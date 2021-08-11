August 11, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, August 11, 2021 coronavirus update. 75% of Halton's eligible population is now fully vaccinated with both doses, though active cases continue to rise.

In just the last two weeks, active cases in Oakville, Halton in Ontario and across Canada have all more than doubled. Sources from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table were quoted today affirming that the province is "absolutely in the fourth wave. There's no doubt."

Meanwhile, federal data shows that almost 90% of all new COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated, highlighting the importance of continued vaccination campaigns. It is imperative that more people get vaccinated to stop the rising case numbers.

Hospitalizations have been rising in Ontario and across Canada since Mid-July.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are highly effective in protecting you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are again being published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News will share Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

75% of Halton's eligible population is now fully vaccinated with both doses

Active cases are steadily rising (and have been for weeks) in Oakville and Halton

Halton residents between ages 20 to 39 aren't just leading new cases: it's also the least vaccinated age group

An unnamed day camp in Milton reports an outbreak with seven COVID-19 cases and counting

Summary of local vaccinations

75% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% have received at least one dose

808,264 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 2,554

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday on August 10, 2021.

26 active cases - plus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,728 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

67 deaths - no change

5,635 recoveries - plus 1

5,702 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,852 variant cases - no change

No active outbreaks

Status in Halton

81 active cases - plus 4

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,328 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 17

237 deaths - no change

18,010 recoveries - plus 13

18,247 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,117 variant cases - plus 13

3 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Dr. Peter Juni, director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said today: "We're absolutely in the fourth wave. There's no doubt about that."

Ontario's active cases have more than doubled in the last two weeks

Known Delta variant cases have surpassed all but the Alpha variant in total cases

15 of the 34 public health units reported two or fewer cases today

81.82% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.58 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.53% of total pop.)

At least 9.40 million people are fully vaccinated (63.68%)

19.99 million vaccine doses administered - plus 48,300

Changes are from figures over the last two days. The province released this information on August 11, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,611 active cases - plus 117

108 people hospitalized - plus 8

553,449 confirmed cases - plus 324

541,426 recovered cases - plus 204

9,412 deaths - plus 3

550,838 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.5%

24,772 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.7%

79 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - no change

52 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 1

8 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in the ICU, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,632 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 38

1,493 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,177 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 3

5,725 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 325

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Almost 90% of all new COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated

Canadian hospitalizations are again over 500

Fully vaccinated US residents can now enter Canada for non-essential reasons, even as American cases have more than doubled in the last three weeks

Cumulative global deaths reach 4.3 million people

82.16% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

27.27 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.53% of total pop.)

At least 23.66 million people are fully vaccinated (62.04%)

50.93 million vaccine doses administered - plus 127,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

12,879 active cases - plus 668

525 active hospitalizations - plus 20

1.44 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.40 million recoveries - plus 838

26,687 deaths - plus 6

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 70.81 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

35.99 million cumulative cases

615,778 deaths - plus 1,487

58.9% of people have one dose (68.9% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

50.3% are fully vaccinated (58.8% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 187.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

203.29 million cases

4.30 million people have died worldwide

At least 4.46 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 38.57 million

