August 12, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, August 12, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville adds four active cases while there are 20 more active cases in Halton today - the biggest increases in more than four months.

75% of Halton's eligible population is now fully vaccinated with both doses, which is a great start. But only 83% have a first dose, and only a few hundred people each day are getting first doses. This pace means we're still months away from reaching Halton's target of 90% fully vaccinated.

In a more optimistic statistic, Ontario has administered more than 20 million vaccine doses. There were also no deaths today, but there were hundreds more active cases; in just the last two weeks, active cases in Oakville, Halton in Ontario and across Canada have all more than doubled.

Sources from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table were quoted yesterday affirming that the province is "absolutely in the fourth wave. There's no doubt."

Meanwhile, federal data shows that almost 90% of all new COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated, highlighting the importance of continued vaccination campaigns. It is imperative that more people get vaccinated to stop the rising case numbers.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are highly effective in protecting you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are again being published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News will share Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville's four more active cases and Halton's 20 more are among the biggest one-day increases this year

75% of Halton's eligible population is now fully vaccinated with both doses

Halton residents between ages 20 to 39 aren't just leading new cases: it's also the least vaccinated age group

An unnamed day camp in Milton reports an outbreak with nine COVID-19 cases and counting

Summary of local vaccinations

75% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% have received at least one dose

810,579 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 2,315

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday on August 11, 2021.

26 active cases - plus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,735 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

67 deaths - no change

5,638 recoveries - plus 3

5,705 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,852 variant cases - no change

No active outbreaks

Status in Halton

101 active cases - plus 20

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,352 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 24

237 deaths - no change

18,014 recoveries - plus 4

18,251 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,121 variant cases - plus 4

4 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario's reproduction number for new cases is now 1.55, meaning cases are doubling every 8-11 days

While there are no deaths today, active cases saw their biggest daily jump of the summer

Dr. Peter Juni, director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said today: "We're absolutely in the fourth wave. There's no doubt about that."

In a more optimistic statistic, Ontario has administered more than 20 million vaccine doses

81.82% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.58 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.53% of total pop.)

At least 9.40 million people are fully vaccinated (63.68%)

19.99 million vaccine doses administered - plus 48,300

Changes are from figures over the last two days. The province released this information on August 12, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,868 active cases - plus 257

116 people hospitalized - plus 8

553,962 confirmed cases - plus 513

541,682 recovered cases - plus 256

9,412 deaths - no change

551,094 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.4%

22,896 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.1%

83 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - plus 4

53 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 1

7 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in the ICU, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,641 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 9

1,493 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,176 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - minus 1

5,873 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 148

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

27.31 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.62% of total pop.)

At least 23.75 million people are fully vaccinated (62.35%)

51.08 million vaccine doses administered - plus 138,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

14,143 active cases - plus 1,264

554 active hospitalizations - plus 29

1.44 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.40 million recoveries - plus 863

26,691 deaths - plus 4

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 70.81 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

36.12 million cumulative cases

616,459 deaths - plus 781

59.1% of people have one dose (69.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

50.3% are fully vaccinated (58.9% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 187.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

203.64 million cases

4.32 million people have died worldwide

At least 4.46 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 38.57 million

