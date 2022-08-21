August 21, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 photograph

There are four active outbreaks in Oakville. One is in an unnamed congregate living space. The remaining three are all in retirement homes - Chartwell Waterford (3rd floor), Revera Churchill Place (Entire Facility), Vistamere (Entire Facility).

Since our last update on August 6, there have been 96 cases, 1 hospitalizations, and 1 death in Oakville due to COVID-19. Statistics in all three metrics have reduced, and not just in Oakville but across the province. The province's chief doctor Kieran Moore announced, two weeks ago, that the seventh wave has peaked.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 18 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Halton COVID-19 Update:

297 cases of COVID-19 have been reported - a hundred less than last week, which is a significant dip.

One was hospitalized and one died - both in Oakville.

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.38 million doses have been administered in Halton.

95% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose.

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses.

62% of Halton residents have at least three doses.

Halton region's vaccination statistics remain unchanged compared to last week.

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

56 deaths have been reported - a significant decrease from 96 last week.

There are 137 people in ICU - a slight dip from 142 a week ago.

1,328 people are in hospitals with COVID-19, which is a reduction from 1,382 last week.

Test positivity is 14.7%, up slightly from last week's rate of 13.4%.

There has been a total of 1.4 million cases in Ontario.

13,872 deaths have been reported.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.19% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

86.91% of eligible Ontarians have received at least two doses.

50.58% of people have received a third dose.

34,507,358 doses have been administered overall.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.17 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 43,755 deaths. 83.03% of Canadians are fully vaccinated.

U.S. cases have surpassed 93 million; 1.04 million have died.

596 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.45 million people have died.

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

