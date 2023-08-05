August 5, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ibrahim Boran coronavirus testing

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, August 5, 2023. After three weeks of rising cases numbers, the daily average of new COVID-19 cases in Oakville has gone down this week. But test positivity and nationwide hospitalizations have risen.

Last week, Halton Region published a major revision to how they are reporting local health metrics. A majority of the previous available COVID-19 data in the region has now been removed from public viewing online.

All of the following information, which has been available to the public for over three years now, is no longer being provided by Halton Regional Health:

The number of new cases in Halton

Numbers of new cases and hospitalizations broken down by municipality

Locations of new and ongoing institutional outbreaks

Locations of hospitals with positive test results

Locations of hospitals with COVID-19 outbreaks

Halton regional staff have not responded to Oakville News' requests for comment.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending all eligible Canadians get another COVID-19 booster shot this fall. They've announced updated vaccines are expected in the next several weeks.

Halton continues to fall deep behind on current vaccinations: only 6% of Halton residents have a full series of immunization. Among those 50 and under, those fully immunized has dropped to a worrying 1.8% of the population.

The United States, in a concerning report, has reported a 12.1% increase in hospital admissions from COVID-19 over the last week. The death rate, unaffected from last week's report, is now also increasing.

Nearly 770 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic, though the global rate is finally beginning to slow down. Confirmed global deaths are nearing 7 million people, though the real count of unofficial deaths is almost certainly millions higher.

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third and fourth dose boosters for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

New data from Halton Regional Health this week:

Halton is averaging 2.3 new COVID-19 cases per day. That's 1.1 fewer cases per day than last week.

There are 2 active outbreaks in Halton (no change)

11.5% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (3.6% more than last week)

2 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19 (1 less than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.56 million doses have been administered in Halton

90% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

6% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

57% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.57 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 568,500 active cases in Canada (+700 this week)

2,256 people are currently in hospital (+23 this week)

There are 50,619 deaths to date (+13 this week)

82.65% of Canadians are fully vaccinated

Global COVID-19 Update:

As of May 11, 2023, the United States is no longer tracking new, aggregate daily cases and deaths or new nationwide testing data

U.S. hospitalizations are up 12.1% this past week, deaths have increased 1%

Only 17.0% of Americans are up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses

768.98 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.95 million people have died

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

