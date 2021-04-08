April 8, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ibrahim Boran coronavirus testing

This is the Thursday, April 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton reports over 150 new cases today and its first death this month. Oakville's active cases and cases at school continue rising to near-record levels.

Ontario's new state of emergency and stay-at-home order began earlier today. ICU cases are at a record-high and hospitalizations have increased by almost 500 just this week. But there's good news as vaccination numbers are also rising; as of today the province says 2.5 million people now have at least one dose of vaccine.

Even as variants of concern are outpacing vaccinations in Canada, over six million Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine. Global vaccinations now total 650 million.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Six Oakville pharmacies are also now providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between and including 1957 and 1966 (those age 55 to 65.)

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region reports more than 150 new cases today, including a 12% jump from yesterday; almost a new daily record

The region also reports its first death from COVID-19 in three weeks

Oakville reports exactly 23 recoveries for the third day in a row

Anyone over 60 in Halton can book a vaccine appointment at a Halton clinic, while those 55 and over can book an appointment at select pharmacies

Active cases in town have increased by 35% in the last four days

The total number of active cases in Halton schools exceeds 100 for the first time in the pandemic; increasing by nearly 50% in the last two days

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 7, 2021.

224 active cases - plus 25

29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

326 variant cases - plus 14

3,747 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 48

59 deaths - no change

3,464 recoveries - plus 23

3,523 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.0% of cases

5 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

713 active cases - plus 71

71 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

1,112 variant cases - plus 54

11,811 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 153

201 deaths - plus 1

10,897 recoveries - plus 81

11,098 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases

21 outbreaks - no change

Local schools update

38 active cases in Oakville - plus 7

119 active cases in Halton - plus 17

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 8, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

28,059 active cases - plus 700

1,417 people hospitalized - plus 20

2.51 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (17.02% of pop.)

2.83 million vaccine doses administered - plus 108,000

374,112 confirmed cases - plus 3,295

338,559 recovered cases - plus 2,576

7,494 deaths - plus 19

346,053 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.5%

63,864 tests conducted, coming back 6.0% positive

525 people in ICU - plus 21

331 people on ventilators - plus 20

157 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

9,632 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant** - plus 1,317

75 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3

131 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 11

23,130 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations

**Note: the way B.1.1.7 are now identified and confirmed changed today, adding approximately 6,000 previous suspected (but not confirmed) cases of this variant to the provincial total.

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,592 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 94

1,294 schools with at least one active case (26.8%) - plus 28

62 schools closed (1.3%) - plus 5

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

61,928 active cases - plus 730

6.43 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (16.93% of pop.)

7.18 million vaccine doses administered - plus 197,000

1.03 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

23,173 deaths - plus 35

2,994 active hospitalizations - plus 274

951,700 recoveries - plus 5,100

US COVID-19 Update

30.73 million cases - plus 70,000

556,106 deaths - plus 875

175 million vaccine doses have been administered (at least)

While new, daily cases are rising in a fourth wave, daily deaths in America have been steadily declining amid high vaccination numbers (almost three million per day)

World COVID-19 Update

132.73 million or more cases - plus 680,000

2.88 million people have died worldwide

At least 650.3 million vaccinations have been administered

Sources: