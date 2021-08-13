August 13, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 photograph

This is the Friday, August 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in both Oakville and in Halton Region have doubled in the last ten days. These are the fastest and largest local daily increases since mid-April 2021.

More than 400,000 people in Halton, as of today, are fully vaccinated. But at the current rate of vaccine uptake, with only a few hundred people of those who still haven't finally getting a shot, we're still months away from reaching Halton's target of 90% of the eligible population being fully vaccinated.

Sources from both Health Canada and Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table have confirmed the province and country as a whole is now in a fourth wave of the pandemic. Canada is going to donate millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.

A more optimistic statistic, Ontario has administered more than 20 million vaccine doses. Meanwhile, federal data shows that almost 90% of all new COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated, highlighting the importance of continued vaccination campaigns. It is imperative that more people get vaccinated to stop the rising case numbers.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are highly effective in protecting you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are again being published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News will share Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

75% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% have received at least one dose

812,630 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 2,051

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday on August 12, 2021.

30 active cases - plus 4

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,742 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11

67 deaths - no change

5,645 recoveries - plus 7

5,712 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,854 variant cases - plus 2

No active outbreaks

Status in Halton

109 active cases - plus 8

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

18,374 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 22

237 deaths - no change

18,028 recoveries - plus 14

18,265 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,139 variant cases - plus 18

3 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Provincial active cases are back above 3,000

Ontario's reproduction number for new cases is now 1.55, meaning cases are doubling every 8-11 days (and in fact, in the last eight days they have)

Ontario confirms its 6,000th cumulative case of the Delta variant

In a more optimistic statistic, Ontario has administered more than 20 million vaccine doses

81.98% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.60 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.69% of total pop.)

At least 9.49 million people are fully vaccinated (64.19%)

20.09 million vaccine doses administered - plus 48,600

Changes are from figures over the last two days. The province released this information on August 13, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,110 active cases - plus 2,242

123 people hospitalized - plus 7

554,472 confirmed cases - plus 510

541,946 recovered cases - plus 264

9,416 deaths - plus 4

551,362 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.4%

23,586 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.0%

82 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 1

49 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 4

7 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in the ICU, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,656 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 15

1,493 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,176 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

6,019 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 146

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

27.34 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.72% of total pop.)

At least 23.90 million people are fully vaccinated (62.68%)

51.25 million vaccine doses administered - plus 153,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

15,287 active cases - plus 1,144

577 active hospitalizations - plus 23

1.44 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.40 million recoveries - plus 944

26,697 deaths - plus 6

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 70.81 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

36.26 million cumulative cases

617,096 deaths - plus 637

59.2% of people have one dose (69.2% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

50.4% are fully vaccinated (59.0% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 187.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

203.64 million cases

4.32 million people have died worldwide

At least 4.46 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 38.57 million

