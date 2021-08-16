August 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, August 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's and Halton's new cases and active cases have both increased. Hospitalizations remain stable in the region, and there were no new outbreaks or deaths. Vaccinations have also dropped considerably to a couple of thousand per day in Halton, and the minority of them are first-time vaccinations.

Provincial numbers clearly indicate that the majority of new cases are occurring among unvaccinated individuals.

Cases

Halton reported 21 new COVID-19 cases per week per 100,000, up 156.1 percent from two weeks ago. Ontario reported 19.8 cases, up 65 percent. Ontario reported 526 new cases, and Canada had just under 1000.

Hospitalizations

Over the weekend the number of patients requiring hospital care dropped at Oakville Trafalgar to one, down one. Halton's hospitals were treating two fewer patients.

Over the past 24 hours, Ontario's hospitals admitted 10 new patients bringing the total to 108. ICUs were treating three more patients, and there were four fewer patients requiring ventilators. No statistics are available about new patient vaccination status.

Vaccinations

The provincial breakdown of the 526 new cases according to vaccination status is 353 unvaccinated, 60 partially, and 111 fully vaccinated.

Halton has administered 818,000 plus doses. Of those eligible, 76 percent a fully vaccinated and 83 percent have received a single dose.

Ontario administered 26,000 doses, ensuring over 71 percent of the population has had one dose, and 64 percent have two. The province makes the decision to have COVID-19 vaccination clinics near or in publicly funded schools.

Canada administered 98,000 plus vaccinations, bringing the total up to 51.57 million doses. 71 percent of Canadian have received one dose, and 63 percent have received two.

The US has administered 356.43 vaccinations, ensuring 59 percent of residents have had one dose and 50 percent have had two.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

76% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% have received at least one dose

818,852 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 6,222

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday on August 13, 2021.

40 active cases - plus 10

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,769 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 27

67 deaths - no change

5,662 recoveries - plus 17

5,712 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,855 variant cases - plus 1

No active outbreaks

Status in Halton

126 active cases - plus 15

3 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

18,435 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 61

237 deaths - no change

18,072 recoveries - plus 46

18,265 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,146 variant cases - plus 10

3 active outbreaks - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.63 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.32% of total pop.)

At least 9.58 million people are fully vaccinated (64.47%)

20.21 million vaccine doses administered - plus 26,000

Changes are from figures over 24 hours. The province released this information on August 16, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,872 active cases - plus 205

108 people hospitalized - plus 10

556,087 confirmed cases - plus 526

542,797 recovered cases - plus 321

9,418 deaths - no change

552,215 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

14,784 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.7%

92 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - plus 3

49 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 4

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,692 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 4

1,493 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,178 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 1

6,245 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 63

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

27.41 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.89% of total pop.)

At least 24.15 million people are fully vaccinated (63.35%)

51.57 million vaccine doses administered - plus 98,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

17,376 active cases - plus 107

569 active hospitalizations - minus 41

1.45 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 975

1.40 million recoveries - plus 868

26,702 deaths - minus 1

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 70.81 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

36.55 million cumulative cases - plus 140,000

618,591 deaths - plus 804

59.7% of people have one dose

50.7% are fully vaccinated

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 187.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

206.95 million cases - plus 608,000

4.35 million people have died worldwide - plus 8,820

At least 4.72 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 35.64 million

