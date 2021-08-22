August 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

For the Aug 22 COVID-19 update for Oakville, Halton recorded 22 new cases, no new deaths, and 21.6 new cases per week per 100,000 were reported, a slight increase of 2.4% from two weeks ago.

No patients are being treated COVID-19 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, and the region is treating two fewer patients. This brings the total number of patients in Halton to five, a decrease of two.

Halton is Ontario's third most vaccinated region with 86% of eligible residents partially vaccinated, behind Leeds at 91% and Thunder Bay at 87%.

Ontario confirmed 722 new cases of COVID-19, 444 unvaccinated, 76 partially, 158 fully vaccinated, and 44 vaccination status unknown. Currently, the province is recording 24.6 new cases per 100,000 per week, up 24.9% from two weeks ago.

Nine more people were admitted to ICUs bring the total up to 113, and over 75% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. 34 fewer patients are hospitalized, dropping the total down to 178

Ontario has administered 20.46 million vaccinations, an increase of 33,500. 72% of all residents are partially vaccinated or 82% of those eligible, and 66% are fully vaccinated or 75%.

The province is updating the way it reports variants of concern.