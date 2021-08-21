August 21, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Stephen Cornfield Vaccination (Unsplash) A patient receives their COVID-19 vaccination

This is the Saturday, August 21, 2021 coronavirus update. As the fourth wave continues, cases are setting new daily highs unseen since late Spring. Ontario alone had nearly 700 new cases today, 85% of which were in unvaccinated people.

Vaccination efforts continue at a slower but steady pace, though the local uptick has slowed significantly. Despite there being more than 80,000 eligible people in Halton who could get the shot, only a few hundred per day are actually doing so.

There is a concern over the number of patients in hospitals and ICUs rising again. In the last week, Ontario's hospitalizations are up 70% and Canada's ICU patients have more than doubled.

Canada's Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault assures Canadians that voting in next month's federal election will be safe, even though staff working the polls will not be required to be vaccinated.

Finally, two sad milestones are reached in cumulative deaths: the U.S. reaches 625,000 total and deaths worldwide reach 4.4 million.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are highly effective in protecting you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are again being published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News will share Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, daily global updates.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville and Halton figures are not updated on weekends

Hospitalizations in town and regionally are up this week

Mayor Rob Burton comments on the "drastic and unexpected drop in vaccinations," urging everyone to get vaccinated and to share ideas on how to "encourage more unvaccinated people to get their first dose."

Summary of local vaccinations

77% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% have received at least one dose

824,536 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,442

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on August 20, 2021.

42 active cases - plus 2

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,795 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

67 deaths - no change

5,686 recoveries - plus 5

5,753 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1,862 variant cases - no change

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

121 active cases - minus 3

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,515 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23

237 deaths - no change

18,157 recoveries - plus 26

18,394 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

6,164 variant cases - no change

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.70 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.35% of total pop.)

At least 9.73 million people are fully vaccinated (65.80%)

20.43 million vaccine doses administered - plus 46,600

Changes are from figures over 24 hours. The province released this information on August 21, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,660 active cases - plus 213

212 people hospitalized - plus 15

558,790 confirmed cases - plus 689

544,679 recovered cases - plus 475

9,451 deaths - plus 1

554,130 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%

26,096 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.7%

130 people in ICU - minus 5

78 people on ventilators - plus 1

8 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There were discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in hospital was less than that of those in the ICU, which is impossible.

During that time, Oakville News was only reporting ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Ontario corrected these numbers, and so we now are again reporting all ICU cases.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

Variant case data has not been updated since Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Here are the numbers from that day:

145,705 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 11

1,496 confirmed cases of Beta variant - plus 3

5,206 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 23

6,656 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 117

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

The U.S. extends its land border closure with Canada to September 21, 2021, bringing the total closure to 18 consecutive months

Active cases in Canada have more than doubled in just the last ten days

The "Big 5" national banks will mandate vaccinations for all staff

U.S. deaths reach 625,000, while the global total reaches 4.4 billion

83.09% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

27.58 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.34% of total pop.)

At least 24.66 million people are fully vaccinated (64.68%)

52.24 million vaccine doses administered - plus 128,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

23,497 active cases - plus 967

797 active hospitalizations - plus 46

1.46 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.41 million recoveries - plus 1,559

26,790 deaths - plus 3

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 70.81 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

37.58 million cumulative cases

625,375 deaths - plus 1,162

60.5% of people have one dose (70.8% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

51.3% are fully vaccinated (60.1% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 187.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

209.87 million cases

4.4 million people have died worldwide

At least 4.91 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

