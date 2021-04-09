April 9, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Halton Region Building

This is the Friday, April 9, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region sets a record today for the most new cases of COVID-19 reported in one day. Cases from schools in the region are also at an all-time high - but teachers (along with other priority populations) can book vaccine appointments beginning Friday next week.

Active cases have nearly tripled in Ontario in the last month. Provincial ICU cases have set a record-high number every day this week and hospitalizations have increased by more than 500 just this week. But there's good news as vaccination numbers are also rising; as of today the province says 2.5 million people now have at least one dose of vaccine.

Even as variants of concern are outpacing vaccinations in Canada, over 6.5 million Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine. Global vaccinations now total 650 million.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Six Oakville pharmacies are also now providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between and including 1957 and 1966 (those age 55 to 65.)

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region reports a record-setting 163 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

As of today, Halton has administered over 100,000 doses of vaccine

More priority populations, including those with high-risk health conditions, teachers and emergency service workers, can book their vaccine appointments beginning next Friday, April 16

The number of patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital have more than doubled in the last 10 days

Halton's active cases have increased from 470 to 760 in one week; Oakville's have increased by 40%

Total cases at schools in Halton are at an all-time high, with cases having doubled in the last week

Oakville has two new workplace outbreaks

Two-thirds of coronavirus outbreaks are wither in a workplace or congregate living setting

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 8, 2021.

234 active cases - plus 10

33 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4

357 variant cases - plus 31

3,789 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 42

59 deaths - no change

3,496 recoveries - plus 32

3,555 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases

7 outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

763 active cases - plus 50

73 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

1,227 variant cases - plus 115

11,974 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 163

201 deaths - no change

11,010 recoveries - plus 113

11,211 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases

25 outbreaks - plus 4

Local schools update

39 active cases in Oakville - plus 1

134 active cases in Halton - plus 15

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 9, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

29,627 active cases - plus 1,568

1,492 people hospitalized - plus 75

2.61 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (17.72% of pop.)

2.94 million vaccine doses administered - plus 105,000

378,339 confirmed cases - plus 4,227

341,200 recovered cases - plus 2,641

7,512 deaths - plus 18

348,712 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.1%

61,410 tests conducted, coming back 6.3% positive

552 people in ICU - plus 27

359 people on ventilators - plus 28

140 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 9

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

11,492 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,860

76 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 1

133 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 2

23,751 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,618 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 26

1,300 schools with at least one active case (26.9%) - plus 6

69 schools closed - plus 7

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than 6.5 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine

Variants of concern are outpacing vaccinations with no signs of slowing down

Hospitalizations nationwide surpass 3,000

Canada has now conducted more than 29 million COVID-19 tests nationwide

Vaccinations globally surpass 650 million doses

Brazil's rapidly increasing case numbers now poses the greatest threat of any country to the global pandemic

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

64,765 active cases - plus 2,837

6.71 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (17.63% of pop.)

7.47 million vaccine doses administered - plus 280,000

1.04 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

23,207 deaths - plus 34

3,021 active hospitalizations - plus 27

957,400 recoveries - plus 5,700

US COVID-19 Update

There is no updated data for the United States today. The following data represents yesterday's totals.

30.73 million cases - plus 70,000

556,106 deaths - plus 875

175 million vaccine doses have been administered (at least)

While new, daily cases are rising in a fourth wave, daily deaths in America have been steadily declining amid high vaccination numbers (almost three million per day)

World COVID-19 Update

133.55 million or more cases - plus 820,000

2.89 million people have died worldwide

At least 669.2 million vaccinations have been administered

