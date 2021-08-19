August 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Thursday, August 19, 2021 coronavirus update. After a one day decline in active cases due to a large one-day number of recoveries, the regional total is rising again. Oakville's active cases today are unchanged, but still at its highest number this summer.

There is a concern over the number of patients in hospitals and ICUs rising again - just today there's a new patient at OTMH and three more across Halton. In the last week, Ontario's hospitalizations are up 50% and Canada's ICU patients have nearly doubled.

Active cases remain high in Ontario and across Canada, which surpassed 20,000 active cases today, but they are especially high in Alberta and British Columbia, which have the most of any province.

Canada's Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault assures Canadians that voting in next month's federal election will be safe, even though staff working the polls will not be required to be vaccinated.

World Health Organization (WHO) directors, meanwhile, are criticizing the decision to allow some countries, like the USA, to authorize COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, before billions of people, including almost all of Africa, has had even had one dose.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are highly effective in protecting you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are again being published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News will share Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, daily global updates.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

After a one day decline in active cases due to a large one-day number of recoveries, the local total is rising again

A new outbreak at an unnamed workplace opens in Oakville

Mayor Rob Burton comments on the "drastic and unexpected drop in vaccinations," urging everyone to get vaccinated and to share ideas on how to "encourage more unvaccinated people to get their first dose."

Summary of local vaccinations

77% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% have received at least one dose

823,094 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,611

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on August 18, 2021.

40 active cases - no change

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,788 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

67 deaths - no change

5,681 recoveries - plus 7

5,748 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1,862 variant cases - no change

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

124 active cases - plus 7

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

18,492 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23

237 deaths - no change

18,131 recoveries - plus 16

18,368 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

6,164 variant cases - no change

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

× #HaltonON vaccine uptake: August 16 – 83% of residents 12+ have received at least one dose and 77% have received both doses. Get your second dose as soon as possible to gain protection sooner– walk-in appointments available now! Learn more: https://t.co/QPf5npqscd pic.twitter.com/BoND312I2c — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) August 17, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.67 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.14% of total pop.)

At least 9.67 million people are fully vaccinated (65.38%)

20.34 million vaccine doses administered - plus 45,500

Changes are from figures over 24 hours. The province released this information on August 19, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,243 active cases - plus 176

176 people hospitalized - plus 13

557,451 confirmed cases - plus 531

543,760 recovered cases - plus 338

9,448 deaths - plus 17* (15 are from other dates, only 2 today)

553,208 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%

26,213 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.4%

98 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive)

57 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive)

9 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in the ICU, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,705 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 11

1,496 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 3

5,206 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 23

6,656 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 117

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases in Canada are again above 20,000 (more than double two weeks ago)

Canada's Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault assures Canadians that voting in the federal election will be safe

Some World Health Organizations (WHO) directors are criticizing the decision of rich countries to encourage vaccine booster shots before billions of people, including almost all of Africa, has even had one dose

More than 24.5 million people are now vaccinated in Canada

82.91% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

27.52 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.18% of total pop.)

At least 24.50 million people are fully vaccinated (64.27%)

52.03 million vaccine doses administered - plus 97,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

20,845 active cases - plus 1,086

716 active hospitalizations - plus 29

1.46 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.41 million recoveries - plus 1,348

26,777 deaths - plus 43

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 70.81 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

37.25 million cumulative cases

623,244 deaths - plus 2,850

60.2% of people have one dose (70.4% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

51.1% are fully vaccinated (59.8% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 187.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

209.20 million cases

4.39 million people have died worldwide

At least 4.84 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: