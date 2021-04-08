April 8, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Ibrahim Boran
coronavirus testing
This is the Thursday, April 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton reports over 150 new cases today and its first death this month. Oakville's active cases and cases at school continue rising to near-record levels.
Ontario's new state of emergency and stay-at-home order began earlier today. ICU cases are at a record-high and hospitalizations have increased by almost 500 just this week. But there's good news as vaccination numbers are also rising; as of today the province says 2.5 million people now have at least one dose of vaccine.
Even as variants of concern are outpacing vaccinations in Canada, over six million Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine. Global vaccinations now total 650 million.
Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
Six Oakville pharmacies are also now providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between and including 1957 and 1966 (those age 55 to 65.)
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton Region reports more than 150 new cases today, including a 12% jump from yesterday; almost a new daily record
- The region also reports its first death from COVID-19 in three weeks
- Oakville reports exactly 23 recoveries for the third day in a row
- Anyone over 60 in Halton can book a vaccine appointment at a Halton clinic, while those 55 and over can book an appointment at select pharmacies
- Active cases in town have increased by 35% in the last four days
- The total number of active cases in Halton schools exceeds 100 for the first time in the pandemic; increasing by nearly 50% in the last two days
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 7, 2021.
- 224 active cases - plus 25
- 29 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 326 variant cases - plus 14
- 3,747 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 48
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,464 recoveries - plus 23
- 3,523 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.0% of cases
- 5 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 713 active cases - plus 71
- 71 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4
- 1,112 variant cases - plus 54
- 11,811 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 153
- 201 deaths - plus 1
- 10,897 recoveries - plus 81
- 11,098 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases
- 21 outbreaks - no change
Local schools update
- 38 active cases in Oakville - plus 7
- 119 active cases in Halton - plus 17
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's third state of emergency is now in effect, effective 12:01 a.m. this morning
- 95% of today's increase of active cases in Canada come from Ontario
- Active cases in the province have nearly tripled in the last month
- Provincial hospitalizations have increased by almost 500 since Monday this week
- In a vaccine milestone, 2.5 million people in Ontario (about one-sixth of the population) have now received at least one dose of vaccine
- Guelph and Toronto join Peel region in temporarily closing in-person classes at schools in their regions, though teachers in Toronto and Peel can book vaccine appointments next week
- The province's ICUs now have more COVID-19 patients than ever before and the total, now over 525, continues growing
- On April 6, Ontario vaccinated over 100,000 people in one day for the first time
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 8, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 28,059 active cases - plus 700
- 1,417 people hospitalized - plus 20
- 2.51 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (17.02% of pop.)
- 2.83 million vaccine doses administered - plus 108,000
- 374,112 confirmed cases - plus 3,295
- 338,559 recovered cases - plus 2,576
- 7,494 deaths - plus 19
- 346,053 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.5%
- 63,864 tests conducted, coming back 6.0% positive
- 525 people in ICU - plus 21
- 331 people on ventilators - plus 20
- 157 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 9,632 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant** - plus 1,317
- 75 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 3
- 131 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 11
- 23,130 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations
**Note: the way B.1.1.7 are now identified and confirmed changed today, adding approximately 6,000 previous suspected (but not confirmed) cases of this variant to the provincial total.
Summary of school cases and outbreaks
- 2,592 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 94
- 1,294 schools with at least one active case (26.8%) - plus 28
- 62 schools closed (1.3%) - plus 5
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- More than six million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine
- Variants of concern are outpacing vaccinations with no signs of slowing down
- Hospitalizations nation-wide rise by 274 today; one of the largest increases in the pandemic
- Pfizer-BioNTech moves a delivery of five million vaccine doses to Canada up two months; the late summer delivery will now arrive in June 2021
- Nova Scotia opens to those from Newfoundland & Labrador; the "Atlantic Bubble" is scheduled to resume in two weeks
- CDC provides updated list of underlining conditions that are known to case more severe cases of COVID-19
- Global vaccinations surpass 650 million doses
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 61,928 active cases - plus 730
- 6.43 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (16.93% of pop.)
- 7.18 million vaccine doses administered - plus 197,000
- 1.03 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 23,173 deaths - plus 35
- 2,994 active hospitalizations - plus 274
- 951,700 recoveries - plus 5,100
US COVID-19 Update
- 30.73 million cases - plus 70,000
- 556,106 deaths - plus 875
- 175 million vaccine doses have been administered (at least)
- While new, daily cases are rising in a fourth wave, daily deaths in America have been steadily declining amid high vaccination numbers (almost three million per day)
World COVID-19 Update
- 132.73 million or more cases - plus 680,000
- 2.88 million people have died worldwide
- At least 650.3 million vaccinations have been administered
Sources: