in ICU - minus 6

310 people on ventilators - plus 17

162 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 4

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

2,291 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 126

72 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 1

120 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 14

28,912 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 1,719

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,498 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 470

1,266 schools with at least one active case (26.2%)

57 schools closed (1.2%) - minus 26

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 6, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

61,198 active cases - plus 3,814

6.2 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (16.30% of pop.)

6.93 million vaccine doses administered - plus 220,000

1.03 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

23,138 deaths - plus 32

2,720 active hospitalizations - plus 54

946,600 recoveries - plus 5,700

US COVID-19 Update

30.66 million cases - plus 70,000

555,231 deaths - plus 811

171 million vaccine doses have been administered (at least)

World COVID-19 Update

132.04 million or more cases - plus 510,000

2.87 million people have died worldwide

At least 604 million vaccinations have been administered

