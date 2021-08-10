August 10, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Pexels

This is the Tuesday, August 10, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are steadily rising (and have been for weeks) in Oakville and Halton. Milton reports a new outbreak at an undisclosed day camp.

New cases continue to surpass recoveries in Oakville, Halton, Ontario, and across Canada. Active cases have been rising for weeks, but Halton and Ontario both report one of the highest single-day jumps since May today.

Provincial case data shows that over 80% of all new COVID-19 cases in Ontario are from unvaccinated patients, and intake for first dose appointments has nearly come to a stop. It is imperative that more people get vaccinated to stop the rising case numbers.

In Canada, total hospitalizations are again over 500 people. Fully vaccinated US residents can now enter Canada for non-essential reasons, even as American cases have more than doubled in the last three weeks.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are highly effective in protecting you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are again being published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News will share Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases are steadily rising (and have been for weeks) in Oakville and Halton

Halton residents between ages 20 to 39 aren't just leading new cases: it's also the least vaccinated age group

An unnamed day camp in Milton reports an outbreak with six COVID-19 cases and counting

Oakville News is once again publishing coronavirus reports seven days a week

Summary of local vaccinations

74% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% have received at least one dose

805,710 vaccine doses have been administered

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday on August 9, 2021.

23 active cases - plus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,724 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

67 deaths - no change

5,634 recoveries - plus 2

5,701 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,852 variant cases - plus 3

No active outbreaks

Status in Halton

77 active cases - plus 8

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6

18,311 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 19

237 deaths - no change

17,997 recoveries - plus 11

18,234 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,104 variant cases - plus 5

3 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Provincial case data shows that over 80% of all new COVID-19 cases in Ontario are from unvaccinated patients

Known Delta variant cases have surpassed all but the Alpha variant in total cases

Dr. Kieran Moore held a press conference on cases in Ontario today

81.72% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.56 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.46% of total pop.)

At least 9.39 million people are fully vaccinated (63.43%)

19.95 million vaccine doses administered - plus 48,200

Changes are from figures over the last two days. The province released this information on August 10, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,494 active cases - plus 119

100 people hospitalized - plus 6

553,125 confirmed cases - plus 321

541,222 recovered cases - plus 200

9,409 deaths - plus 2

550,631 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.4%

16,479 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.7%

79 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 4

53 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 2

9 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in the ICU, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,594 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,493 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,174 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

5,400 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 20

Several biostatisticians in Ontario are recording data on how many new cases are among the unvaccinated. Here is one report from yesterday as an example:

× ⭐️⭐️ Ontario has finally released case vaccination status data ⭐️⭐️



Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canadian hospitalizations are again over 500

Fully vaccinated US residents can now enter Canada for non-essential reasons, even as American cases have more than doubled in the last three weeks

Cumulative global deaths reach 4.3 million people

82.09% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

27.25 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.47% of total pop.)

At least 23.56 million people are fully vaccinated (61.78%)

50.81 million vaccine doses administered - plus 193,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

12,211 active cases - plus 1,467

505 active hospitalizations - plus 53

1.44 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.40 million recoveries

26,681 deaths - plus 11

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 70.81 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

35.99 million cumulative cases

615,778 deaths - plus 1,487

58.8% of people have one dose (68.8% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

50.2% are fully vaccinated (58.7% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 187.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

203.29 million cases

4.30 million people have died worldwide

At least 4.46 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 38.57 million

