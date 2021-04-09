April 9, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, April 9, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region sets a record today for the most new cases of COVID-19 reported in one day. Cases from schools in the region are also at an all-time high - but teachers (along with other priority populations) can book vaccine appointments beginning Friday next week.

Active cases have nearly tripled in Ontario in the last month. Provincial ICU cases have set a record-high number every day this week and hospitalizations have increased by more than 500 just this week. But there's good news as vaccination numbers are also rising; as of today the province says 2.5 million people now have at least one dose of vaccine.

Even as variants of concern are outpacing vaccinations in Canada, over 6.5 million Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine. Global vaccinations now total 650 million.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 60 years of age and older (born 1961 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Six Oakville pharmacies are also now providing AstraZeneca vaccines for people born between and including 1957 and 1966 (those age 55 to 65.)

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 8, 2021.

  • 234 active cases - plus 10
  • 33 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4
  • 357 variant cases - plus 31
  • 3,789 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 42
  • 59 deaths - no change
  • 3,496 recoveries - plus 32
  • 3,555 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.9% of cases
  • 7 outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

  • 763 active cases - plus 50
  • 73 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
  • 1,227 variant cases - plus 115
  • 11,974 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 163
  • 201 deaths - no change
  • 11,010 recoveries  - plus 113
  • 11,211 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases
  • 25 outbreaks - plus 4

Local schools update

  • 39 active cases in Oakville - plus 1
  • 134 active cases in Halton - plus 15

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update 

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of April 9, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 29,627 active cases - plus 1,568
  • 1,492 people hospitalized - plus 75
  • 2.61 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (17.72% of pop.)
  • 2.94 million vaccine doses administered - plus 105,000
  • 378,339 confirmed cases - plus 4,227
  • 341,200 recovered cases - plus 2,641
  • 7,512 deaths - plus 18
  • 348,712 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.1%
  • 61,410 tests conducted, coming back 6.3% positive
  • 552 people in ICU - plus 27
  • 359 people on ventilators - plus 28
  • 140 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 9

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

  • 11,492 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,860
  • 76 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 1
  • 133 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 2
  • 23,751 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

  • 2,618 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 26
  • 1,300 schools with at least one active case (26.9%) - plus 6
  • 69 schools closed - plus 7

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

  • More than 6.5 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine
  • Variants of concern are outpacing vaccinations with no signs of slowing down
  • Hospitalizations nationwide surpass 3,000
  • Canada has now conducted more than 29 million COVID-19 tests nationwide
  • Vaccinations globally surpass 650 million doses
  • Brazil's rapidly increasing case numbers now poses the greatest threat of any country to the global pandemic

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, April 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 64,765 active cases - plus 2,837
  • 6.71 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (17.63% of pop.)
  • 7.47 million vaccine doses administered - plus 280,000
  • 1.04 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
  • 23,207 deaths - plus 34
  • 3,021 active hospitalizations - plus 27
  • 957,400 recoveries - plus 5,700

US COVID-19 Update

There is no updated data for the United States today. The following data represents yesterday's totals.

  • 30.73 million cases - plus 70,000
  • 556,106 deaths - plus 875
  • 175 million vaccine doses have been administered (at least)
  • While new, daily cases are rising in a fourth wave, daily deaths in America have been steadily declining amid high vaccination numbers (almost three million per day)

World COVID-19 Update

  • 133.55 million or more cases - plus 820,000
  • 2.89 million people have died worldwide
  • At least 669.2 million vaccinations have been administered

