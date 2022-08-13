August 13, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Martin Sanchez COVID-19 Update

Only two active outbreaks remain in Oakville. One is in the first floor of the long-term care home West Oak Village. The second is in the entire facility of the retirement home Revera Churchill Place.

Since our last update on August 6, there have been 150 cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 1 death in Oakville due to COVID-19. There is a downward trend since the province's chief doctor Kieran Moore announced, last week, that the seventh wave has peaked.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 18 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Halton COVID-19 Update:

398 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

12 people were hospitalized and there were two deaths.

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.3 million doses have been administered in Halton.

95% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose.

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses.

62% of Halton residents have at least three doses.

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

This week is the deadliest in the seventh wave, with 96 deaths reported.

There are 142 people in ICU - a slight increase from 139 reported last week.

1,382 people are in hospitals with COVID-19, which is a reduction from 1,494 last week.

There has been a total of 1.4 million cases in Ontario.

13,872 deaths have been reported.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.08% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

86.86% of eligible Ontarians have received at least two doses.

50.50% of people have received a third dose.

34,387,988 doses have been administered overall.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.14 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 43,440 deaths. 82.95% of Canadians are fully vaccinated.

U.S. cases have surpassed 92 million; 1 million have died.

589 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.43 million people have died.

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

