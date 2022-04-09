April 9, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Viktor Forgacs COVID-19 Update

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, April 2, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. The most important update this week is that fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60+ and select other groups.

Cumulative cases in Oakville since the beginning of the pandemic surpassed 15,000 this week. Halton's COVID-19 hospitalizations have are up 25% over the last week - still an increase, but rising at a slower rate than the week before. Cases in hospital and active outbreaks are higher in Halton this week.

The percentage of Halton's population that is vaccinated has improved by less than 1% in the two months. Thankfully, there were no new deaths in Oakville or Halton this week.

Fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, no longer need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country. While tests are no longer needed for fully vaccinated travellers (or those under age 4), proof of vaccination is still required for all air, train and cruise ship travel either arriving in or within the country's borders.

Active cases in Ontario have again risen to more than 30,000, up more than 25% for the second week in a row. There are more than 300 new active hospitalizations this week, a 35% increase and rising.

Hospitalizations in Canada have risen to nearly 5,000. The United States surpasses 80 million cumulative cases, with active cases rising again in major cities. Global cases approach 500 million people.

Since Halton Region has last revised their website for reporting COVID-19 data, there is far less information being provided daily as local case counts decrease. The regional data is no longer reporting the number of recoveries or active cases of COVID-19.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 60 and up and any indigenous peoples and those in their household age 18 and up.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region. All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

70% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

72% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 2, 2022.

12 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

15,144 total cases in Oakville (confirmed and probable) - plus 221

95 deaths - no change

2 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

72% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

73% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.28 million total vaccinations have been administered

49% of the population has received three or more doses

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 2, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

29 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 6

46,030 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 705

345 deaths - no change

11 active outbreaks - plus 4

Note: As of Feb. 12, 2022, Halton Region is no longer reporting the number of active cases, new recoveries, or people currently in the ICU. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.67 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.47% of total pop.)

At least 12.13 million people are fully vaccinated (81.82% of total pop.)

7.32 million people have received a third dose (48.63% of total pop.)

32.12 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on April 9, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

30,056 active cases - plus 6,669

1,188 people hospitalized - plus 333

Over 1.19 million confirmed cases

Over 1.15 million recovered cases

12,548 deaths - plus 88

Over 1.16 million resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%

168 people in ICU - plus 3

87 people on ventilators - minus 12

291 active institutional outbreaks - plus 98

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

The BA.2 variant (similar to Omicron) is now the dominant variant of coronavirus in Canada and around the world

Hospitalizations in Canada have risen to nearly 5,000

The United States surpasses 80 million cumulative cases, with active cases rising again in major cities

The federal government has ended pre-departure COVID-19 testing to enter Canada as of yesterday, April 1

Cumulative cases worldwide approach 495 million, cumulative deaths surpass 6.1 million

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

32.95 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (85.78% of total pop.)

At least 31.21 million people are fully vaccinated (81.62% of total pop.)

82.41 million total doses administered - plus 251,000

18.24 million booster doses administered (47.70% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 2, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

179,313 active cases - plus 23,242

4,957 active hospitalizations - plus 732

3.53 million confirmed cases to date

3.31 million recoveries

37,924 deaths - plus 294

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 100.74 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

80.19 million cumulative cases

982,663 deaths - plus 3,811

65.8% of the total population is fully vaccinated

82.0% of the eligible population has at least one dose

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 300.15 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

494.58 million cases to date - plus 7.82 million

6.17 million people have died worldwide

At least 11.37 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 14.8% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

