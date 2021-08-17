August 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Viktor Forgacs COVID-19 Update

This is the Tuesday, August 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases locally, provincially and nationally are continuing their worrying upward trend of the last month.

Vaccinations have dropped considerably to a couple of thousand per day in Halton, and a significant minority of them are first-time vaccinations. There are now four open outbreaks in Halton Region, all at unnamed workplaces. One is in Oakville.

Ontario today has mandated COVID-19 vaccine policies, but not vaccines themselves, for employers in several health-care, public service and public education settings. The province also added 55 hospitalized cases to its total today, a more than 50% one-day jump.

The fourth wave has officially begun, with the term being used at the regional, provincial and federal levels.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are highly effective in protecting you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are again being published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News will share Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

77% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% have received at least one dose

820,281 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,429

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday on August 16, 2021.

43 active cases - plus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,778 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

67 deaths - no change

5,668 recoveries - plus 6

5,735 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,860 variant cases - plus 5

1 active outbreak - plus 1

Status in Halton

134 active cases - plus 8

3 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,457 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 22

237 deaths - no change

18,086 recoveries - plus 14

18,323 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

6,162 variant cases - plus 16

4 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario mandates COVID-19 vaccine policies, but not vaccines themselves, for employers in several health-care, public service and public education settings

82.28% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.95% of total pop.)

At least 9.61 million people are fully vaccinated (64.99%)

20.25 million vaccine doses administered - plus 40,600

Changes are from figures over 24 hours. The province released this information on August 17, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,930 active cases - plus 58

163 people hospitalized - plus 55

556,435 confirmed cases - plus 348

543,077 recovered cases - plus 280

9,428 deaths - plus 10

552,505 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

17,408 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.6%

98 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - plus 6

57 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 8

8 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in the ICU, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,694 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2

1,493 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,183 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 5

6,539 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 294

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

A federal election will take place amidst the pandemic, set for September 20, 2021

U.S. deaths are now above 620,000 people

82.70% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

27.45 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.00% of total pop.)

At least 24.30 million people are fully vaccinated (63.74%)

51.76 million vaccine doses administered - plus 190,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

19,213 active cases - plus 1,837

665 active hospitalizations - plus 96

1.45 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.41 million recoveries - plus 851

26,715 deaths - plus 13

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 70.81 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

36.95 million cumulative cases

620,493 deaths

59.9% of people have one dose

50.9% are fully vaccinated

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 187.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

206.95 million cases - plus 608,000

4.35 million people have died worldwide

At least 4.72 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 35.64 million

