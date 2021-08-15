August 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

The Sunday, August 15, 2021 coronavirus update is truncated because Halton does not provide updated information on Saturdays and Sundays. Numbers are compiled from the Ontario.ca COVID dashboard.

Halton reported 24 new cases to the province bringing the total number of active cases to 172. The region or Ontario reported no recent deaths.

Halton's hospitals are caring for two patients, one in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. There were 38 fewer hospital patients in Ontario, but seven more people were admitted into ICUs, bringing the total up to 89. Fifty-three patients required ventilators up four. Eighty-four percent of hospital patients are unvaccinated, 13 percent are fully vaccinated, and 3 percent are partially vaccinated.

In Halton, four additional cases were confirmed as variants, bringing the region's total to 6,143. The province confirmed 63 new Delta variant cases and 22 Alpha variant cases.

Over the past two weeks, the number of new cases confirmed in Halton per 100,000 per week grew by 133.8 percent to 18.7. Ontario recorded 18.6 new cases, up 77.1 percent.

Of the 511 new cases recorded in Ontario, unvaccinated individuals accounted for 350, partially vaccinated 67, and 94 were fully vaccinated. The province completed 19,192 tests with a positivity percentage of 2.6, the highest since June 14.

An important statistic is the effective reproductive number of COVID-19. It is 1.39, which is the highest it's been since April 6, 2020, the beginning of the pandemic. The number of new COVID-19 cases may be under-recorded since some fully vaccinated people may be asymptomatic or only suffering very mild symptoms, so they are not getting tested. However, they are spreading the virus to the unprotected unvaccinated population quickly.

COVID Vaccination Status

Currently, just over 28 percent of Ontario's total population is unvaccinated, approximately 4.12 million people. Roughly 2 million are under 12 and can not be vaccinated, leaving about 2 million who could be vaccinated.

The province reported 40,900 vaccinations. Of those two million unvaccinated individuals, 9,572 chose to be vaccinated.

Over 555,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 9,418 have died or 1.63 percent.

